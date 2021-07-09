Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4353 Bentonville Road, $100,000, David D. Gates to David L. Gates

1160 W. Chelsey Way, $225,040, Michael H. and Nanci L. Murphy, Jr. to Kevin and Megan Born

1675 E. Clay St., $700, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

3225 Drupage Lane, $335,000, Robert M. and Rust W. Maser as Trustees of the Maser Family Revocable Trust dated 6/19/2000 to Jeff and Jacqueline Ashley

366 S. Edward St., $217,500, P. Duane Potter to Tammy Koelling

3340 E. Fulton Ave., $28,700, Ronald P. and Sally D. Yetter to Trey A. Williams

9 Lake Grove Club, $30,000, Jacqueline B. Tarvin to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5675

698 E. Grove Road, $240,900, John and Noreen Duncan to Gregory M. Pike and Deneil M. Thompson-Brown

11 S. Higdon Road, $65,000, BLMB Properties, LLC c/o Brenda Lewis to Forsyth Properties, LLC

7 Josephine Drive, $90,000, Megan D. Hardy nka Megan Born to Kevin and April Weston

682 W. Karen Drive, $168,900, George L. and Lynette A. Fleming to Brenda M. Siegrist

1455 N. Lake Shore Drive, $76,500, Tracy L. Kidd to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

3285 N. MacArthur Road, $83,000, Timothy M. Vieweg to James Hilliard

73 Maple Court, $68,000, James E. Dellert to Jordan Ray Johnson

3343 Maplewood Ave., $103,000, Rocci L. and Dominic Romano, Gina A. Lewis nka Gina Smith to William Ford

1324 E. Moore St., $41,400, Zon Williard to George S. and Ronda Evansco Brooks

3918 N. Newcastle Drive, $41,100, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

2512 E. North St., $5,200, Debra Rathje to Daniel Noel Banning Jr.

1524 E. North Port Road, $114,900, Vernon A. Morgan to Danielle Renee Altman

64 Orioles Drive, $55,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Tony J. Woolum

73 Ridge Lane Drive, $70,000, Mark and Pamela Younker to Jenny Ahlswede and Martha Ortiz Triana

2655 W. Rock Springs Road, $350,000, Auburn L. and Barbara A. Endrizzi to Shannon D. Goss and Mark E. Tullis

1832 Shady Crest St., $54,900, Phillip G. and Kathy Barrish to Keloir Clark

1989 Shore Oak Drive, $450,000, Pamela J. Corman to Lavelle and Tracie Hunt

285 Southmoreland Place, $360,000, Scott ;. McDonald to Anita Foertsch

54 South Shores Drive, $240,000, Luis and Robin Caceres to Michael M. and Lesley K. Loehr

2192 W. Waggoner St., $67,000, Keith Harmeier to Austin Rayburn

3605 Whistleville Road, $295,000, Jerrold Shuff to Justin Houser

1937 S. Windsor Road, $87,000, Estate of Richard G. Harsy, deceased to Donald M. Richardson

2077 E. Wood St., $30,000, New Double Spring Sea, LLC to Ernest and Kim Woodfork

1311 N. Woodlawn Ave., $30,000, Gzim Bekteshi to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Atty Britt A. Brown as Trustee of Trust No. 5675

120 S. 29th St., $21,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1411 S. 3lst St., 4201,500, Shannon D. Goss and Mark E. Tullis to Matthew D. and Whitney D. Welch

2202 n. 40th St., $560,000, Estate of Charles D. Reynolds, deceased to Miles Point LLC, a Kentucky LLC

Argenta

113 E. Elm St., $30,000, Town and Country Bank to John W. Camfield

187 N. Kenwood St., $112,000, Candy L. Evans to Trevor L. Force

320 E. Park St., $100,000, Terry L. and Melissa A. Munsterman Jr. to James B. and Diana K. Ragan

6496 E. School Road, $135,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Phillip E. Manning and Lisa A. Sarm

Forsyth

800 Jacobs Way, 4139,900, Hundley Properties to Billie J. Hall

917 James Court, $339,900, Ratul Raychaudhuri and Sindhu Kurup to Arum Kumar Sondhi and Aparna Alavalapadu

523 Park Place Court, $225,000, Reta J. Laughlin to Marlene V. Gant

648 Phillip Circle, $262,000, Marlene V. Gant to Garrick Force

725 Phillip Circle, $374,900, Alan T. and Melanie R. Schelling to Matthew and Danielle R. Decker

855 Stevens Creek Lane, $220,000, Steven Gene and Deborah L. Wiese to Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor

963 Stevens Creek Circle, $317,000, James R. and Karen L. Czuprynski to Robert and Nicole Hood

389 Ventura Drive, $153,000, Estate of Mary A. Gardner to Phillip C. Tsigolaroff

Macon

5720 Lakelynn Drive, $330,000, Travis L. and Julie K. Trimble to Christopher T. and Lisa A. Lange

2721 Lakelynn Drive, $385,000, Christopher T. and Lisa A. Lange to Mark and Ann Beattie

Maroa

576 W. Washington St., $135,000, Juanita M. Wilson to Callie Wildman

4062 E. Washington Street Road, $1,024,790, John M. Oldweiler, Jr. to Corwin E. Oldweiler

Mount Zion

1760 Brentwood Drive, $325,000, Carol L. Calhoun to Travis R. and Sarah E. Drury

775 Pearl Court, $277,000, Barry J. and Lynda Huffman to Wendell G. Rangel Silva

440 W. Roberts Drive, $118,000, Sara L. Bradshaw NKA Sara L. Chavez to Aaron Johnson

305 E. Walnut St., $127,000, Ladella K. Connour, Trustee of the Ladella K. Connour Revocable Living Trust, dated March 20, 2018 to Larry Gene and Nancy Maxine McDermith

Oreana

401 W. Plains Drive, $128,000, Matthew D. Welch to Dylan A. Grider

Warrensburg

130 S. Illinois St., $122,500, Marcus and Aron Tewell to Amanda E. Durnil and Sandra R. Robbins

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

