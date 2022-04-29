Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

607 Arbor Drive, $188,000, Donald F. and L. Aileen Emert c/o Donna Jo Turner to Richard T. Lester

4615 Bentonville Road, $135,000, owner is Alexander C. Girard to Zachary T. Colbert

1123 Buckeye Lane, $174,000, Jamie L. Lee to James and Janice Ryan

1935 Buckhead Court, $59,300, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Jeremiah and Victoria Maxwell

2740 N. Church St., $10,000, Emily J. Baldwin to Todd Thornton

789 E. Clay St., $24,000, Barbara Y. Holder to Gilberto R. Flores

1068 Cornell Drive, $155,000, Gregory and Amy Willis to Jami Bennett

78 N. Country Club Road, $101,000, Michael Kuzola to Michael Brandt

704 W. Decatur St., $20,000, Estate of the Gary W. Edwards, deceased c/o Shelley Edwards to Kathleen Laggah

13 Edgewood Court, $122,000, Jay M. Watts to Shiquilla Dunbar-Williams

20 Eighth Drive, $152,000, Robin G. George to Sean and Grace Berisford

3 Ewing Place, $64,000, Macon County Sheriff to Chad Beery

928 Fairlawn Ave., $6,000, Herbert S. Johnston to Michael R. Cole

1425 S. Fairview Ave., $60,000, Eric and Ella Hintersteiner to John A. and Twila M. Stukins

1425 S. Fairview Ave., $60,000, John A. and Twila M. Stukins to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

3209 Fields Court, $200,000, Roger and Dawn Taylor to Leslie William and Bridget Lynne Good

1171 W. Forest Ave., $215,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois LTD to A to Z Realty Investments, LLC 118

2265 S. Franzy Drive, $230,000, Janice K. Roddis to Carol S. Reed

2615 E. Garfield Ave., $8,000, Kristopher Thompson to Vonkesha M. Brent

4318 E. Greenhill Road, $50,000, John D. Alderson to Cody M. Alderson

2851 Grove Court, $85,000, Thomas C. Robinson to Kautz Properties LLC - A

108 Grays Lane, $90,000, Bands Properties LLC to Max Raymond Vincent Trimby

910 S. Hancock Drive, $124,900, Marilyn M. Wheeler to Malcolm Miller

851 S. Jefferson Drive, $104,000, Pensco Trust Company, LLC, Custodian FBO Alan Peterson IRA 100% to James L. and Rhiannon M. Fox

1452 E. Johns St., $5,000, David Birch to Sharon J. Taylor

171 W. Karen Drive, $120,000, Rena K. Cripe to Bradley L. Sweeney

210 N. Kembark St., $6,500, Heidi M. Walter Ashworth to Village of Harristown Illinois

1126 S. Illinois St., $24,728, Darrel Corrington to Alvin and Melissa R. Cohen

3347 E. Leafdale Ave., $110,500, Tara Rosetto to Alejandro Estevez

1433 N. Lake Shore Drive, $172,500, Frederick D. Monska to Kelli A. Iversen

4555 E. Lakewood Ave., $18,500, Kathleen and Kevin Bushnell to Nicholas I. Ernst

495 W. Lourdes Place, $230,000, William H. and Elsie L. Sippel Trust dated Nov. 18, 2014 to Valerie A. Carberry

533 W. Marietta St., $3,500, Andrew Aldrich to Steven Bond

2375 Mesa Drive, $30,000, Estate of Eleanor June Bridgman, decease to Lori A. Keller

2594 S. Nantucket Drive, $195,000, D. Michelle Morthland and Jade Wiemelt to Tyra Powell and Deon Jackson

1091 N. Oakdale Ave., $25,000, Lori Ann Osborne to Timothy Wright

8 Oakridge Drive, $114,900, Martha Reese Loyd to Lance T. and Amy B. Patient

3312 E. Orchard Drive, $42,500, Jordan Morey, Jack Conley and Pamela Ambeau to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

701 W. Pershing Road, $108,000, Blackstone Group-Spring Creek, LLC

273 W. Prairie St., $76,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to Creath's Remodeling, LLC

532 W. Prairie Ave., $40,000, Snow & Turner, Inc. to Cara Y. Seggelke

4744 Redbud Court, $231,000, Corbin R. and Stephanie Kupferschmid to Cartus Financial Corporation

4744 Redbud Court, $231,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Manuel J. Melendez and Tanya N. Nachreiner

434 Shadow Lane, $195,000, Anthony R. Cox to John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino

208 Southampton Drive, $102,500, The Katherine D. Hatcher Revocable Living Trust dated 4/7/2007 to Jennifer Ryan Dial

622 S. Stone St., $700 (Land only), City of Decatur to George Adams

203 Sylvan Drive, $34,000, Lynn A. Hiser Trust dated Feb. 1, 2021/Heather Emmerich to Bobbi L. Askins

1337 W. Taft Ave., $121,000, Justin M. Harvey to Robin George

3820 N. Taylor Ave., $60,000, Brian Voelker to Daniel and Sandy L. Stukins

4461 S. Taylor Road, $132,000, Sarah Ping to Noah Robinson t

1595 E. Vanderhoof St., $8,761, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

2205 W. Waggoner St., $83,500, Marie A. Radtke to Brittany Phillips

1120 N. Warren St., $87,000, Eric and Heather Rickman to Jared Ballinger

4688 E. Willow Brook Lane, $45,000m Betty J. Best to Michael S. Couch

1429 W. Wood St., $110,000, Raymond and Viena Bone to David Golden

2878 E. Wood St., $89,900, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Carla S. Draper

1170 N. Woodridge Court, $335,000, Norman D. Lienemann to Alicia Singer

3707 N. Woodridge Drive, $138,500,Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Christopher A. Cartee

1275 N. 22nd St., $50,000 (office), Fred A. Wilhite to T & G Land Company

2680 S. 34th St., $87,000, Chan D. Smalley to Bailey J. Tate and Kamryn G. Landreth

Argenta

6211 Flower Court, $12,000, Norman C. and Donna Sarver to Lucas and Kelly Ann Martina

Blue Mound

241 E. Dunbar, $105,000, Mary Ellen Drysdale to Joni L. Hayes

238 Snell St., $36,000, Allison A. Largent to Blue Mound MHP, LLC

102 St. Marie, $150,000, Bradly L. and Lindsay K. Evenson to Jordan J. and Amber V. Jump

Macon

156 W. Frick St., $80,000, Jeoffrey Hill to Joseph Parrott

318 W. High St., $31,500, Nanette K. Ruffin, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Luke D. Gwin, deceased, to Brandon J. Burwell

Maroa

777 W. Jackson St., $130,000, David L. Foulke to Matthew Crawford

301 S. Walnut St., $17,000, Jamie Binkley to Nelson and Katrina Thoms

602 N. Wood St., $575,000, Gabriele D. Fyke to Passive Income Investments LLC Series IV

Mount Zion

660 Emerald Ave., $338,900, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC to Scott and Hannah Deters

31 Queen Anne Court, $235,000, James R. and Lori Root to Blake Andrew and Haley Elyse Baker

1150 Rosewood Ave., $20,000, TTLREO, LLC to Andrew R. Hendrian

Oakley

6257 N. Oakley Road, $60,000, Robert L. McCallister to Joshua Jacoby

Oreana

7957 MacCory Drive, $149,000, Maurice E. Ferguson to Ronald J. Gilleland

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.