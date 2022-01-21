Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3975 E. Cantrell St., $105,000, David Qualls to Ashley Hackl

2945 E. Cardinal Drive, $40,000, Joseph R. Bilbrey to Lincoln A. Lee, Jr.

4145 N. Commercial Crossing, $149730, JDW Trust U/T/D June 18, 2012, Co-Trustees Jill D. and Craig D. Wynne to First Growth Properties, LTD

3373 Dana Drive, $58,835, Howard G. Buffett, Sheriff of Macon County to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States of America

7 East Drive, $65,000, L. Leah Moore to Charles Alexander Holste

3941 E. Fairies Pkwy, $650,538 (right of Way), Joseph Lynn Walston to The City of Decatur, Illinois

4147 E. Fairies Pkwy and 4000 E. Logan St., $433,693 (right of Way), Joseph Lynn Walston to The City of Decatur, Illinois

249 N. Excelsior St., $114,000, Jeffrey W. and Shelby J. Barker to Linda K. Bugner

1750 and 1760 N. Jasper St., 8,000, Duane Murray to Gregory L. Griffin Jr.

2932 S. Kingsley Drive, $139,900, Thomas J. Smith to Sharon A. Bardfield and James A. Meyers

1125 S. Lake Shore Drive, $7,000, Simon, LLC to SJW Properties, LLC

2112 Millstone Road, $60,000, Charles C. Harris and Joan Torreta to Hung Nguyen

546 N. Moffet Ave., $42,500, Brian J. Bach Trust to David J. and Valerie D. Rozanski

20 North Drive, $55,000, Reola, Grant V. and Catherine J. Edwards to Sarah Lee Harden

3433 N. Rupp Pkwy, $300,000, Sheriff of Macon County (2021-CH-52), Busy Bank, Bryden L. Carnahan, or his Successor, as Trustee of the Bryden K. Carnahan Trustto Toby LLC

2121 N. Union St., $35,000, Samuel and David Howe to John E. and Barbara A. Ward

3964 N. Warren St., $12,000, Marsha L. Miller to Eusebio Vazquez

4704 White Oak Lane, $139,900, Richard H. and April L. Coe to Yancy Barbee

2321 E. Williams St., $20,700, VM Capital Partners 68, LLC to Jermiah M. Coleman

2524 E. Wood St., $11,000, Norma J. Maxedon Testamentary Trust, created under the Last Will and Testament of Norma J. Maxedon, deceased to Decatur Rental Properties, LLC

141 S. Redwood Lane, $129,000, Kyle T. Michael to Bruce and Elizabeth Campbell

2715 N. 27th St., $525,000, Macon Resources, Inc. to Stecknell, LLC

Forsyth

607 W. Hickory Point Road, $237,600, Michael Fisher to James M. Howley

Mount Zion

1620 Kingwood Court, $141,000, Thomas William and Barbara L. McKay to Charley and Leeann Campbell

1120 Shields Lane, $45,000, Lynette Krone and Tracy Rowe to Patrick and Edith Stokes

Maroa

506 N. Sycamore St., $38,000, Hamilton Development Company to Richard and Barbara Young

228 S. Walnut St., $60,000, Karen Hoyt to Kari M. Fenton

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

