Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4353 Bentonville Road, $100,000, David D. Gates to David L. Gates
1160 W. Chelsey Way, $225,040, Michael H. and Nanci L. Murphy, Jr. to Kevin and Megan Born
1675 E. Clay St., $700, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
3225 Drupage Lane, $335,000, Robert M. and Rust W. Maser as Trustees of the Maser Family Revocable Trust dated 6/19/2000 to Jeff and Jacqueline Ashley
366 S. Edward St., $217,500, P. Duane Potter to Tammy Koelling
3340 E. Fulton Ave., $28,700, Ronald P. and Sally D. Yetter to Trey A. Williams
9 Lake Grove Club, $30,000, Jacqueline B. Tarvin to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5675
698 E. Grove Road, $240,900, John and Noreen Duncan to Gregory M. Pike and Deneil M. Thompson-Brown
11 S. Higdon Road, $65,000, BLMB Properties, LLC c/o Brenda Lewis to Forsyth Properties, LLC
7 Josephine Drive, $90,000, Megan D. Hardy nka Megan Born to Kevin and April Weston
682 W. Karen Drive, $168,900, George L. and Lynette A. Fleming to Brenda M. Siegrist
1455 N. Lake Shore Drive, $76,500, Tracy L. Kidd to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
3285 N. MacArthur Road, $83,000, Timothy M. Vieweg to James Hilliard
73 Maple Court, $68,000, James E. Dellert to Jordan Ray Johnson
3343 Maplewood Ave., $103,000, Rocci L. and Dominic Romano, Gina A. Lewis nka Gina Smith to William Ford
1324 E. Moore St., $41,400, Zon Williard to George S. and Ronda Evansco Brooks
3918 N. Newcastle Drive, $41,100, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
2512 E. North St., $5,200, Debra Rathje to Daniel Noel Banning Jr.
1524 E. North Port Road, $114,900, Vernon A. Morgan to Danielle Renee Altman
64 Orioles Drive, $55,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Tony J. Woolum
73 Ridge Lane Drive, $70,000, Mark and Pamela Younker to Jenny Ahlswede and Martha Ortiz Triana
2655 W. Rock Springs Road, $350,000, Auburn L. and Barbara A. Endrizzi to Shannon D. Goss and Mark E. Tullis
1832 Shady Crest St., $54,900, Phillip G. and Kathy Barrish to Keloir Clark
1989 Shore Oak Drive, $450,000, Pamela J. Corman to Lavelle and Tracie Hunt
285 Southmoreland Place, $360,000, Scott ;. McDonald to Anita Foertsch
54 South Shores Drive, $240,000, Luis and Robin Caceres to Michael M. and Lesley K. Loehr
2192 W. Waggoner St., $67,000, Keith Harmeier to Austin Rayburn
3605 Whistleville Road, $295,000, Jerrold Shuff to Justin Houser
1937 S. Windsor Road, $87,000, Estate of Richard G. Harsy, deceased to Donald M. Richardson
2077 E. Wood St., $30,000, New Double Spring Sea, LLC to Ernest and Kim Woodfork
1311 N. Woodlawn Ave., $30,000, Gzim Bekteshi to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Atty Britt A. Brown as Trustee of Trust No. 5675
120 S. 29th St., $21,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1411 S. 3lst St., 4201,500, Shannon D. Goss and Mark E. Tullis to Matthew D. and Whitney D. Welch
2202 n. 40th St., $560,000, Estate of Charles D. Reynolds, deceased to Miles Point LLC, a Kentucky LLC
Argenta
113 E. Elm St., $30,000, Town and Country Bank to John W. Camfield
187 N. Kenwood St., $112,000, Candy L. Evans to Trevor L. Force
320 E. Park St., $100,000, Terry L. and Melissa A. Munsterman Jr. to James B. and Diana K. Ragan
6496 E. School Road, $135,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Phillip E. Manning and Lisa A. Sarm
Forsyth
800 Jacobs Way, 4139,900, Hundley Properties to Billie J. Hall
917 James Court, $339,900, Ratul Raychaudhuri and Sindhu Kurup to Arum Kumar Sondhi and Aparna Alavalapadu
523 Park Place Court, $225,000, Reta J. Laughlin to Marlene V. Gant
648 Phillip Circle, $262,000, Marlene V. Gant to Garrick Force
725 Phillip Circle, $374,900, Alan T. and Melanie R. Schelling to Matthew and Danielle R. Decker
855 Stevens Creek Lane, $220,000, Steven Gene and Deborah L. Wiese to Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor
963 Stevens Creek Circle, $317,000, James R. and Karen L. Czuprynski to Robert and Nicole Hood
389 Ventura Drive, $153,000, Estate of Mary A. Gardner to Phillip C. Tsigolaroff
Macon
5720 Lakelynn Drive, $330,000, Travis L. and Julie K. Trimble to Christopher T. and Lisa A. Lange
2721 Lakelynn Drive, $385,000, Christopher T. and Lisa A. Lange to Mark and Ann Beattie
Maroa
576 W. Washington St., $135,000, Juanita M. Wilson to Callie Wildman
4062 E. Washington Street Road, $1,024,790, John M. Oldweiler, Jr. to Corwin E. Oldweiler
Mount Zion
1760 Brentwood Drive, $325,000, Carol L. Calhoun to Travis R. and Sarah E. Drury
775 Pearl Court, $277,000, Barry J. and Lynda Huffman to Wendell G. Rangel Silva
440 W. Roberts Drive, $118,000, Sara L. Bradshaw NKA Sara L. Chavez to Aaron Johnson
305 E. Walnut St., $127,000, Ladella K. Connour, Trustee of the Ladella K. Connour Revocable Living Trust, dated March 20, 2018 to Larry Gene and Nancy Maxine McDermith
Oreana
401 W. Plains Drive, $128,000, Matthew D. Welch to Dylan A. Grider
Warrensburg
130 S. Illinois St., $122,500, Marcus and Aron Tewell to Amanda E. Durnil and Sandra R. Robbins
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.