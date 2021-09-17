Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

18 Central Drive, $77,700, Ashley Robinson to Alexis Watson

309 E. Christine Drive, $210,000, Eldridge Management, LLC to Shumaker Properties, LLC

2008 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,500, Eric and Jenifer Neill, and Michael Brinchen to Rob Lewis

135 E. Court Manor Place, $110,000, Christopher D. Durnil, deceased to Bobby B. Aminsalehi

1749 W. Decatur St., $89,900, Katrina Ann Smalley and Stephanie D. Zimmerman to Preston W. Hein

1505 N. Ellen Ave., $500, Cecil C. and Patricia Lugar, Trustee to Gregory C. and Kathryn E. Lugar

1606 W. Forest Ave., $57,500, Michael S. Wente to Forsyth Properties LLC

1755 E. Grove Road, $179,900, Valeria Wallace and Taylor Peterson to Ashley R. Robinson

8 Lake Crest Drive, $55,000, Norine McInerey to Daron and Taron Drake

2007 E. Lincoln Ave., $25,000, Eric and Jenifer Neill to RBR Properties LLC

1114 Linden Court, $102,000, Rodney R. Warren to Rickey R. Warren

1643 N. Main St., $24,999, Jacquelyn Hensen to Lydia Cole and Vernon Reed

61 Nolen Drive, $75,500, Kyle T. Pflum, Amanda S. Pflum, Michael T. Pflum, and Lois E. Pflum to Mark E. and Deborah K. Yeske

2957 Oakmont Drive, $225,000, Jerry Winters to Mark A. Montgomery

1853 E. Prairie Ave., $45,500, Fred Carbonneau Jr. to Jessica Stacy

2424 E. Prairie Court, $7,000, James P. Holliday to Amanda Nihiser and Clint Smith

4727 Redbud Court, $220,000, Jacob A. and Christy M. Clifford to Joshua P. and Alicia M. Gilbert

119 Ridgeway Drive, $117,000, Breanna M. Thomas to Jennifer Britt

1327 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, Jesse B. Mayes to Daniel A. Curl

1380 E. Riverview Ave., $10,000, Kayla Ann Marsh to Dessie and Keith Koehler

1405 W. Riverview Ave., $116,000, Amanda L. and Jesse D. Taylor to N. Bryce and Breanna M. Thomas

1530 W. Rock Springs Road, $151,000, Gary D. Burdick to Anthony D. Wallis and Sarah L. Knowles

315 Shoreline Place, $224,900, Brandon D. and Lindsey C. Howell to Adam Gooding and Lauren K. Schreck

1489 W. Sunset Ave., $135,00, Braden N. and Megan N. Hull to James and Caitlin O'Donoghue

1444 N. Water St., $10,000, New Vision Church of God to Saajansajani Properties, Inc. An Illinois Corporation

1535 E. Willard Ave., $59,900, Mary J. Bauer to Jeremy McCoy

430 Woodside Trail, $35,000, Judith K. Mast and Angela Oleson to Eleanor Jane Tullis

765 S. 19th St., $53,000, Michael Stephens to Cozette Bradford

Blue Mound

404 S. Depray St., $84,500, Brandee McIntyre to Tia L. Kuenzel

Cisco

8111 N. East County Line Road, $316,000, Dwaine and Jane Tabor to Liautaud Development Group, LLC-79 Series

8115 N. East County Line Road, $29,000, Kenneth M. Tabor Trust to Liautaud Development Group, LLC-79 Series

Forsyth

640 Jacobs Way, $188,000, Doris L. Earl Trust Agreement to Ryan Redpath

958 Malinda Court, $340,000, Niraj Desai and Ankita Wali to Braden and Megan Hull

Oakley

123 E. South St., $94,000, Jared Bolt to Rhonda D. Rade

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

