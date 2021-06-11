See the report: Whit's End 51 in Macon permit suspended

MACON — The Macon County Health Department has suspended the permit for Whit's End 51 restaurant and bar in Macon.

An inspection on Tuesday found "live cockroaches and evidence of rodent activity (droppings/chewed equipment)," according to a two-page report.

A caller contacted the department on May 17 saying she saw cockroaches on the counter "and crawling up the wall in the kitchen," the report said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one answered when the listed telephone number of the business was called Friday evening.

Read the report here:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0