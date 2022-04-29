Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
607 Arbor Drive, $188,000, Donald F. and L. Aileen Emert c/o Donna Jo Turner to Richard T. Lester
4615 Bentonville Road, $135,000, owner is Alexander C. Girard to Zachary T. Colbert
1123 Buckeye Lane, $174,000, Jamie L. Lee to James and Janice Ryan
1935 Buckhead Court, $59,300, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Jeremiah and Victoria Maxwell
2740 N. Church St., $10,000, Emily J. Baldwin to Todd Thornton
789 E. Clay St., $24,000, Barbara Y. Holder to Gilberto R. Flores
1068 Cornell Drive, $155,000, Gregory and Amy Willis to Jami Bennett
78 N. Country Club Road, $101,000, Michael Kuzola to Michael Brandt
704 W. Decatur St., $20,000, Estate of the Gary W. Edwards, deceased c/o Shelley Edwards to Kathleen Laggah
13 Edgewood Court, $122,000, Jay M. Watts to Shiquilla Dunbar-Williams
20 Eighth Drive, $152,000, Robin G. George to Sean and Grace Berisford
3 Ewing Place, $64,000, Macon County Sheriff to Chad Beery
928 Fairlawn Ave., $6,000, Herbert S. Johnston to Michael R. Cole
1425 S. Fairview Ave., $60,000, Eric and Ella Hintersteiner to John A. and Twila M. Stukins
1425 S. Fairview Ave., $60,000, John A. and Twila M. Stukins to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
3209 Fields Court, $200,000, Roger and Dawn Taylor to Leslie William and Bridget Lynne Good
1171 W. Forest Ave., $215,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois LTD to A to Z Realty Investments, LLC 118
2265 S. Franzy Drive, $230,000, Janice K. Roddis to Carol S. Reed
2615 E. Garfield Ave., $8,000, Kristopher Thompson to Vonkesha M. Brent
4318 E. Greenhill Road, $50,000, John D. Alderson to Cody M. Alderson
2851 Grove Court, $85,000, Thomas C. Robinson to Kautz Properties LLC - A
108 Grays Lane, $90,000, Bands Properties LLC to Max Raymond Vincent Trimby
910 S. Hancock Drive, $124,900, Marilyn M. Wheeler to Malcolm Miller
851 S. Jefferson Drive, $104,000, Pensco Trust Company, LLC, Custodian FBO Alan Peterson IRA 100% to James L. and Rhiannon M. Fox
1452 E. Johns St., $5,000, David Birch to Sharon J. Taylor
171 W. Karen Drive, $120,000, Rena K. Cripe to Bradley L. Sweeney
210 N. Kembark St., $6,500, Heidi M. Walter Ashworth to Village of Harristown Illinois
1126 S. Illinois St., $24,728, Darrel Corrington to Alvin and Melissa R. Cohen
3347 E. Leafdale Ave., $110,500, Tara Rosetto to Alejandro Estevez
1433 N. Lake Shore Drive, $172,500, Frederick D. Monska to Kelli A. Iversen
4555 E. Lakewood Ave., $18,500, Kathleen and Kevin Bushnell to Nicholas I. Ernst
495 W. Lourdes Place, $230,000, William H. and Elsie L. Sippel Trust dated Nov. 18, 2014 to Valerie A. Carberry
533 W. Marietta St., $3,500, Andrew Aldrich to Steven Bond
2375 Mesa Drive, $30,000, Estate of Eleanor June Bridgman, decease to Lori A. Keller
2594 S. Nantucket Drive, $195,000, D. Michelle Morthland and Jade Wiemelt to Tyra Powell and Deon Jackson
1091 N. Oakdale Ave., $25,000, Lori Ann Osborne to Timothy Wright
8 Oakridge Drive, $114,900, Martha Reese Loyd to Lance T. and Amy B. Patient
3312 E. Orchard Drive, $42,500, Jordan Morey, Jack Conley and Pamela Ambeau to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
701 W. Pershing Road, $108,000, Blackstone Group-Spring Creek, LLC
273 W. Prairie St., $76,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to Creath's Remodeling, LLC
532 W. Prairie Ave., $40,000, Snow & Turner, Inc. to Cara Y. Seggelke
4744 Redbud Court, $231,000, Corbin R. and Stephanie Kupferschmid to Cartus Financial Corporation
4744 Redbud Court, $231,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Manuel J. Melendez and Tanya N. Nachreiner
434 Shadow Lane, $195,000, Anthony R. Cox to John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino
208 Southampton Drive, $102,500, The Katherine D. Hatcher Revocable Living Trust dated 4/7/2007 to Jennifer Ryan Dial
622 S. Stone St., $700 (Land only), City of Decatur to George Adams
203 Sylvan Drive, $34,000, Lynn A. Hiser Trust dated Feb. 1, 2021/Heather Emmerich to Bobbi L. Askins
1337 W. Taft Ave., $121,000, Justin M. Harvey to Robin George
3820 N. Taylor Ave., $60,000, Brian Voelker to Daniel and Sandy L. Stukins
4461 S. Taylor Road, $132,000, Sarah Ping to Noah Robinson t
1595 E. Vanderhoof St., $8,761, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
2205 W. Waggoner St., $83,500, Marie A. Radtke to Brittany Phillips
1120 N. Warren St., $87,000, Eric and Heather Rickman to Jared Ballinger
4688 E. Willow Brook Lane, $45,000m Betty J. Best to Michael S. Couch
1429 W. Wood St., $110,000, Raymond and Viena Bone to David Golden
2878 E. Wood St., $89,900, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Carla S. Draper
1170 N. Woodridge Court, $335,000, Norman D. Lienemann to Alicia Singer
3707 N. Woodridge Drive, $138,500,Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Christopher A. Cartee
1275 N. 22nd St., $50,000 (office), Fred A. Wilhite to T & G Land Company
2680 S. 34th St., $87,000, Chan D. Smalley to Bailey J. Tate and Kamryn G. Landreth
Argenta
6211 Flower Court, $12,000, Norman C. and Donna Sarver to Lucas and Kelly Ann Martina
Blue Mound
241 E. Dunbar, $105,000, Mary Ellen Drysdale to Joni L. Hayes
238 Snell St., $36,000, Allison A. Largent to Blue Mound MHP, LLC
102 St. Marie, $150,000, Bradly L. and Lindsay K. Evenson to Jordan J. and Amber V. Jump
Macon
156 W. Frick St., $80,000, Jeoffrey Hill to Joseph Parrott
318 W. High St., $31,500, Nanette K. Ruffin, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Luke D. Gwin, deceased, to Brandon J. Burwell
Maroa
777 W. Jackson St., $130,000, David L. Foulke to Matthew Crawford
301 S. Walnut St., $17,000, Jamie Binkley to Nelson and Katrina Thoms
602 N. Wood St., $575,000, Gabriele D. Fyke to Passive Income Investments LLC Series IV
Mount Zion
660 Emerald Ave., $338,900, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC to Scott and Hannah Deters
31 Queen Anne Court, $235,000, James R. and Lori Root to Blake Andrew and Haley Elyse Baker
1150 Rosewood Ave., $20,000, TTLREO, LLC to Andrew R. Hendrian
Oakley
6257 N. Oakley Road, $60,000, Robert L. McCallister to Joshua Jacoby
Oreana
7957 MacCory Drive, $149,000, Maurice E. Ferguson to Ronald J. Gilleland
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.