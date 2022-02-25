 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur  

3453 Betzer Ave., $180,000, Linda L. Hopkins to Whitney and Justin Pinckard 

1865 E. Cantrell St., $77,897, Estate of Marin L. Puckett to Tre Anthony Schoen 

537 N. Carolina Ave., $50,000, Yvonne Charlotte Dorsey, Phillip M. Reuben, Michael Wayne Reuben and Sarah Ileane Jordan to Phillip M. Reuben

2965 S. Crestwood Drive, $70,000, Michael C. Tirpak to Terrence M. and Elizabeth A. Kenney

3373 Dana Drive, $35,555, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Walid Matarieh

901 W. Eldorado St. (Adjacent to), $1,300 (right of way, assemblage), City of Decatur to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

1816 W. Eldorado St., $800 (right of way, Fire Station), City of Decatur to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

1 Fair Oaks Drive, $75,000, Montell Lynn Edwards, Donna Lou Nilsson, Donald Eugene Edwards II and Albert Dale Edwards to Dishe, Inc.

6670 E. Firehouse Road, $50,000, Mike and Cynthia Underwood to Caleb J. and Megan J. Rich

2181 W. Forest Ave., $120,000, Sheila M. Fawcett to Danny W. Hames, Jr.

74 N. Greenridge Drive, $100,000, Russell Dwane and Barbara L. Salmons to James D. Mattingly

1623 N. Gregory Ave., $120,000, Sean and Andrea M. Hennies to Kaylin Walker 

93 Isabella Drive, $65,000, C/O Pahala Plantation Cottages to Russell Bodine 

464 Lakeview Lane, $259,900, Steven R. and Lisa A. Cline to David Greeley 

204 S. Linden Ave., $80,900, Home Again Properties LLC to Colin D. Fritz

140 Madison Drive, $62,500 (contract 2000), Twin City Development Co. to Robert Scott and Paula Jean Busboom

1215 E. Main St., $700, City of Decatur to Elizabeth and Michael Marth

729 S. Monroe St., $124,900, Susan A. Tampasis to Robert C. and Wanphen Weil

3148 E. Orchard Drive, $83,000, Beverly J. Heger to Richard A. and Siran M. Eller 

1919 Pebble Beach Drive, $185,000, Travis E. Jones to Carlos Stuart and Tasha Burks

5160 E. Reas Bridge Road, $93,000, Kenneth W. Snead as Executor of Estate to Cletus J. and Kelly K. Schindler

E. Redlich St. (Lot 24), $11,000 (Land/lot only), Kent Pope Builders LLC to Jonathon and Ashley Perona 

429 W. Sawyer St., $8,000, Jeffrey John Gonzalez to JJ & CC Enterprises, LLC

1909 Shore Oak Drive, $390,000, Scott D. and Mary S. Chance to Anthony and Shannon Frank 

1421 N. Summit Ave., $42,500, Elizabeth Ann Cobren nka Elizabeth Ann Hartman to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

340 Timber Place, $160,000, Eric and Anna Carlyle to Caterhine E. Simmons

776 W. Waggoner St., $37,500, Andre Jackson to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

153 N. Western Ave., $18,000, Carol Jackson to Chester P. and Janice Hutchins

1514 W. Wood St., $34,000, Todd R. Janes and Aimee L. Pannbacker to C. Alexander Holste

246 S. Wyan Road, $35,000, The Jared A. Patton Testamentary Trust to Tina Jenkins

120 S. 29th St., $25,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to James and Stephanie Phillips

Argenta

8620 Hickory Hills Drive, $232,000, Bryan P. and Angie Hunt to Shawn Hodge

Forsyth

825 Stevens Creek Lane, $255,000, Adam K. Lewis to Tyler J. Knox

Macon

455 W. Hight St., $159,000, Joyce C. Roush to Ryan Seger and Angela Click

Maroa

423 E. Madison St., $64,000, U.S. Trust National Association, not in it's individual capacity but solely as owner Trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 to Kenneth E. Jr. and Crystal Holt

Mount Zion

1420 Ashland Ave., $299,000, Brian E. Swink and Amber L. Turner nka Amber L. Swink to Rebecca Thompson 

680 Pearl Court, $310,000, Steven L. and Kristina M. Orrick to David L. and Tammy J. Polley 

 Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

