Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
11 Allen Bend Drive, $153,000, Daniel G. Potempa to Linda Kehart
24 Barclay Court, $97,900, Douglas Pope and Julie Pope to Malcolm Powell
1050 Buckeye Lane, $135,000, Riteshkumar H. Patel aka Riteshkumar Patel and Rati Patel aka Rati D. Patel to Javier Bonilla and Carol S. Kreger
4026 Cambridge Court, $108,000, Kelly A. Wilson fka Jordan to William C. Grider
4015 Cambridge Drive, $77,000, Mary L. Waller Brasher to Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams
1719 W. Center St., $7,000, PNC Bank National Assn. to 2019 Castle LLC
1939 N. Church St., $2,466, Barbara Van Dyke, trustee of Robert E. Van Dyke and Ione Van Dyke to Santos Rodriguez Solano
1665 E. Clay St., $20,000 (contract dated April 2017), Ollie Bucham to Michael Barnhart
205 Cobb Ave., $159,900, Thomas M. Shade and Jane B. Shade to Michael C. Lees aka Mike Lees
238 S. Crea St., $5,000, Robert W. Causey and Curline Causey to Priscilla Burnett and Donald Minich
456 W. Division St., $21,000, W&L International to Bourne Enterprises LLC
83 First South Shores Ave., $86,000, Dallas Hollin III to Jessica M. Hentrich
4094 Graces Lane, $230,000, Kathy Elliott estate to Trent Reeves and Tiffini Reeves
1474 Greendell Drive, $132,000, Lois I. Murrell to Mark Ward and Elizabeth Ward
612 W. Harper St., $9,500, Monica Dawson to Brian Anthony Miller
4503 Hickory Place, $240,000, Thomas A. Brinkoetter and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Ryan M. Campbell and Betsy J. Osman
1153 N. Hill St., $23,500, Mary E. Campbell to Glen R. Tyler and Martha M. Tyler
117 W. Karen Drive, $98,500, estate of Gail E. Tendick, deceased to Caleb A. Camp and Regina A. Camp
420 E. Kellar Lane, $46,200, Barbara J. Taylor to Skylar Sunderland
4128 McClain Drive, $92,000, Vicki Jo Schutlz, executor of estate of Teddy R. Barnes, deceased to Logan A. Frye
1151 Meadowview Drive, $258,000, David Econie and Michelle Econie to Matthew W. Cushing and Angela Cushing
2696 S. Mount Zion Road, $30,929, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy and Heidi Southerland
2315 E. Olive St., $10,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Chazaray L. Carson
1044 W. Packard St., $6,000, PNC Bank National Assn. to Woodsgate Properties LLC
4606 E. Powers Blvd., $225,000, Elizabeth D. Braun to Jack W. Kelsheimer and Janet E. Kelsheimer
615 W. Prairie Ave., $69,000 (contract dated 2010), M&N Properties LLC to Michael W. Timbrook
1237 Ravina Ave., $59,000, Scott Hudspeth to Stacy Marie Ledbetter
4530 S. Taylor Road, $150,000, estate of Barbara S. Gates, deceased to Sheila R. Highcock
1648 N. Water St., $1,500, Rosie Beard to Coalition Inc.
2992 S. Wheatland Road, $45,000, estate of Carol Kay Korte, deceased to Ryke Frey and Jessica Brinegar
1429 W. Wood St., $60,000, Zane A. Peterson and James W. Peterson to Raymond Bone and Viena Bone
430 N. 35th St., $42,000, Caleb Camp and Regina Camp to Sara M. Dunn and Deborah K. Dunn
2670 S. 35th St., $98,500, Dustin W. Adams and Reagan A. Gillen to Bryan A. Kenney and Holly Kenney
Argenta
10077 E. Washington Street Road, $120,000, Carol Drayton, Sandra Wright, Vicki Gowler, Patsy Whitlock, Lisa Anderson to Bruce E. Connelley and Lora Lynn Connelley
Blue Mound
6281 Dummermuth, $175,000, Darin Logan and Anne Logan to Zachary Briggs and Cassie Briggs
Maroa
329 N. Pine St., $19,000, Heather Tombaugh and Robert Runyen to James and Robin King
14150 Sawyer Road, $24,000, Susan L. Cambier, Katheriner Wisehart and Adam D. Wisehart to Matthew and Hilary Crawford
Mount Zion
5294 Kruse Road, $31,000, Robert C. Rubin and Tina J. Rubin to Mack A. Thompson and Deborah J. Thompson
715 Pearl St., $235,000, Cynthia Ann Grabowski to Carlos R. Travassos Periera
Niantic
340 E. Lockhart st., $101,000, Raymond P. Lilly and Tami K. Lilly to Kristin A. Hiser and Randy E. Betzer
Oakley
6258 E. Thumper Road, $320,000, Michael J. Keery and Sarah Keery to Cartus Financial Corp.
6258 E. Thumper Road, $320,000, Cartus Financial Corp. to Richard A. Schultz and Becky S. Schultz
Oreana
7986 MacCrory Drive, $106,000, estate of George Cripe, deceased to Shelby L. Brown
12 View Drive, $156,500, William Moony and Emily Moony to Jennifer L. Beery
Warrensburg
8336 W. Illiniwick Road, $240,000, Trent D. Moore and Angela K. Moore to Keith A. Roberts
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in November.