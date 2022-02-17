Snow again shuts down schools, hampers travel in Macon County

DECATUR — At Decatur Airport on Thursday, it was “all hands on deck.”

Morning flights were canceled due to bad weather in Chicago, said Tim Wright, director of Decatur Airport, but SkyWest officials hoped afternoon flights would be on schedule. And the staff was busy making sure the runways would be ready if they were needed.

Morning rain and sleet gave way to considerable snowfall in the early afternoon in Central Illinois, and Wright and his team had already prepared with de-icing chemicals on the runways.

“Airplanes are corrosive to salt,” Wright said. “We can't use salt but we use specifically designated FAA-approved de-icing chemicals, in the form of liquid or granular, to try and help with the icing of the runways.”

In inclement weather, Runway 6 is the one the workers prioritize, Wright said, because planes can land on the one using instrumentation if visibility is low. With 18-foot runway plows, 18-foot brooms, and a big snow blower, they're well-prepared.

Meteorologist Matt Holiner said it was too early on Thursday afternoon to accurately predict total snowfall, but the storm system would dissipate into much lighter snowfall by evening and stop by 10 p.m., he said. Based on the rate the snow was falling, his estimate was about 5 inches in Decatur and 2 inches in Mattoon. The southern part of the state was unlikely to get any measurable snow, he said.

Friday should be clear but cold, with temperatures in the high 20s, but warmer temperatures and more sunshine are expected for Sunday, with highs in the 40s.

Illinois State Police reported hazardous highway conditions and motorists sliding off the road while strongly urging people to stay home if possible. Whiteout conditions on highways made travel exceptionally difficult. Interstate 74 was closed at milepost 164 due to several semi collisions and Interstates 72 and 55 had multiple cars in ditches, jacknifed semis and whiteouts.

That was the same advice the Decatur police and Macon County Sheriff's Office had.

“We've been keeping tabs, and we've not had any accidents per se, but we've had five calls to assist motorists who slid off into a ditch because of the weather,” said Macon County Sgt. Matt Reynolds.

Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim May said it had been quiet so far for firefighters, but urged caution if travel is necessary.

City street crews were likely to be out around the clock, said Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager.

“We are out and about plowing the primaries,” Mendenall said. “We salted them already to break the ice under the snow, but it's definitely slick out there. Traffic doesn't need to be out. People should stay home. We'll be at it until the roads are clear.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

