Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

639 Airport Road, $118,000, Heather Marie Koprek to Donny Madrid

2348 Baker Drive, $142,500, Kimberly R. Walker to Christine Vaughn

1501 N. Bender Road, $325,000, Tom E. AND Donna M. Croxen to Marshall and Leslie Dusenbury

4344 E. Cantrell St., $77,000, James E. Drone to Donald G. Deedrick

1879 W. Center St., $35,000, Luke A. and Nichole R. Roberts to Luke A. Robert, Jr

2820 Cherokee Drive, $169,900, Marilyn L. Gregory to Nathan Pitteger and Brittley Oakley

1311 N. Church St., $8,000, Lori Ann Eddings to Robin K. and Raven Williams

265 Cobb Ave., $108,250, Perry D. Lewin to Jason H. Waks

1008 Cornell Drive, $125,500, Justin Lyon to Nicholas D. and Elizabeth B. Lynch

236 Columbus Drive, $112,500, William and Mika Fregeau to David Lowe

Recommended for you…

1804 N. Florian Ave., $115,000, Louise S. Bradbury to Norris P. Smith

1074 W. Forrest Ave., $8,550, North Illinois Investments LLC to TSA Holding Group LLC

1 Jesek Court, $11,700 (Land only), Warren F. and Linda M. Jesek to Tyce Mahannah

1245 N. Jordan St., $10,000, Akeem Rivers to Bilal Fiad

3130 N. Kandy Lane, $172,000, EROP, LLC to Doughery Prospect, LLC

1325 N. Lake Shore Drive, $238,500, Karen and Roger St. Pierre to Darrell R. and Shirley Jean Mollohan

90 Montgomery Place, $264,900, Dorothy H. Morey Trust Agreement dated May 4, 2005 c/o Cynthia M. Smith to Robert Goodwin

4 Northern Drive, $107,000, Bret N. and Shiela Bone to Thomas A. Walmsley

2930 Olympia Drive, $194,500, Estate of James C. Douglass, deceased to Robert M. Brady

3215 Pinehurst Drive, $165,000, Peter A. Nicholls and Laura B. Cation to Madeline Morthland and Jarrod McDaniel

4230 South Lake Court, $575,000, The Corydon C. Nicholson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust dated Feb. 28, 2008 to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden

3108 Southland Road, $130,000, Anna Wiley and Laurel James to Brandon M. King

4135 Turpin Road, $75,000, Charlotte J. Kraft to John S. and Lisa Friis, Jr

812 W. Waggoner St., $19,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Nara Holdings, LLC

1427 W. Waggoner St., $49,900, Estate of John R. Luckenbill, deceased c/o Brian Luckenbill to Melanie Smith

1260 E. Walnut St., $60,000, Gary and Gloria Allison to Beard Investment LLC

199 S. Westdale St., $89,000, Rashad A. Hill to J. Jeffrey Broderick

1027 N. Westlawn Ave., $119,900, Betty C. Davis to Brown Hawkins and Basola

2242 Wilcox Lane, $75,000, Kevin E. Woodruff to Gregory L. Cirks

2075 E. William St., $27,000, New Vision Community Services to Tyrone Ledford

1680 B, 29th St., $30,000, Gregory Lawrence to Janet Lee and William Edward West

1919 S. 32nd St., $92,500, Brittley Oakley to Michelle Foster

Argenta

10703 N. Route 48, $48,000, Loretta L. Reed and Lura Weatherford to Shawn J. and Amy Gwynn Jones

Blue Mound

217 Seiberling St., $120,000, Brandon King to Adam Hankinson

Dalton City

9375 Route 128, $45,000, Katelin and Emily Ciambella to Gerald N. Culp

Forsyth

755 Christopher Drive, $375,000, Jeffrey W. and Christina Beckemeyer to Kimberly Rochelle Walker

524 Greenbrier Lane, $405,000, James P. and Ann M. Regan to Sheila M. Fawcett

522 Phillip Circle, $320,000, Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger to Eric Grant and Aimee Orr Smith

121 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $50,000, Horve Developers LLC to William Mitchell

Maroa

439 W. Washington St., $100,000, Ivan D. Witts to Beau A. Stapleton

Mount Zion

120 Lexington Circle, $339,000, Nicholas E. and Amy L. Guinn to Corey L. and Sheila M. Kirstner

1105 Nottingham Circle, $145,900, James M. and Teresa Nale to Bruce and Debra Whitney

5223 MacArthur Road, $225,000, G. Ryan and Christina E. Stacey to Thomas M. and Shirley Wenskunas

Oakley

8895 Sheets Road, $268,800, Frank and Charlene Conaway to Jacob and Bailee Gilbert

Oreana

409 N. East St., $250,000, Richard Pruitt to Trevor Stinson

Warrensburg

110 S. Lincoln Lane, Apt. Units of 6, $185,000, Gloria S. Parton to No Pay No Stay, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0