Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4175 N. Camelot Drive, $81,000, Jennifer R. Sneddon to Reis D. Kendrick

4553 E. Center St., $60,000 (contract 2019), LMLJ, LLC to CNS Properties, LLC

1085 E. Clay St., $20,000, Ann Schiro and Todd Gober to Jeremy and Christina Robinson

1754 E. Cleveland Ave., $17,300, William and Brianna Amspoker, Debbie Bates and Lee Roure to Michael Seeley

3109 Colorado Drive, $121,500, Jessica R. and Robert Herbert to Jesse Reising

670 Cove Court, $250,000, Estate of Ruth Joan Stewart Bird, deceased to Margery J. Costello

1639 Cooper Drive, $155,000, Paul R. and Tammy Wells to Cady L. DeVore

863 W. Decatur St., $35,000 (contract 2013), Greg and Laurie Finley to Patty Brown

1505 W. Decatur St., $26,700, Midfirst Bank to 201911WY-63, LLC

3546 Dove Drive, $69,900, Thomas E. Steinhart to Demetrion Thomas Barbosa

248 Drexel Court, $40,000, Timothy W. Snyder to Dennis Drew

552 W. Elm St., $280,000, Lawrence R. Slemp to Roy Brozio Jr.

13 W. Enlow Drive, $81,000, Laura L. Letner to Lauren Bustamante

190 Fenway Drive, $159,900, Maureen L. Durachata to Brandon and Kayly Foster

2255 Frontier Road, $100,000, Phillip E. Hunter and Michelle B. Johnson to Andra Johnson and Erica Chevalier

36 Kater Drive, $60,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins to Stacey and Rodney Hagan

45 Lombardy Drive, $140,000, Suberina May FKA Suberina Lane to Heath and Michele Renea Lane

6 Maple Court, $64,000, Estate of Wilma J. Williams, deceased c/o Johnette K. Thomas, sole heir to Hayden Hale

5007 Melwood Ave., $155,000, Christopher and Heather Newlon to Steven and Karah Bolyard

323 E. Pierson Ave., $39,000, Susan Mills Jones to David and Julie Marler

945 N. University Ave., $30,000, Roy D. and Brenda Lewis to Jason William Lubich and Jared Koonce

2255 E. William St., $7,870, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Oscar Moreno

3030 N. Woodford St., $236,200, Decatur Rental Properties, LLC to James F. and Kelly W. Ohlsson

2407 E. Wood St., $40,000, Brandon L. Foster to Asia Mulholland

73 Woodhill Court, $138,000, Aaron and Calley Stanley to Eric L. and Tara L. Matthews

430 Woodside Trail. $40,000, Jason W. Bien to Daniel Carsey

1680 N. 31st St., $25,000, Teresa May Webster to Chad and Dannell Hilligoss

Argenta

373 E. Route 45, $370,000, Lawrence R. and Sherry l. Slemp to Route 48 Inspections, LLC

Blue Mound

106 N. Lewis St., $54,900, Lisa Arline Fore n/k/a Lisa Fore Romack to Debra Bledsoe

Moroa

133 S. Locust St., $80,000, Pryde Properties to Cooperman Properties, LLC

Mount Zion

1000 W. Main St., $123,500, Green Star Properties of Illinois to Chrystal Cuttill

445 W. Roberts St., $111,000, Stephen Salefski to Anna M. Vannoy

Oakley

204-208 N. Center St., $140,000, Stephen M. and Ruth A. Dennis to Brett Thompson

Oreana

603 W. South St., $137,500, Dennis Drew to James Taylor and Madelynn Goodmann

Warrensburg

185 Powers Court, $27,500, Janna Drew to Halahan Properties LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

