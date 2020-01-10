Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (neighbors copy)

Decatur
215 N. Airport Road, $32,333, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Katelyn Martin
4023 N. Arthur Court, $87,500, Angel Wilson, successor trustee of Janice R. Resch to Darren S. Sloan and Donna M. Sloan
3727 N. Ashley Court, $150,000, Barbara J. Young to James H. Newcome and Londa L. Newcome
1657 W. Center St., $25,000, Lawrence D. Fouste to Bujar Limani
2145 W. Center St., $32,500, Cynthia M. Peterson to Nicholas D. Weaver
3828 N.E. Court Drive, $61,700, Thomas E. Miller and V. Pauline Miller to K. Patrick Wilkey and Jacqueline L. Wilkey
4650 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Erma I. Ragle to David L. Burge and Marla J. Burge
2131 Gary Court, $109,350, Randy L. Jordan and Shelley Jordan to Christine Kennedy-Hanlan
1113 E. Harrison Ave., $16,500, Donna M. Tucker estate to Charles Constant
3469 Honeytree St., $84,000, Andrea Baker to Neil A. Vickers
1320 Lakewood Ave., $63,500, James Lichtenberger to Chad Allan Fyke
4222 E. Marietta St., $57,900, Zachery D. Batson to Hunter Huff
3494 Marilyn Drive, $70,000, John F. Sadowski to Todd M. Sadowski and Tiffany M. Sadowski
5145 Melwood Court, $111,825, Duffy D. Smith to Garrett Karsten and Shiowa Hanson
1686 Midland Road, $139,400, Charles and Josephine Walters to Glen D. and Nancy L. Cox
1016 E. Mueller St., $9,000, James and Barbara Kitson to James Beams
1156 E. Mueller St., $15,000, James and Barbara Kitson to James Beams
3980 W. Rock Springs Road, $222,500, Larry Westfield to Stephen W. Mattingly
71 Ronald Drive, $115,000, James H. Butler and Sally J. Butler to Doris L. Greenwood
743 Shorewood Drive, $83,500, Joann Newland to Linda Mendenall
846 S. Stone St., $60,000 Kurtis Field and Cristen Bolander-Field to Zachary Wicklund and Brooke Wicklund
382 Timber Place, $115,000, Angela V. Mitchell to Bruce W. Cramm and Mary J. Cramm
88 Twickingham Drive, $148,000, Justine Kay Lewis to Lela A. Kirgan and Greg E. Pavel
5480 E. Twin Bridge Road, $25,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur LLC
58 Whippoorwill Drive, $55,000 Richard Mattingly to Bradley Beebe
1075 E. William St., $2,000, Michael Harsh and Llesena Ontiveras to New Vision Community Services
2625 E. Wood St., $27,000, Sandra C. Smith, Roberta J. Bland, Linda S. O'Dell, Deborah F. Clark and Pamela M. Rife to Patrick R. O'Dell
364 S. Woodale Ave., $75,000, Bradley L. Byers to Joann Alder
2410 S. 34th St., $42,750, Craig Kowalski and Chrystal Kowalski to Vicki Knox
Mount Zion
6304 Cavalcade St., $95,000, Champaign Investment LLC to Jaycee M. Andrews
515 W. Wildwood Drive, $141,000, Celeste Pelfrey and Robert Pelfrey to Vanessa Beachy
621 Woodland Court, $195,795, C&S Properties LLC to Bruce L. Brown and Marilyn K. Brown
Niantic
11902 W. Long Point Road, $70,000, Charles Leeper to Rebecca Steele and Jeffrey Steele
Oakley
105 W. South St., $59,500, Seth A. Beyers to Kayla Faith
Weldon
12469 E. Lake Fork Road, $60,000, David W. Collins and Kathy A. Collins to Daniel T. Koenigs to Deanna M. Koenigs
Warrensburg
6879 N. Kenney Road, $135,000, Keith Roberts to Jarrod D. Wrigley
330 Northland Drive, $110,000, Kyle A. Matas and Sarah N. Matas to Deanna R. Neeley
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.
