Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2086 N. Church St., $33,000, Stephen E. and Sally E. Schepper to Renewed Rentals, LLC
2125 E. Cleveland Ave., $36,000, Estate of Maurice W. Day to Thomas Jr. and Heather E. Seitz
195 Dover Drive, $92,000, Karen K. Shull to Bramble Nation, LLC
235 Dover Drive, $105,000, Benjamin Hayes to Matthew Ryan and Autumn Leigh Mitchell-Cupp
2110 N. Graceland Ave., $30,000, Stephen E. and Sally E. Schepper to Renewed Rentals, LLC
2133 E. Lawrence St., $21,000, David E. and Sherri L. Birch to Daniel P. and Lawanna S. Bell
9 Ohio Drive, $99,897, Donald . Madden to Amy M. Robinson
2185 Ravina Park Court, $137,800, David C. and Ellen Kau to Phyliss Jones
Argenta
10747 N. Route 48, $30,000, Molly Paz-Plata to Amber Jones
Maroa
6247 E. Lake Fork Road, $87,000, Debra Kay Morstatter, Linda Sue Harrington, Randy Lee Porter, Janice Drue and Mark Collins to Randy Lee Porter
Oakley
180 N. Illini Road, $190,000, Gary L. Simms Niece's Trust to Bry N. Ridgeway
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
