Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (neighborss copy)

Decatur
2275 Appletree Lane, $74,500, Marian A. Dondeville to Gerald Lee Dowdy and Shannon Marie Dowdy
2333 W. Ash Ave., $139,500, Larry L. Luka and Phyllis Ann Luka to Joshua J. Dubbelde
975 N. Bender Road, $19,000, Nathan Byrd and Melissa Byrd to James R. Zerfowski
6455 Birchwood Lane, $251,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Brian E. Keto and Elizabeth A. Keto
538 Bradley Court, $77,257, NSP Residential LLC to Dawn Pyles
345 E. Cantrell St., $1,250, Albert Evans to Community Temple Church of God in Christ
3 N.E. Carroll Drive, $25,000, Marsha L. Miller to James L. Forehand
3235 E. Chestnut Ave., $84,500, Aaron T. Fritzgerald and Abigail Fritzgerald to Jacqueline Hensen
2708 Deerpath Park Drive, $127,000, Michael F. Budziszewski and Kendra Budziszewski to Daniel H. Muir and Cynthia A. Muir
1995 N. Dennis Ave., $25,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lashard Property Solutions LLC
2134 E. Dickinson Ave., $55,000, Meghann M. Shipley to Davis Wegmann and Gabrielle Damarin
296 Dover Drive, $78,000, Jason Dunakey to Brian Powell
3077 E. Fitzgerald Road, $182,900, Sarah Elaine Trigg to Zachary Ryan Miller
3507 Fontenac Court, $75,000, Jack McCormick and Angela McCormick to Bill Calvert
2229 S. Franzy Drive, $110,000, Arvin J. Donley to Cameron Milani
4243 E. Glenwood Ave., $69,000, Kelly R. Clary to Triston Richardson
303 S. Gravel Pit Road, $189,800, Nicholas G. Orndorff to Thomas E. Chapman and Danette E. Chapman
852 W. Karen Drive, $150,000, Dennis I. Toohill and Martha J. Toohill to Richard S. Howe and Kimberly R. Howe
1225 W. King St., $20,000, Paulette D. Frazier to Sajed Qattoum
32 LaSalle Drive, $20,500, Macon County sheriff to MLIPO2LLC
4636 Lawson Drive, $109,000, Miley E. Palmer and Janet E. Palmer to Anh Nhu Tieu and Sang L. Ly
3417 E. Leafdale Ave., $35,000, Gary Plunkett to Krista Dunn
2025 W. Main St., $72,000, Stephanie D. Bublitz to Barbara A. Huff
544 S. McClellan St., $73,000, Lauren Leming to David Kappler and O. Mok Kappler
3645 Meadowlark Drive, $61,000, Randy W. Hull and Karen Hull to Thomas E. Georgeson and Anita K. Georgeson
1990 W. Melrose Drive, $45,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodney P. Bullock
721 Millstream Place, Unit D-2, $81,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services Inc. to Thomas G. Bergin and Kathy L. Bergin
403 N. Newcastle Drive, $45,000, Lesa Ann Petri to James and Tiffany Nihiser
1645 E. North St., $38,000, Kelly K. Basil to Suzanne M. Mette
3960 N. Northbrook Drive, $117,500, Joshua Brinkley to John Larcher
2650 S. Pine Meadow Court, Unit 25, $127,500, Margaret Mary Gist estate, deceased to Ivan D. Hamilton and Artie J. Hamilton
1414 Post Court, $168,000, Akeem Topps to Terrence A. Taylor
117 Ridgeway Drive, $56,500, Nicholas M. Koshinski to Haven M. Watrous
1659 W. Riverview Ave., $103,500, Ryan Tucker and Shannon Tucker to Robert A. Weilmuenster
315 Scovill Court, $124,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles R. Vaughn and Margaret L. Stafford
483 S. Seigel St., $14,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charles E. Constant
338 Shoreline Place, $253,000, John Kiley and Sarah Kiley to Maria M. Daly
74 South Shores Drive, $290,000,John B. Snell and Linda Snell Day to Valerie L. Doran
4159 N. Sunderland Drive, $88,000, Ross A. Keefer to William R. Holmlund
1048 W. Tuttle St., $6,500, Micarol Copeland to Joshua Hernandez
6021 Verona Drive, $135,000, Mary Jo Stewart to Robert Carlson Jr. and Lori A. Carlson
875 W. Waggoner St., $5,000, Mark Peck and David Peck to Bujar Limani
50 Webster Court, $12,500, Delma A. Taylor to Kristopher Thompson
1133 Wedgewood Court, $445,000, Azhar Aslam and Shahnaz Aslam to Christopher Green
2089 E. Whitmer St., $43,500, Bruce W. Cramm and Mary J. Cramm to Jacob A. Martinez
7895 W. William St., $38,000, Macon County sheriff to MLIPO2 LLC
7895 W. William St., $55,000, MLIPO2 LLC to Janna S. Drew
1560 W. Wood St., $68,400, James Drayton to Roger Fabia and Michael Taylor
441 Woodside Trail, Unit F-9, $35,900, Daniel G. Mogged and Tracy L. Mogged to Keegan Erlenbush and Dominique Minner
1911 N. 24th St., $19,711, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lida M. Cook
1750 N. 27th St., $20,100 (contract dated 2016), Tony Henson to Brandi Roof
1433 S. 31st St., $81,500, Nicholas Thompson and Kristen Thompson to Caryolyn Durbin
540 N. 35th St., $49,900, David E. and Lisa M. England to Jeremy Mahoney
Argenta
10430 Newburg Court, $70,000, Darryl Hiser and Vicki Hiser to Rebekah S. Thompson and Gary L Rolofson
Dalton City
8865 Hunters Crossing, $250,950, Jeffrey Longbons and Junie Longbons to Brandon M. Huber and Britnie R. Huber
Forsyth
255 Magnolia Drive, $60,000, Justin Lyon to Chad Johnson
Macon
280 W. Dunn St., $77,000, Craig Fry to Dakota Ragsdale
Maroa
221 E. Garfield St., $90,000, Jose Ornelas to Richard E. Kaufman and Robert A. Bray
424 W. Main St., $130,750, Robert Wilber and Andrea Wilber to Alan M. Clary and Kelly R. Clary
517 N. Maple St., $20,000, William R. McDonald to John Neumann, Maricar Neumann and Wade Plowman
Mount Zion
631 Bucks Lair Court, $115,000, c/o Tanglewood Village to Gzim Bekteshi
140 Lexington Circle, $265,000, Stacey G. Brohard and Pamela Jo Brohard to Dennis K. Hannah and Paula E. Hannah
845 N. Whitetail Circle, $107,500, Denise Pullen to Mark Hunter
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.