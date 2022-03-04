Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
6830 Angela Drive, $212,000, Kevin B. Smith to Angelia M. Beckwith Watts
3480 S. Baltimore Ave., $195,000, The Carolene June Reed Trust dated Jan. 17, 2018 to Duane and Dawn Gibbons
302 W. Cerro Gordo St., $48,000, 11T IL, LLC to Vince and Rusty McQueen
1348 E. Clay St., $48,000, Dean M. and Claudia J. Purviance to Aaron Bundy
645 E. Cleveland St., $700 (land lot), City of Decatur to Sharolyn Bates
1137 Cornell Drive, $204,000, Courtney E. Olson aka Courtney E. and Edward Gordon to Zachary and Veronika J. Miles
4621 Dogwood Court, $175,610, Kristine M. Riley and Steven R. Grohne to Jeffrey, Michelle and William Jeffrey Horve
310 E. Elwin Road, $775,000, Robert J. and Shelby L. Coventry to Joseph P. and Allison B. Greene
4 Ewing Place, $265,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Jason M. Hood
1465 N. Fairview Ave., $26,000, Lawrence and Cheryl Whitten; Michael and Terry Tofte to Bach Investment Group, LLC
260 N. Fairway Ave., $79,900, Jaqualyn V. Hector to Clayton Lobb
6650 E. Firehouse Road, $80,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Leroy James McIntyre
118 N. Greenridge Drive, $105,000, Shawn M. and Sharon M. Renfro to Kautz Properties LLC Series A
1580 N. Gulick Ave., $27,000, Lawrence and Cheryl Whitten; Michael and Terry Tofte to Bach Investment Group, LLC
345 N. James St., $12,500, Soraya Hiser to Keeli Marie Lawson
2166 E. Johns Ave., $39,000, Virginia Ann Manuel to Family Lease, LLC
3249 Kathy Court, $145,000, Angelia Beckwith Watts to Kevin D. Kirby
62 Madison Drive, $45,000, Rodger L. Coventry Trustee of the Rodger L. Coventry Trust Agreement dated April 30, 2012 to LAMV Properties LLC
1227 S. Maffit St., $32,600, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Bands Properties LLC
334 W. Main St., $256,000, The Salvation Army to RMJH Properties, LLC
1616 W. Main St., $76,000, Two City Investments LLC to Carl Garlitz, Jr.
6205 Mayflower Drive. $191,000, David M. and Samantha Kelley to Andrew and Brittany Patterson
29 Medial Drive, $67,500, Randy S. Eline to Timothy B. Gilman
1545 N. Monroe St., $26,000, Daniel Seago to Rene A. and Madelline S. Escalante
1237 E. Moore St., $39,000, Jason R. Flemings and Shelly R. Reynolds to Christina Blankeship Properties, LLC
106 W. Mound Road, $300 (right-of-way), Illinois Bell Telephone Company, LLC to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
214 E. Mound Road, $300 (right-of-way), Michael J. Anderson to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
3960 N. Northbrook Drive, $150,000, John Larcher to Joshua Dubois-Devenger and Bethany Ruble
346 W. Olive St., $25,000, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J. J & CC Enterprises, LLC
1436 E. Olive St., $37,000 (contract 2016), John W. and Cindy R. Blackwell
1192/1196 E. Persing Road, $1,493,000, TICK II LLC to Practical Ventures, LLC
1188 W. Packard St., $52,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Mark Guidish and Courtney Friel
3444 Taylor Ave., $66,000, Pamela D. Cooper to Jessica Rose Potter
156 S. Water St., $20,000,000 (Apartment Units 212), Decatur Properties of Illinois, LP to Decatur Preservation, LP
2191 N. Water St., $86,900, Dennis C. Weatherford to Quantana McCoin
221 S. Woodale Ave., $109,000, Oliver Anderson to Kendra Pace
1540 N. Woodford St., $12,500, A G Barber to Keith L. Bailey
2057 N. Woodford St., $26,000, Shawn Huff to James Dickson and Vina Richey
Argenta
152 E. Prairie St., $68,000, Andrew M. Patterson to Steven L. and Stephanie J. Rogers
10830 N. Connors Road, $255,000, Pamela S. Connor to Joseph G. and Angela Nicole Ritchie
Forsyth
764 Christopher Drive, $305,000, Jacob C. McCammack to Jose Rodrigo Mendoza Jimenez
1146 Hickory Point Mall (Hobby Lobby), $3,111,111, Hickory Point Realty LLC, Hickory Point CH, LLC, and Hickory Point Nassim, LLC to KAL Capital, LCC
Mount Zion
910 N. State Highway 121, $250,000, Solsa Holdings, LLC to AL Apartments, Inc.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
