Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3916 N. Arthur Court, $140,000, Zachary A. and Ashley M. Culp to Elora K. Brandon
4994 Baker Woods Lane, $150,000, Douglas (deceased) and Carla Rudow to Spirit of Life Church (exempt), sold contract-for-deed
325 W. Bell St., $90,000, Charles F. and Shirley J. Kilzer to Jaclyn S. Campbell
7121 W. Cantrell St., $175,000, Blake and Catherine Mansur to Travis B. Munsur
31 Colorado Drive, $82,000, Travis L. Rauschek to Highledge Investments LLC
690 N. Cove Court, $365,000, Leo Charles Allen to James Michael and Beverly Linda Totsch
3845 N. Constant View Drive, $135,000, M. Sue Hale, Dawn Jones and Julie Bedwell to Kylie K. Kingdon
455 S. Crea St., $21,900, Virgie Lee Hood to Byron Williams
1535 N. Dennis Ave., $26,900, Paul Dillon to Bach Investment Group LLC
1690 Dipper Lane, $133,700, Hanley Trust dated July 22, 2021 to Timothy Mulvaney
357 N. Fieldcrest Road, $22,000, Danny L. Binge to Marshall Herring
3580 E. Fitzgerald Road, $48,000, Estate of Thomas F. Campbell, deceased, c/o Terrance C. Campbell to MLIP02, LLC
1321 W. Forest Ave, $51,500, Estate of Gloria J. Martin, deceased to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
1586 W. Harrison Ave., $116,000, Shahani M. Barton to Debra Preston
4070 Irving Drive, $190,000, Julie Gahwiler to Zachary and Brittany Lamb Young
710 S. Jasper St., $15,000, Richard T. and Dawnita L. Lester to Debra Ann Benton
2615 E. Logan St., $70,500, Timothy D. Winans to Patricia L. Mann
940 N. McClellan Ave., $45,000, E. Fay Thomas to KBQ Holdings, LLC
351 W. Macon St., $30,000, Christopher Conner to Timothy Evans
1435 W. Macon St., $65,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Anthony Gaston
1435 W. Macon St., $70,000, Anthony Gaston to Brandon Body
1184 W. Main St., $5,605 (right of way), Millikin University to the The People of the State of Illinois, department of Transportation
1425 E. Moore St., $2,500 (retail), Sheriff of Macon County to Brick by Brick Company Management
1204 E. Moore St., $22,500, Edith Riggins to Laundrell D. Muex
5 Peggy Ann Drive, $104,897, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust t o Mark T. and Tanya L. Stoll
1447 W. Pershing Road, $122,900, Kimberly A. and David A. Mullins to Melva Turner
2610 Pheasant Run, $180,900, Brook D. Paslay and Jennifer L. Reed to Aaron Fry
1211 W. Scotch Pine Court, $220,000, Gregory L. Tinch to Rozalyn Engle
55 Seventh Drive, $62,000, Justin Lyon to Shiann Martin
330 N. Summit Ave., $100,000, Beumont J. Hayner to Renee S. Gaston
214 N. union St., $77,250, Michael L. Binder to Miranda Reynolds
3840 N. Warren St., $81,900, David A. and Donita K. Rotz to Peter E. Korando
191 White Pines Circle, $162,500, Douglas A. and Gretchen R. Cawthon to Kirsty Cox
1204 E. Willard St., $14,000, Marvin E. Joyner to Jeremy K. Morris
934 W. William St., $82,000, Michael and Sandra Puhlman to David M. and Lisa S. Deeb
1471 N. Woodlawn Ave., $25,000, Vincent B. Read to Ben Kalik
351 N. 19th St., $6,000, Theresa Keller to Jennifer Jackiewicz
235 S. 20th St., $2,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Brick by Brick Company Management
1202 N. 20th St., $35,000, William L. and Myra J. Anderson to Michaell J. THomas
470 N. 35nd St., $76,500, Mark E. and Marian J. Eckart to Molly McCullough
1370 S. 32nd St., $105,000, Steven and Karen Bolyard to Dale E. Helm
Blue Mound
413 S. Prairie St., $73,500, Andrew R. Hines, Jr. to Dustin J. and Jessie M. Meek
Dalton City
8635 Hunters Crossing, $311,500, Eric L. and Tara L. Matthews to Charles A. III and Bethany J. Platt
Macon
370 E. Cook St., $95,000, Jay E. Mochel to Robert Trenton Chepan
12619 N. McDonald St., $290,000, Randy L. and Vicki S. Meyer to Vincent R. and Kelsey Cambruzzi
Maroa
Lot 1 Country Garden Estates, $65,000, Thomas W. Kowa Revocable Trust dated Aug. 17, 2020 to Stephanie Michelle Oyler
419 E. Kennedy St., $20,000, Curtis E. and Kimberly S. Young to Dustin and Megan Tibbs
405 S. Locust St., 4144,800, Richard E. Young to Trojan LLC
Mount Zion
1305 E. Ashland Ave., $549,000, William D. and Christina M. Tuttle to Danny D. Jr. and Anne R. Coykendall
7249 Jeffrey Drive, $474,900, Craig and Stephanie Rawlings to Charlie G. Crist
515 Sunset Drive, $119,000, Michael Wilhoit and Jeremy Kirkland to Amanda L. Burkholder
Niantic
115 Folly St., $23,000, Debra Hackwith to Steven and Lisa Russell
366 W. Lewis St., $13,500, Sundeep Multani and Sarabjit Kaur to Cecil I. Brown
Oakley
3282 Star Route Road, $461,000, WRW Properties, LLC, a Wisconsin Limited Liability Company to Brett R. Huffman
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.