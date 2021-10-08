Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
639 Airport Road, $118,000, Heather Marie Koprek to Donny Madrid
2348 Baker Drive, $142,500, Kimberly R. Walker to Christine Vaughn
1501 N. Bender Road, $325,000, Tom E. AND Donna M. Croxen to Marshall and Leslie Dusenbury
4344 E. Cantrell St., $77,000, James E. Drone to Donald G. Deedrick
1879 W. Center St., $35,000, Luke A. and Nichole R. Roberts to Luke A. Robert, Jr
2820 Cherokee Drive, $169,900, Marilyn L. Gregory to Nathan Pitteger and Brittley Oakley
1311 N. Church St., $8,000, Lori Ann Eddings to Robin K. and Raven Williams
265 Cobb Ave., $108,250, Perry D. Lewin to Jason H. Waks
1008 Cornell Drive, $125,500, Justin Lyon to Nicholas D. and Elizabeth B. Lynch
236 Columbus Drive, $112,500, William and Mika Fregeau to David Lowe
1804 N. Florian Ave., $115,000, Louise S. Bradbury to Norris P. Smith
1074 W. Forrest Ave., $8,550, North Illinois Investments LLC to TSA Holding Group LLC
1 Jesek Court, $11,700 (Land only), Warren F. and Linda M. Jesek to Tyce Mahannah
1245 N. Jordan St., $10,000, Akeem Rivers to Bilal Fiad
3130 N. Kandy Lane, $172,000, EROP, LLC to Doughery Prospect, LLC
1325 N. Lake Shore Drive, $238,500, Karen and Roger St. Pierre to Darrell R. and Shirley Jean Mollohan
90 Montgomery Place, $264,900, Dorothy H. Morey Trust Agreement dated May 4, 2005 c/o Cynthia M. Smith to Robert Goodwin
4 Northern Drive, $107,000, Bret N. and Shiela Bone to Thomas A. Walmsley
2930 Olympia Drive, $194,500, Estate of James C. Douglass, deceased to Robert M. Brady
3215 Pinehurst Drive, $165,000, Peter A. Nicholls and Laura B. Cation to Madeline Morthland and Jarrod McDaniel
4230 South Lake Court, $575,000, The Corydon C. Nicholson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust dated Feb. 28, 2008 to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden
3108 Southland Road, $130,000, Anna Wiley and Laurel James to Brandon M. King
4135 Turpin Road, $75,000, Charlotte J. Kraft to John S. and Lisa Friis, Jr
812 W. Waggoner St., $19,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Nara Holdings, LLC
1427 W. Waggoner St., $49,900, Estate of John R. Luckenbill, deceased c/o Brian Luckenbill to Melanie Smith
1260 E. Walnut St., $60,000, Gary and Gloria Allison to Beard Investment LLC
199 S. Westdale St., $89,000, Rashad A. Hill to J. Jeffrey Broderick
1027 N. Westlawn Ave., $119,900, Betty C. Davis to Brown Hawkins and Basola
2242 Wilcox Lane, $75,000, Kevin E. Woodruff to Gregory L. Cirks
2075 E. William St., $27,000, New Vision Community Services to Tyrone Ledford
1680 B, 29th St., $30,000, Gregory Lawrence to Janet Lee and William Edward West
1919 S. 32nd St., $92,500, Brittley Oakley to Michelle Foster
Argenta
10703 N. Route 48, $48,000, Loretta L. Reed and Lura Weatherford to Shawn J. and Amy Gwynn Jones
Blue Mound
217 Seiberling St., $120,000, Brandon King to Adam Hankinson
Dalton City
9375 Route 128, $45,000, Katelin and Emily Ciambella to Gerald N. Culp
Forsyth
755 Christopher Drive, $375,000, Jeffrey W. and Christina Beckemeyer to Kimberly Rochelle Walker
524 Greenbrier Lane, $405,000, James P. and Ann M. Regan to Sheila M. Fawcett
522 Phillip Circle, $320,000, Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger to Eric Grant and Aimee Orr Smith
121 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $50,000, Horve Developers LLC to William Mitchell
Maroa
439 W. Washington St., $100,000, Ivan D. Witts to Beau A. Stapleton
Mount Zion
120 Lexington Circle, $339,000, Nicholas E. and Amy L. Guinn to Corey L. and Sheila M. Kirstner
1105 Nottingham Circle, $145,900, James M. and Teresa Nale to Bruce and Debra Whitney
5223 MacArthur Road, $225,000, G. Ryan and Christina E. Stacey to Thomas M. and Shirley Wenskunas
Oakley
8895 Sheets Road, $268,800, Frank and Charlene Conaway to Jacob and Bailee Gilbert
Oreana
409 N. East St., $250,000, Richard Pruitt to Trevor Stinson
Warrensburg
110 S. Lincoln Lane, Apt. Units of 6, $185,000, Gloria S. Parton to No Pay No Stay, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.