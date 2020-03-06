Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (neighbors copy)
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (neighbors copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

341 Burtschi Court, $3,000 (contract dated 2020), Dasheen Vaddy to Amanda C. Carter

1021 E. Cantrell St., $4,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Lacey K. Gray

4308 E. Cantrell St., $40,000, Jeffry Mathern to Robb-Ling Inc.

615 E. Center St., $2,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Marsha Sayed

1560 W. Main St., $89,000, Steven C. Etheridge and Margo G. Etheridge to Trevor Wiemelt

2232 W. Main St., $24,000, estate of Max D. Slifer and Richard C. Dustrude to Richard C. Dustrude

1308 Manor Drive, $176,000, Robert C. Wetter to Elijah T. Harms

1638 N. Maple St., $3,000, Ryan Blankenship to Christina Blankenship

1452 Masters Lane, $103,000, Christopher G. Raphaelian to Chris Espinoza

1969 Millstone Road, $59,500, Victoria R. Schroeder to CMB Real Estate LLC

151 Nevada Drive, $72,000, Wanda A. Poisell to Michael T. Valdahl

3180 N. Oakland Ave., $56,000, estate of Mildred V. Hicks deceased to Wayne J. Piontek

884 W. Packard St., $3,000 (contract dated 2018), BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Jesse R. Grandy and Nichole E. Ingram

869 N. Pine St., $3,000, Gloria D. Cole and Edison P. Cole (deceased) to Christopher Curry and Lisa Allen

403 N. Summit Ave., $39,000, Cheryll Lynn Hall to Patchara Cheachetton

2177 N. Water St., $32,000, Bernadine G. Metzger by Philip O. Oller, attorney to Mary Dianne Thompson

2639 E. Wood St., $26,000, Douglas S. Theroff to GS Business Group LLC

345 S. Woodale Ave., $70,000, Macon County Development Group to Julie K. Mikels

1027 N. Woodlawn Ave., $35,000, Phillips Family trust to Corey R. Kinney

725 S. 21st St., $25,000, John Hunt, Matthew Hunt, Melody Gilmore, Sarah Hunt-Bollhorst, Luke Hunt, Laura Carpenter, Mark Hunt to Darrell Gilmore and Mellody Gilmore

Mount Zion

6695 John Drive, $155,000, Jacquelyn R. Hensen aka Jacquelyn R. Gubbins to Douglas L. Haubner and Andrea L. Haubner

515 Shonna Drive, $116,000, Josha T. Crose and Michelle R. Crose to Steven D. Owens

Warrensburg

9 Redlick Court, $109,000, Aaron G. Cronkright and Amy D. Merriman nka Amy D. Cronkright to Ethan Bowen 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.

 

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News