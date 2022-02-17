SkyWest announces schedule changes at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — Flight schedules out of Decatur airport for SkyWest have been adjusted due to shortages of pilots and flight attendants.

SkyWest will still offer two flights a day Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with one flight daily on Tuesday and Saturday. There will be no late-night arrival and early morning departures in Decatur.

Airport manager Tim Wright said that Decatur will still have 13 flights a week.

"What it possibly could affect is, the travelers than want to depart early and catch an earlier flight out of Chicago to their destination, those that are used to leaving earlier, may have to adjust their trips to take a later flight out of Chicago," he said.

SkyWest will be departing Chicago and arrive in Decatur at 9:56 a.m. and depart back to Chicago at 10:45 a.m. Another flight will arrive at Decatur at 2:01 p.m. and depart for Chicago at 2:35 p.m. With this flight schedule there will be no late-night inbound flight to Decatur.

“I’m sure you are aware of the challenges the aviation industry has had recently to maintain balanced staffing levels as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Daniel Belmont, director of market development,. "At SkyWest, we have a very strong hiring pipeline; still, we are not immune to the industry’s challenges. To ensure we can maintain service in as many communities as possible, we have made the difficult decision to reduce schedules for the time being. This will allow us to continue delivering the best product possible for the passengers using your airport."

The hope is that this is temporary during April, May, and June and plans are to reevaluate for the summer. One option is the possibility of combining services with different communities. For Decatur, SkyWest is considering combining Decatur with Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Currently this combination would keep Decatur with 12 flights per week, though schedule times have not been set.

Air service at Decatur is still in place with SkyWest on a 50-seat regional jet.

