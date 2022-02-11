 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur  

2086 N. Church St., $33,000, Stephen E. and Sally E. Schepper to Renewed Rentals, LLC

2125 E. Cleveland Ave., $36,000, Estate of Maurice W. Day to Thomas Jr. and Heather E. Seitz

195 Dover Drive, $92,000, Karen K. Shull to Bramble Nation, LLC

235 Dover Drive, $105,000, Benjamin Hayes to Matthew Ryan and Autumn Leigh Mitchell-Cupp

2110 N. Graceland Ave., $30,000, Stephen E. and Sally E. Schepper to Renewed Rentals, LLC

2133 E. Lawrence St., $21,000, David E. and Sherri L. Birch to Daniel P. and Lawanna S. Bell 

9 Ohio Drive, $99,897, Donald . Madden to Amy M. Robinson 

2185 Ravina Park Court, $137,800, David C. and Ellen Kau to Phyliss Jones

People are also reading…

Argenta

10747 N. Route 48, $30,000, Molly Paz-Plata to Amber Jones

Maroa

6247 E. Lake Fork Road, $87,000, Debra Kay Morstatter, Linda Sue Harrington, Randy Lee Porter, Janice Drue and Mark Collins to Randy Lee Porter

Oakley 

180 N. Illini Road, $190,000, Gary L. Simms Niece's Trust to Bry N. Ridgeway

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Working from home is here to stay

Watch now: Working from home is here to stay

As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, businesses that have grown used to having employees work from home are often deciding to leave things as they are, or go to a hybrid model, to provide flexibility to their workers. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News