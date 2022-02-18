Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4175 N. Camelot Drive, $81,000, Jennifer R. Sneddon to Reis D. Kendrick
4553 E. Center St., $60,000 (contract 2019), LMLJ, LLC to CNS Properties, LLC
1085 E. Clay St., $20,000, Ann Schiro and Todd Gober to Jeremy and Christina Robinson
1754 E. Cleveland Ave., $17,300, William and Brianna Amspoker, Debbie Bates and Lee Roure to Michael Seeley
3109 Colorado Drive, $121,500, Jessica R. and Robert Herbert to Jesse Reising
670 Cove Court, $250,000, Estate of Ruth Joan Stewart Bird, deceased to Margery J. Costello
1639 Cooper Drive, $155,000, Paul R. and Tammy Wells to Cady L. DeVore
863 W. Decatur St., $35,000 (contract 2013), Greg and Laurie Finley to Patty Brown
1505 W. Decatur St., $26,700, Midfirst Bank to 201911WY-63, LLC
3546 Dove Drive, $69,900, Thomas E. Steinhart to Demetrion Thomas Barbosa
248 Drexel Court, $40,000, Timothy W. Snyder to Dennis Drew
552 W. Elm St., $280,000, Lawrence R. Slemp to Roy Brozio Jr.
13 W. Enlow Drive, $81,000, Laura L. Letner to Lauren Bustamante
190 Fenway Drive, $159,900, Maureen L. Durachata to Brandon and Kayly Foster
2255 Frontier Road, $100,000, Phillip E. Hunter and Michelle B. Johnson to Andra Johnson and Erica Chevalier
36 Kater Drive, $60,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins to Stacey and Rodney Hagan
45 Lombardy Drive, $140,000, Suberina May FKA Suberina Lane to Heath and Michele Renea Lane
6 Maple Court, $64,000, Estate of Wilma J. Williams, deceased c/o Johnette K. Thomas, sole heir to Hayden Hale
5007 Melwood Ave., $155,000, Christopher and Heather Newlon to Steven and Karah Bolyard
323 E. Pierson Ave., $39,000, Susan Mills Jones to David and Julie Marler
945 N. University Ave., $30,000, Roy D. and Brenda Lewis to Jason William Lubich and Jared Koonce
2255 E. William St., $7,870, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Oscar Moreno
3030 N. Woodford St., $236,200, Decatur Rental Properties, LLC to James F. and Kelly W. Ohlsson
2407 E. Wood St., $40,000, Brandon L. Foster to Asia Mulholland
73 Woodhill Court, $138,000, Aaron and Calley Stanley to Eric L. and Tara L. Matthews
430 Woodside Trail. $40,000, Jason W. Bien to Daniel Carsey
1680 N. 31st St., $25,000, Teresa May Webster to Chad and Dannell Hilligoss
Argenta
373 E. Route 45, $370,000, Lawrence R. and Sherry l. Slemp to Route 48 Inspections, LLC
Blue Mound
106 N. Lewis St., $54,900, Lisa Arline Fore n/k/a Lisa Fore Romack to Debra Bledsoe
Moroa
133 S. Locust St., $80,000, Pryde Properties to Cooperman Properties, LLC
Mount Zion
1000 W. Main St., $123,500, Green Star Properties of Illinois to Chrystal Cuttill
445 W. Roberts St., $111,000, Stephen Salefski to Anna M. Vannoy
Oakley
204-208 N. Center St., $140,000, Stephen M. and Ruth A. Dennis to Brett Thompson
Oreana
603 W. South St., $137,500, Dennis Drew to James Taylor and Madelynn Goodmann
Warrensburg
185 Powers Court, $27,500, Janna Drew to Halahan Properties LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
