Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4702 Arbor Court, $115,000, Alice R. Wiedrich Trustee of the Robert C. Weidrich and Alice R, Wiedrich joint and survivor declaration of Trust dated Feb. 16, 2000 to Gerald P. Paskert
23 Barclay Court, $65,000, Tina Krajewski and Yvonne Taylor, and Joseph A. Jr., Mark D., Timothy J., Aimee S., Maxwell and Jonathan S. Dean to John G. Easter
860 S. Belmont St., $13,500, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Jacori Goodwin
2500 Carolyn Ave., $345,000, Mary S. and Randall R. Moore to Daniel E. Cantrell
1502 N. Clinton St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC
1620 N. Church St., $22,000, Angel Cuevas to Samuel M. Onate
2180 N. Church St., $42,350, Halahan Properties LLC and Jean Halahan to Katie Graff and Divine Trimuel
1760 W. Cushing St., $8,000, Vista Securities, Inc. to Timothy Jeffro
864 W. Division St., $29,900, James L. McBride to Gabriel Gonzalez Lee
1672 W. Division St., $65,000, Derek and Alyssa Ballard to W&W Holdings LLC
4672 Dogwood Court, $141,500, Cynthia E. Towler, Trustee of Trust U/T/D Decv. 16, 2015 to Ruby F. James
22 Edgewood Court, $120,000, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta to Elizabeth Rivera
1722 N. Edwards St., $26,000,Christopher C. Cech, sole heir of David Cech, deceased to Ronnie Keys
19 Eighth Drive, $120,000, Terry L. Ripple to Mark T. and Lisa M. Herbert Jr.
6058 E. Emery Road, $95,000, Ina-Lee Dennis and Quenna M. Cobstill to Lindy Cobstill and Susan Engle
3239 Fields Court, $65,000, Ethel F. and Katherine L. Wagner to John J. Irwin
3543 Fontenac Drive, $90,000, Megan K. Cooper to Sydney Elizabeth McReynolds
151 N. Jasper St., $8,500, One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC
145 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Donald E. and Sandra A. Brooks to Garry and Brenda Garrison
3127 Lake Bluff Drive, $247,500, Bradley K. Owens and Carlissa R. Harris to Kian and Jill Rafia
365 S. Lakeshore Drive, $110,000, Lori and Travis Prellwitz to David Carick
2170 E. Lincoln Ave., $39,000, Deborah S. Reid to Ken and David Parks
288 S. Linden Ave., $117,900, Ray W. Fields to Anthony Erbe
406 S. Linden Ave., $96,500, Charles C. Williams to Joshua Scott Walker
1054 N. Linden Ave., $53,000, Timothy R. and Lisa McKorkle to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust
3124 N. MacArthur Road, $110,001, Estate of Stanley K. Desart, Sr., deceased to Kimberly A, Mullins
3546 N. MacArthur Road, $107,000, Mithchel Emery Leinard to Brennan A. Martin
2540 W. Macon St., $161,500, Gerald John Sheehy III, as Trustee to Allyssa Blasdel and Randall Walden
2025 W. Main St., $84,000, Barbara A. Huff to David Jacob and Joy Willett
3265 Maplewood Ave., $116,000, Estate of Drexel J. Camerer, deceased to Larry H. and Sandra K. Jacobs
1597 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $6,000, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC
4688 Mission Drive, $152,000, Fallon Sue Caroline Wieler to David Perry
975 N. Moffett Lane, $85,000, Marjorie Eloise Kerr Trust to Rachel L. Koshinski
1155 Nickey Ave., $32,000, Heather N. Emmerich to Richard G. Gillespie, Jr.
48 Norwood Drive, $80,000, Dorothy S. Jenkins to Evan E. Olseon
1527 N. Oakland Ave., $20,900, P. Bruce Campbell to Oscar Baylor
6414 N. Oakley Road, $130,000, Mary Beth Hoyland to Robin Renee Witts
7798 Ocean Trail Road, $346,400, Estate of James S. Rutherford Sr., deceased to Kevin and Kathryn Kimmle
744 W. Olive Road, $37,000, Charles J. Austin to Keven R. and Debra R. Owens
1327 E. Orchard St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC
4285 E. Park Lane, $274,900, Michael L. and Julie K. Oltmanns to Kenneth F. and Wendy M. Maslana
102 Phillips Drive, $89,500, Beverly F. Ellinger to Hope Middleton
1913 E. Prairie St., $2,500, One Thousand Properties, LLC to Decatur Green Properties LLC
2285 E. Prairie St., $501, Macon County Sheriff Office to Tiffany A. Legrande
201 S. Redwood Lane, $125,000, Jared Stephen Perry to Michael and Trice McGee
2375 S. Richmond Road, $80,000, Elizabeth Diane Bowling to Andrew D. Hartrich
2375 S. Richmond Road, 105,000, Andrew D. Hartrich to Dakota Kennedy
1231 E. Riverside Ave., $19,000, Cynthia G. Waller to Eric and Colleen Telfer
1383 W. Riverview Ave., $62,350, Steven R. and Lisa A. Cline to Danyelle Phillips
1476 W. Riverview Ave., $52,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Mount Zion Investment, LLC
2206 Rolling Creek Drive, $317,000, Brian J. and Shawna M. Damm to Bryant and Kimberly Bennett
2384 Rolling Creek Drive, $270,000, Stephen and Jessica Valent to Courtney Anderson
2410 Rolling Creek Court, $329,900, Gregory R. Huck to Frederick W. and Bonnie Sue Cottrell, IV
4882 Rustic Lane, $395,000, Ralph and Amy Cook to Jeffrey Dean II and Melissa Marie Shively
803 Sarah Drive, $113,000, Terri J. Wingrad to Barry Kevin Chase Jr.
5 2nd South Shores Ave., $100,000, Erik Santos to Trevor Sloan
22 2nd South Shores Ave., $73,000, James and Kathryn Elenbaas to Jason R. and Paula A. Farmer
2330 South Shores Drive, $132,500, Debra Goveia to Kevin R. and Karen S. Bergman
1686 W. Sunset Ave., $85,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to James Bales
2380 S. Summit Ave., $30,000, Martin D. and Mary Jane Robbins to Robert D. Henderson
214 S. Taylor Ave., $40,400, Chester and Gwendolyn Belleville to Eric and Jessica Robinson
3303 S. Taylor Road, $325,000, James W. and Nancy Reinhart to William Robert and Barbara Jane Sarver
6264 Thomas Road, $143,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Kevin L. and Wendy R. Penny
5550 E. Twin Bridge Road, $50,000, Betty J. Hall to Hui Wang
1005 N. University Ave., $56,400, Dave Phillips to Damichael D. Beard
1145 Veech Lane, $124,900, Nathan A. Dub to Hilda A. Nicholls
766 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Jessica R. Bates to Tanya A. Estes
2058 W. Waggoner St., 485,000, Ryan and Victoria Matas to Krystal S. Bennett
4401 Waterford Court, $151,750, Brian J. and Donna Spicer to Lawrence Alexander
131 White Pines Circle, $120,000, Mark T. and Lisa M. Herbert to David R. and Anna M. Shroyer
1429 Willard Ave, $43,500, Robert Comstock to Christina M. Blankenship
1444 E. Williams St., $2,500 (contract 2020), One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC
1464 E. Williams St., $2,500 (contract 2020), One Thousand Properties LLC to Decatur Green Properties, LLC
1610 W. William St., $92,000, Todd M. Hauser to Andrea Spatz
2099 W. William St., $133,500, Deborah M. Green to Frank and Jackie Morin
421 Woodside Trail, $57,000, William Nash and Cathy Garrett, co-executors of the Estate of Nina Nash, deceased to Frank Jr. and Patricia Cerny
450 Woodside Trail, $32,000, Trust of KJS to Todd Werpy and Raegan Danielle White
4610 Yorktown Court, $175,000, John L. Vander Burgh to First United Methodist Church
6605 E. US Route 36, $95,000, Richard Mac and Julie Ann Thacker to Teri Limm Deverell
820 N. 33rd St., $72,000, Jason W. Bien to Judy Howard and Connie E. Doyle
2692 S. 34th St., $139,900, Dennis Drew to Angela M Goode
Forsyth
695 Cypress Drive, $116,500, Mark J. and Tina D. Bonham to William Sparks
1006 James Court, $327,500, Claudia Madding, Trustee to Justin Lyon
522 Philip Circle, $289,900, Michael and Barbara Bach to Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger
128 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $460,000, Justin and Leslie Powell to Jonathan and Pooja Sheth-Dutt
432 Ventura Drive, $138,000, Thomas G. and Marilyn J. Cruikshank to David M. and Lauren R. Dougherty, III
Maroa
289 N. Ash St., $129,000, Estate of Christina D. McReynolds, deceased to Ricky L. and Beverly J. Angel
601 E. Jackson St., $100,000, H & M Trucking Company to Amber and Thomas Winebrinner
410 N. Oak St., $91,500, Jeffrey F. Eagler to Wyatt Osborne
Mount Zion
235 Bell Court, $107,400, Andrew Easton to Travis Knotts
6 Buttonridge Place, $289,500, Jenny Seitz to Jared and Lindsey Berry
720 Crestview Drive, $115,000, Gerald E. and Cynthia Anderson to Logan Bruner
1505 Hunters View Drive, $367,000, Matthew L. Beiler to Randolph Lee McEldowney Jr.
5545 Kruse Road, $230,000, Craig W. and Teri Lynn Deverell to Richard D. and Meredith Schoonover
865 Mintler Drive, $115,000, Susan M. and David B. Acklin to Matthew L. and Courtany A. Beiler
355 S. Main St., $127,000, Matthew K. Clemons to Randel M. Muir Terry
12 Southbrooke Place, $400,000, James A. and Loretta L. Hedges to Paul Donfred and Dana Lea Moss
Oakley
6309 M. Oakley Road, $230,000, Sam A. and Amanda Martin to Matthew K. Clemons
120 E. Shelby St., $41,361, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Tiffany Marie Bell
Oreana
7428 Rory Court, $215,000, Matthew E. Nalley to Matthew A. Murbarger
6148 E. Wise Road, $220,000, Lana J. Hupp to Harold and Rhonda Hoskins
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.