Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
18 Central Drive, $77,700, Ashley Robinson to Alexis Watson
309 E. Christine Drive, $210,000, Eldridge Management, LLC to Shumaker Properties, LLC
2008 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,500, Eric and Jenifer Neill, and Michael Brinchen to Rob Lewis
135 E. Court Manor Place, $110,000, Christopher D. Durnil, deceased to Bobby B. Aminsalehi
1749 W. Decatur St., $89,900, Katrina Ann Smalley and Stephanie D. Zimmerman to Preston W. Hein
1505 N. Ellen Ave., $500, Cecil C. and Patricia Lugar, Trustee to Gregory C. and Kathryn E. Lugar
1606 W. Forest Ave., $57,500, Michael S. Wente to Forsyth Properties LLC
1755 E. Grove Road, $179,900, Valeria Wallace and Taylor Peterson to Ashley R. Robinson
8 Lake Crest Drive, $55,000, Norine McInerey to Daron and Taron Drake
2007 E. Lincoln Ave., $25,000, Eric and Jenifer Neill to RBR Properties LLC
1114 Linden Court, $102,000, Rodney R. Warren to Rickey R. Warren
1643 N. Main St., $24,999, Jacquelyn Hensen to Lydia Cole and Vernon Reed
61 Nolen Drive, $75,500, Kyle T. Pflum, Amanda S. Pflum, Michael T. Pflum, and Lois E. Pflum to Mark E. and Deborah K. Yeske
2957 Oakmont Drive, $225,000, Jerry Winters to Mark A. Montgomery
1853 E. Prairie Ave., $45,500, Fred Carbonneau Jr. to Jessica Stacy
2424 E. Prairie Court, $7,000, James P. Holliday to Amanda Nihiser and Clint Smith
4727 Redbud Court, $220,000, Jacob A. and Christy M. Clifford to Joshua P. and Alicia M. Gilbert
119 Ridgeway Drive, $117,000, Breanna M. Thomas to Jennifer Britt
1327 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, Jesse B. Mayes to Daniel A. Curl
1380 E. Riverview Ave., $10,000, Kayla Ann Marsh to Dessie and Keith Koehler
1405 W. Riverview Ave., $116,000, Amanda L. and Jesse D. Taylor to N. Bryce and Breanna M. Thomas
1530 W. Rock Springs Road, $151,000, Gary D. Burdick to Anthony D. Wallis and Sarah L. Knowles
315 Shoreline Place, $224,900, Brandon D. and Lindsey C. Howell to Adam Gooding and Lauren K. Schreck
1489 W. Sunset Ave., $135,00, Braden N. and Megan N. Hull to James and Caitlin O'Donoghue
1444 N. Water St., $10,000, New Vision Church of God to Saajansajani Properties, Inc. An Illinois Corporation
1535 E. Willard Ave., $59,900, Mary J. Bauer to Jeremy McCoy
430 Woodside Trail, $35,000, Judith K. Mast and Angela Oleson to Eleanor Jane Tullis
765 S. 19th St., $53,000, Michael Stephens to Cozette Bradford
Blue Mound
404 S. Depray St., $84,500, Brandee McIntyre to Tia L. Kuenzel
Cisco
8111 N. East County Line Road, $316,000, Dwaine and Jane Tabor to Liautaud Development Group, LLC-79 Series
8115 N. East County Line Road, $29,000, Kenneth M. Tabor Trust to Liautaud Development Group, LLC-79 Series
Forsyth
640 Jacobs Way, $188,000, Doris L. Earl Trust Agreement to Ryan Redpath
958 Malinda Court, $340,000, Niraj Desai and Ankita Wali to Braden and Megan Hull
Oakley
123 E. South St., $94,000, Jared Bolt to Rhonda D. Rade
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.