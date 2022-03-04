Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

6830 Angela Drive, $212,000, Kevin B. Smith to Angelia M. Beckwith Watts

3480 S. Baltimore Ave., $195,000, The Carolene June Reed Trust dated Jan. 17, 2018 to Duane and Dawn Gibbons

302 W. Cerro Gordo St., $48,000, 11T IL, LLC to Vince and Rusty McQueen

1348 E. Clay St., $48,000, Dean M. and Claudia J. Purviance to Aaron Bundy

645 E. Cleveland St., $700 (land lot), City of Decatur to Sharolyn Bates

1137 Cornell Drive, $204,000, Courtney E. Olson aka Courtney E. and Edward Gordon to Zachary and Veronika J. Miles

4621 Dogwood Court, $175,610, Kristine M. Riley and Steven R. Grohne to Jeffrey, Michelle and William Jeffrey Horve

310 E. Elwin Road, $775,000, Robert J. and Shelby L. Coventry to Joseph P. and Allison B. Greene

4 Ewing Place, $265,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Jason M. Hood

1465 N. Fairview Ave., $26,000, Lawrence and Cheryl Whitten; Michael and Terry Tofte to Bach Investment Group, LLC

260 N. Fairway Ave., $79,900, Jaqualyn V. Hector to Clayton Lobb

6650 E. Firehouse Road, $80,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Leroy James McIntyre

118 N. Greenridge Drive, $105,000, Shawn M. and Sharon M. Renfro to Kautz Properties LLC Series A

1580 N. Gulick Ave., $27,000, Lawrence and Cheryl Whitten; Michael and Terry Tofte to Bach Investment Group, LLC

345 N. James St., $12,500, Soraya Hiser to Keeli Marie Lawson

2166 E. Johns Ave., $39,000, Virginia Ann Manuel to Family Lease, LLC

3249 Kathy Court, $145,000, Angelia Beckwith Watts to Kevin D. Kirby

62 Madison Drive, $45,000, Rodger L. Coventry Trustee of the Rodger L. Coventry Trust Agreement dated April 30, 2012 to LAMV Properties LLC

1227 S. Maffit St., $32,600, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Bands Properties LLC

334 W. Main St., $256,000, The Salvation Army to RMJH Properties, LLC

1616 W. Main St., $76,000, Two City Investments LLC to Carl Garlitz, Jr.

6205 Mayflower Drive. $191,000, David M. and Samantha Kelley to Andrew and Brittany Patterson

29 Medial Drive, $67,500, Randy S. Eline to Timothy B. Gilman

1545 N. Monroe St., $26,000, Daniel Seago to Rene A. and Madelline S. Escalante

1237 E. Moore St., $39,000, Jason R. Flemings and Shelly R. Reynolds to Christina Blankeship Properties, LLC

106 W. Mound Road, $300 (right-of-way), Illinois Bell Telephone Company, LLC to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

214 E. Mound Road, $300 (right-of-way), Michael J. Anderson to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

3960 N. Northbrook Drive, $150,000, John Larcher to Joshua Dubois-Devenger and Bethany Ruble

346 W. Olive St., $25,000, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J. J & CC Enterprises, LLC

1436 E. Olive St., $37,000 (contract 2016), John W. and Cindy R. Blackwell

1192/1196 E. Persing Road, $1,493,000, TICK II LLC to Practical Ventures, LLC

1188 W. Packard St., $52,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Mark Guidish and Courtney Friel

3444 Taylor Ave., $66,000, Pamela D. Cooper to Jessica Rose Potter

156 S. Water St., $20,000,000 (Apartment Units 212), Decatur Properties of Illinois, LP to Decatur Preservation, LP

2191 N. Water St., $86,900, Dennis C. Weatherford to Quantana McCoin

221 S. Woodale Ave., $109,000, Oliver Anderson to Kendra Pace

1540 N. Woodford St., $12,500, A G Barber to Keith L. Bailey

2057 N. Woodford St., $26,000, Shawn Huff to James Dickson and Vina Richey

Argenta

152 E. Prairie St., $68,000, Andrew M. Patterson to Steven L. and Stephanie J. Rogers

10830 N. Connors Road, $255,000, Pamela S. Connor to Joseph G. and Angela Nicole Ritchie

Forsyth

764 Christopher Drive, $305,000, Jacob C. McCammack to Jose Rodrigo Mendoza Jimenez

1146 Hickory Point Mall (Hobby Lobby), $3,111,111, Hickory Point Realty LLC, Hickory Point CH, LLC, and Hickory Point Nassim, LLC to KAL Capital, LCC

Mount Zion

910 N. State Highway 121, $250,000, Solsa Holdings, LLC to AL Apartments, Inc.

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0