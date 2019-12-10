Shelby Co. facility approved for adult-use cannabis production

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville has been added to the list of approved cultivation centers for adult-use cannabis, which becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
The announcement Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Agriculture brings the number of cultivation centers in Illinois to 16. It joins Cresco Labs, LLC in Lincoln as the only approved sites in the immediate area to gain such approval. Both sites are currently licensed to grow medical marijuana, which made them eligible for early approval for adult-use growth.
The new law allows Illinois residents, aged 21 and older, to buy and possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower starting Jan. 1.
Adult-use cannabis license applications for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through the department of agriculture starting Jan. 7, with an application deadline of March 15.
Photos: Inside a marijuana cultivation center
Tim McGraw, CEO of Revolution Cannabis in Delavan, holds a boiling flask filled with cannabinol product harvested from plants grown in the cultivation center. The refined product is nearly solid at room temperature and won't spill out of the overturned flask.
Tim McGraw, CEO of Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan, opens the door to a growing room at the facility. Recreational marijuana could become legal in Illinois under a proposal now in the General Assembly.
Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center CEO Tim McGraw displays a cylinder of marijuana product that is intended to be inhaled. The direct inhalation method reduces the typical spell that gives away marijuana use.
Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center CEO Tim McGraw exhibits a variety of marijuana products sold by the firm during a tour inside the facility's laboratory. Growth of the use of medical marijuana has been slow in Illinois.
Russel Draffen, left, a chemist with Revolution Cannabis-Delavan, talks with Jeff Cox, bureau chief for medicinal plants with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, as a flask of cannabinol is processed under a vent hood on Monday at the cultivation center. The Illinois Department of Agriculture supervises the growth of medical marijuana in Illinois.
Marijuana plants grown in the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan represent a significant investment in the state-regulated product.
Tim McGraw, CEO of Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan, enters a highly secure breeding laboratory at the facility.
The Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center is located in a high-security, low-profile building on Illinois 122 just east of Delavan.
Seed stock are grown under careful conditions in the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan. The potted plants serve as breeding stock for future crops grown at the facility.
A worker maintains marijuana plants in the Revolution Cannabis-Delavan facility, a $23 million medical marijuana cultivation center in the Tazewell County community.
Tim McGraw, CEO of Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan inspects the flowers of the plant growing at the facility.
The serrated leaf marijuana plant grows at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A sea of flowering marijuana plants is soon to be harvested at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
Harvested marijuana hangs in a drying room at Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A worker prepares to process marijuana at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A worker processes marijuana plants that are grown in the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A worker trims blossoms from marijuana plants at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A worker inspects a flower from a marijuana plant grown at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
A worker prepares candy that is made with marijuana product at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
Processed candies await packaging at the Revolution Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center in Delavan.
