See which Decatur-area businesses received state COVID relief grants

Twenty Decatur-area small businesses received help from a round of state grants announced this week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.
$10,000
- Hair 101 in Assumption
- Ava Nails in Decatur
- Plus Quality Cleaning Services in Decatur
- Tri Manor Motel in Decatur
$20,000
Some Illinois schools have reversed reopening plans. Here are the Macon County ones heading back to class.
Warrensburg-Latham schools this week joined a growing list of districts across the state that have reversed plans to have students return.
- Knotty Pine Bar & Grill in Assumption
- Christian County YMCA in Taylorville
- Fieldhouse 219 in Monticello
- 48 Inn in Decatur
- Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package in Decatur
- Country Inn and Suites in Decatur
- Fashion Divine Beauty Supply in Decatur
- Fast Tax in Decatur
- Toki Hibachi Sushi in Decatur
- Glass House in Decatur
- Gym Fusion in Decatur
- Kids Castle Learning Center in Decatur
- Decatur Inn in Decatur
- The Decatur Club in Decatur
- The Lotus Flower in Decatur
- The Decatur Athletic Club in Decatur
Read the full list here
Can you identify these Decatur buildings? 👀
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.