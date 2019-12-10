Shelby Co. facility approved for adult-use cannabis production

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville has been added to the list of approved cultivation centers for adult-use cannabis, which becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

The announcement Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Agriculture brings the number of cultivation centers in Illinois to 16. It joins Cresco Labs, LLC in Lincoln as the only approved sites in the immediate area to gain such approval. Both sites are currently licensed to grow medical marijuana, which made them eligible for early approval for adult-use growth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The new law allows Illinois residents, aged 21 and older, to buy and possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower starting Jan. 1.

Adult-use cannabis license applications for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through the department of agriculture starting Jan. 7, with an application deadline of March 15.

Photos: Inside a marijuana cultivation center

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.