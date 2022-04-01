Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3916 N. Arthur Court, $140,000, Zachary A. and Ashley M. Culp to Elora K. Brandon

4994 Baker Woods Lane, $150,000, Douglas (deceased) and Carla Rudow to Spirit of Life Church (exempt), sold contract-for-deed

325 W. Bell St., $90,000, Charles F. and Shirley J. Kilzer to Jaclyn S. Campbell

7121 W. Cantrell St., $175,000, Blake and Catherine Mansur to Travis B. Munsur

31 Colorado Drive, $82,000, Travis L. Rauschek to Highledge Investments LLC

690 N. Cove Court, $365,000, Leo Charles Allen to James Michael and Beverly Linda Totsch

3845 N. Constant View Drive, $135,000, M. Sue Hale, Dawn Jones and Julie Bedwell to Kylie K. Kingdon

455 S. Crea St., $21,900, Virgie Lee Hood to Byron Williams

1535 N. Dennis Ave., $26,900, Paul Dillon to Bach Investment Group LLC

1690 Dipper Lane, $133,700, Hanley Trust dated July 22, 2021 to Timothy Mulvaney

357 N. Fieldcrest Road, $22,000, Danny L. Binge to Marshall Herring

3580 E. Fitzgerald Road, $48,000, Estate of Thomas F. Campbell, deceased, c/o Terrance C. Campbell to MLIP02, LLC

1321 W. Forest Ave, $51,500, Estate of Gloria J. Martin, deceased to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

1586 W. Harrison Ave., $116,000, Shahani M. Barton to Debra Preston

4070 Irving Drive, $190,000, Julie Gahwiler to Zachary and Brittany Lamb Young

710 S. Jasper St., $15,000, Richard T. and Dawnita L. Lester to Debra Ann Benton

2615 E. Logan St., $70,500, Timothy D. Winans to Patricia L. Mann

940 N. McClellan Ave., $45,000, E. Fay Thomas to KBQ Holdings, LLC

351 W. Macon St., $30,000, Christopher Conner to Timothy Evans

1435 W. Macon St., $65,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Anthony Gaston

1435 W. Macon St., $70,000, Anthony Gaston to Brandon Body

1184 W. Main St., $5,605 (right of way), Millikin University to the The People of the State of Illinois, department of Transportation

1425 E. Moore St., $2,500 (retail), Sheriff of Macon County to Brick by Brick Company Management

1204 E. Moore St., $22,500, Edith Riggins to Laundrell D. Muex

5 Peggy Ann Drive, $104,897, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust t o Mark T. and Tanya L. Stoll

1447 W. Pershing Road, $122,900, Kimberly A. and David A. Mullins to Melva Turner

2610 Pheasant Run, $180,900, Brook D. Paslay and Jennifer L. Reed to Aaron Fry

1211 W. Scotch Pine Court, $220,000, Gregory L. Tinch to Rozalyn Engle

55 Seventh Drive, $62,000, Justin Lyon to Shiann Martin

330 N. Summit Ave., $100,000, Beumont J. Hayner to Renee S. Gaston

214 N. union St., $77,250, Michael L. Binder to Miranda Reynolds

3840 N. Warren St., $81,900, David A. and Donita K. Rotz to Peter E. Korando

191 White Pines Circle, $162,500, Douglas A. and Gretchen R. Cawthon to Kirsty Cox

1204 E. Willard St., $14,000, Marvin E. Joyner to Jeremy K. Morris

934 W. William St., $82,000, Michael and Sandra Puhlman to David M. and Lisa S. Deeb

1471 N. Woodlawn Ave., $25,000, Vincent B. Read to Ben Kalik

351 N. 19th St., $6,000, Theresa Keller to Jennifer Jackiewicz

235 S. 20th St., $2,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Brick by Brick Company Management

1202 N. 20th St., $35,000, William L. and Myra J. Anderson to Michaell J. THomas

470 N. 35nd St., $76,500, Mark E. and Marian J. Eckart to Molly McCullough

1370 S. 32nd St., $105,000, Steven and Karen Bolyard to Dale E. Helm

Blue Mound

413 S. Prairie St., $73,500, Andrew R. Hines, Jr. to Dustin J. and Jessie M. Meek

Dalton City

8635 Hunters Crossing, $311,500, Eric L. and Tara L. Matthews to Charles A. III and Bethany J. Platt

Macon

370 E. Cook St., $95,000, Jay E. Mochel to Robert Trenton Chepan

12619 N. McDonald St., $290,000, Randy L. and Vicki S. Meyer to Vincent R. and Kelsey Cambruzzi

Maroa

Lot 1 Country Garden Estates, $65,000, Thomas W. Kowa Revocable Trust dated Aug. 17, 2020 to Stephanie Michelle Oyler

419 E. Kennedy St., $20,000, Curtis E. and Kimberly S. Young to Dustin and Megan Tibbs

405 S. Locust St., 4144,800, Richard E. Young to Trojan LLC

Mount Zion

1305 E. Ashland Ave., $549,000, William D. and Christina M. Tuttle to Danny D. Jr. and Anne R. Coykendall

7249 Jeffrey Drive, $474,900, Craig and Stephanie Rawlings to Charlie G. Crist

515 Sunset Drive, $119,000, Michael Wilhoit and Jeremy Kirkland to Amanda L. Burkholder

Niantic

115 Folly St., $23,000, Debra Hackwith to Steven and Lisa Russell

366 W. Lewis St., $13,500, Sundeep Multani and Sarabjit Kaur to Cecil I. Brown

Oakley

3282 Star Route Road, $461,000, WRW Properties, LLC, a Wisconsin Limited Liability Company to Brett R. Huffman

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

