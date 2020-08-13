You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See which Decatur-area businesses received state COVID relief grants
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

See which Decatur-area businesses received state COVID relief grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty Decatur-area small businesses received help from a round of state grants announced this week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.

$10,000

  • Hair 101 in Assumption
  • Ava Nails in Decatur
  • Plus Quality Cleaning Services in Decatur
  • Tri Manor Motel in Decatur 

$20,000

  • Knotty Pine Bar & Grill in Assumption
  • Christian County YMCA in Taylorville
  • Fieldhouse 219 in Monticello
  • 48 Inn in Decatur
  • Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package in Decatur
  • Country Inn and Suites in Decatur
  • Fashion Divine Beauty Supply in Decatur
  • Fast Tax in Decatur
  • Toki Hibachi Sushi in Decatur
  • Glass House in Decatur
  • Gym Fusion in Decatur
  • Kids Castle Learning Center in Decatur 
  • Decatur Inn in Decatur
  • The Decatur Club in Decatur
  • The Lotus Flower in Decatur
  • The Decatur Athletic Club in Decatur 

Read the full list here

Download PDF Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Awardees Round 1 August 12, 2020 Business

Can you identify these Decatur buildings? 👀

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: The 2020 Decatur-area food draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News