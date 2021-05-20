 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Decatur  

4702 Arbor Court, $115,000, Alice R. Wiedrich Trustee of the Robert C. Weidrich and Alice R, Wiedrich joint and survivor declaration of Trust dated Feb. 16, 2000 to Gerald P. Paskert

23 Barclay Court, $65,000, Tina Krajewski and Yvonne Taylor, and Joseph A. Jr., Mark D., Timothy J., Aimee S., Maxwell and Jonathan S. Dean to John G. Easter

860 S. Belmont St., $13,500, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Jacori Goodwin

2500 Carolyn Ave., $345,000, Mary S. and Randall R. Moore to Daniel E. Cantrell

1502 N. Clinton St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC

1620 N. Church St., $22,000, Angel Cuevas to Samuel M. Onate

2180 N. Church St., $42,350, Halahan Properties LLC and Jean Halahan to Katie Graff and Divine Trimuel

1760 W. Cushing St., $8,000, Vista Securities, Inc. to Timothy Jeffro

864 W. Division St., $29,900, James L. McBride to Gabriel Gonzalez Lee

1672 W. Division St., $65,000, Derek and Alyssa Ballard to W&W Holdings LLC

4672 Dogwood Court, $141,500, Cynthia E. Towler, Trustee of Trust U/T/D Decv. 16, 2015 to Ruby F. James

22 Edgewood Court, $120,000, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta to Elizabeth Rivera

1722 N. Edwards St., $26,000,Christopher C. Cech, sole heir of David Cech, deceased to Ronnie Keys

19 Eighth Drive, $120,000, Terry L. Ripple to Mark T. and Lisa M. Herbert Jr. 

6058 E. Emery Road, $95,000, Ina-Lee Dennis and Quenna M. Cobstill  to Lindy Cobstill and Susan Engle

3239 Fields Court, $65,000, Ethel F. and Katherine L. Wagner to John J. Irwin

3543 Fontenac Drive, $90,000, Megan K. Cooper to Sydney Elizabeth McReynolds 

151 N. Jasper St., $8,500, One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC

145 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Donald E. and Sandra A. Brooks to Garry and Brenda Garrison 

3127 Lake Bluff Drive, $247,500, Bradley K. Owens and Carlissa R. Harris to Kian and Jill Rafia

365 S. Lakeshore Drive, $110,000, Lori and Travis Prellwitz to David Carick

2170 E. Lincoln Ave., $39,000, Deborah S. Reid to Ken and David Parks

288 S. Linden Ave., $117,900, Ray W. Fields to Anthony Erbe

406 S. Linden Ave., $96,500, Charles C. Williams to Joshua Scott Walker 

1054 N. Linden Ave., $53,000, Timothy R. and Lisa McKorkle to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust

3124 N. MacArthur Road, $110,001, Estate of Stanley K. Desart, Sr., deceased to Kimberly A, Mullins 

3546 N. MacArthur Road, $107,000, Mithchel Emery Leinard to Brennan A. Martin

2540 W. Macon St., $161,500, Gerald John Sheehy III, as Trustee to Allyssa Blasdel and Randall Walden

2025 W. Main St., $84,000, Barbara A. Huff to David Jacob and Joy Willett

3265 Maplewood Ave., $116,000, Estate of Drexel J. Camerer, deceased to Larry H. and Sandra K. Jacobs 

1597 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $6,000, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC

4688 Mission Drive, $152,000, Fallon Sue Caroline Wieler to David Perry 

975 N. Moffett Lane, $85,000, Marjorie Eloise Kerr  Trust to Rachel L. Koshinski

1155 Nickey Ave., $32,000, Heather N. Emmerich to Richard G. Gillespie, Jr.

48 Norwood Drive, $80,000, Dorothy S. Jenkins to Evan E. Olseon

1527 N. Oakland Ave., $20,900, P. Bruce Campbell to Oscar Baylor

6414 N. Oakley Road, $130,000, Mary Beth Hoyland to Robin Renee Witts

7798 Ocean Trail Road, $346,400, Estate of James S. Rutherford Sr., deceased to Kevin and Kathryn Kimmle

744 W. Olive Road, $37,000, Charles J. Austin to Keven R. and Debra R. Owens

1327 E. Orchard St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC

4285 E. Park Lane, $274,900, Michael L. and Julie K. Oltmanns to Kenneth F. and Wendy M. Maslana

102 Phillips Drive, $89,500, Beverly F. Ellinger to Hope Middleton

1913 E. Prairie St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC

2285 E. Prairie St., $501, Macon County Sheriff Office to Tiffany A. Legrande

201 S. Redwood Lane, $125,000, Jared Stephen Perry to Michael and Trice McGee

2375 S. Richmond Road, $80,000, Elizabeth Diane Bowling to Andrew D. Hartrich

2375 S. Richmond Road, 105,000, Andrew D. Hartrich to Dakota Kennedy

1231 E. Riverside Ave., $19,000, Cynthia G. Waller to Eric and Colleen Telfer

1383 W. Riverview Ave., $62,350, Steven R. and Lisa A. Cline to Danyelle Phillips 

1476 W. Riverview Ave., $52,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Mount Zion Investment, LLC

2206 Rolling Creek Drive, $317,000, Brian J. and Shawna M. Damm to Bryant and Kimberly Bennett

2384 Rolling Creek Drive, $270,000, Stephen and Jessica Valent to Courtney Anderson

2410 Rolling Creek Court, $329,900, Gregory R. Huck to Frederick W. and Bonnie Sue Cottrell, IV

4882 Rustic Lane, $395,000, Ralph and Amy Cook to Jeffrey Dean II and Melissa Marie Shively

803 Sarah Drive, $113,000, Terri J. Wingrad to Barry Kevin Chase Jr.

5 2nd South Shores Ave., $100,000, Erik Santos to Trevor Sloan 

22 2nd South Shores Ave., $73,000, James and Kathryn Elenbaas to Jason R. and Paula A. Farmer 

2330 South Shores Drive, $132,500, Debra Goveia to Kevin R. and Karen S. Bergman

1686 W. Sunset Ave., $85,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to James Bales

2380 S. Summit Ave., $30,000, Martin D. and Mary Jane Robbins to Robert D. Henderson 

214 S. Taylor Ave., $40,400, Chester and Gwendolyn Belleville to Eric and Jessica Robinson 

3303 S. Taylor Road, $325,000, James W. and Nancy Reinhart to William Robert and Barbara Jane Sarver

6264 Thomas Road, $143,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Kevin L. and Wendy R. Penny

5550 E. Twin Bridge Road, $50,000, Betty J. Hall to Hui Wang

1005 N. University Ave., $56,400, Dave Phillips to Damichael D. Beard

1145 Veech Lane, $124,900, Nathan A. Dub to Hilda A. Nicholls

766 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Jessica R. Bates to Tanya A. Estes

2058 W. Waggoner St., 485,000, Ryan and Victoria Matas to Krystal S. Bennett

4401 Waterford Court, $151,750, Brian J. and Donna Spicer to Lawrence Alexander 

131 White Pines Circle, $120,000, Mark T. and Lisa M. Herbert to David R. and Anna M. Shroyer

1429 Willard Ave, $43,500, Robert Comstock to Christina M. Blankenship

1444 E. Williams St., $2,500 (contract 2020), One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC

1464 E. Williams St., $2,500 (contract 2020), One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC

1610 W. William St., $92,000, Todd M. Hauser to Andrea Spatz 

2099 W. William St., $133,500, Deborah M. Green to Frank and Jackie Morin

421 Woodside Trail, $57,000, William Nash and Cathy Garrett, co-executors of the Estate of Nina Nash, deceased to Frank Jr. and Patricia Cerny 

450 Woodside Trail, $32,000, Trust of KJS to Todd Werpy and Raegan Danielle White

4610 Yorktown Court, $175,000, John L. Vander Burgh to First United Methodist Church 

6605 E. US Route 36, $95,000, Richard Mac and Julie Ann Thacker to Teri Limm Deverell

820 N. 33rd St., $72,000, Jason W. Bien to Judy Howard and Connie E. Doyle

2692 S. 34th St., $139,900, Dennis Drew to Angela M Goode

Forsyth

695 Cypress Drive, $116,500, Mark J. and Tina D. Bonham to William Sparks

1006 James Court, $327,500, Claudia Madding, Trustee to Justin Lyon

522 Philip Circle, $289,900, Michael and Barbara Bach to Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger 

128 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $460,000, Justin and Leslie Powell to Jonathan and Pooja Sheth-Dutt

432 Ventura Drive, $138,000, Thomas G. and Marilyn J. Cruikshank to David M. and Lauren R. Dougherty, III

Maroa

289 N. Ash St., $129,000, Estate of Christina D. McReynolds, deceased to Ricky L. and Beverly J. Angel 

601 E. Jackson St., $100,000, H & M Trucking Company to Amber and Thomas Winebrinner 

410 N. Oak St., $91,500, Jeffrey F. Eagler to Wyatt Osborne

Mount Zion

235 Bell Court, $107,400, Andrew Easton to Travis Knotts 

6 Buttonridge Place, $289,500, Jenny Seitz to Jared and Lindsey Berry 

720 Crestview Drive, $115,000, Gerald E. and Cynthia Anderson to Logan Bruner 

1505 Hunters View Drive, $367,000, Matthew L. Beiler to Randolph Lee McEldowney Jr.

5545 Kruse Road, $230,000, Craig W. and Teri Lynn Deverell to Richard D. and Meredith Schoonover

865 Mintler Drive, $115,000, Susan M. and David B. Acklin to Matthew L. and Courtany A. Beiler

355 S. Main St., $127,000, Matthew K. Clemons to Randel M. Muir Terry 

12 Southbrooke Place, $400,000, James A. and Loretta L. Hedges to Paul Donfred  and Dana Lea Moss

Oakley 

6309 M. Oakley Road, $230,000, Sam A. and Amanda Martin to Matthew K. Clemons 

120 E. Shelby St., $41,361, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Tiffany Marie Bell

Oreana

7428 Rory Court, $215,000, Matthew E. Nalley to Matthew A. Murbarger 

6148 E. Wise Road, $220,000, Lana J. Hupp to Harold and Rhonda Hoskins 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

