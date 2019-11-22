Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

11 Allen Bend Drive, $153,000, Daniel G. Potempa to Linda Kehart

24 Barclay Court, $97,900, Douglas Pope and Julie Pope to Malcolm Powell

1050 Buckeye Lane, $135,000, Riteshkumar H. Patel aka Riteshkumar Patel and Rati Patel aka Rati D. Patel to Javier Bonilla and Carol S. Kreger

4026 Cambridge Court, $108,000, Kelly A. Wilson fka Jordan to William C. Grider

4015 Cambridge Drive, $77,000, Mary L. Waller Brasher to Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams

1719 W. Center St., $7,000, PNC Bank National Assn. to 2019 Castle LLC

1939 N. Church St., $2,466, Barbara Van Dyke, trustee of Robert E. Van Dyke and Ione Van Dyke to Santos Rodriguez Solano

1665 E. Clay St., $20,000 (contract dated April 2017), Ollie Bucham to Michael Barnhart

205 Cobb Ave., $159,900, Thomas M. Shade and Jane B. Shade to Michael C. Lees aka Mike Lees

238 S. Crea St., $5,000, Robert W. Causey and Curline Causey to Priscilla Burnett and Donald Minich

456 W. Division St., $21,000, W&L International to Bourne Enterprises LLC

83 First South Shores Ave., $86,000, Dallas Hollin III to Jessica M. Hentrich

4094 Graces Lane, $230,000, Kathy Elliott estate to Trent Reeves and Tiffini Reeves

1474 Greendell Drive, $132,000, Lois I. Murrell to Mark Ward and Elizabeth Ward

612 W. Harper St., $9,500, Monica Dawson to Brian Anthony Miller

4503 Hickory Place, $240,000, Thomas A. Brinkoetter and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Ryan M. Campbell and Betsy J. Osman

1153 N. Hill St., $23,500, Mary E. Campbell to Glen R. Tyler and Martha M. Tyler

117 W. Karen Drive, $98,500, estate of Gail E. Tendick, deceased to Caleb A. Camp and Regina A. Camp

420 E. Kellar Lane, $46,200, Barbara J. Taylor to Skylar Sunderland

4128 McClain Drive, $92,000, Vicki Jo Schutlz, executor of estate of Teddy R. Barnes, deceased to Logan A. Frye

1151 Meadowview Drive, $258,000, David Econie and Michelle Econie to Matthew W. Cushing and Angela Cushing

2696 S. Mount Zion Road, $30,929, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy and Heidi Southerland

2315 E. Olive St., $10,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Chazaray L. Carson

1044 W. Packard St., $6,000, PNC Bank National Assn. to Woodsgate Properties LLC

4606 E. Powers Blvd., $225,000, Elizabeth D. Braun to Jack W. Kelsheimer and Janet E. Kelsheimer

615 W. Prairie Ave., $69,000 (contract dated 2010), M&N Properties LLC to Michael W. Timbrook

1237 Ravina Ave., $59,000, Scott Hudspeth to Stacy Marie Ledbetter

4530 S. Taylor Road, $150,000, estate of Barbara S. Gates, deceased to Sheila R. Highcock

1648 N. Water St., $1,500, Rosie Beard to Coalition Inc.

2992 S. Wheatland Road, $45,000, estate of Carol Kay Korte, deceased to Ryke Frey and Jessica Brinegar

1429 W. Wood St., $60,000, Zane A. Peterson and James W. Peterson to Raymond Bone and Viena Bone

430 N. 35th St., $42,000, Caleb Camp and Regina Camp to Sara M. Dunn and Deborah K. Dunn

2670 S. 35th St., $98,500, Dustin W. Adams and Reagan A. Gillen to Bryan A. Kenney and Holly Kenney

Argenta

10077 E. Washington Street Road, $120,000, Carol Drayton, Sandra Wright, Vicki Gowler, Patsy Whitlock, Lisa Anderson to Bruce E. Connelley and Lora Lynn Connelley

Blue Mound

6281 Dummermuth, $175,000, Darin Logan and Anne Logan to Zachary Briggs and Cassie Briggs

Maroa

329 N. Pine St., $19,000, Heather Tombaugh and Robert Runyen to James and Robin King

14150 Sawyer Road, $24,000, Susan L. Cambier, Katheriner Wisehart and Adam D. Wisehart to Matthew and Hilary Crawford

Mount Zion

5294 Kruse Road, $31,000, Robert C. Rubin and Tina J. Rubin to Mack A. Thompson and Deborah J. Thompson

715 Pearl St., $235,000, Cynthia Ann Grabowski  to Carlos R. Travassos Periera

Niantic

340 E. Lockhart st., $101,000, Raymond P. Lilly and Tami K. Lilly to Kristin A. Hiser and Randy E. Betzer

Oakley

6258 E. Thumper Road, $320,000, Michael J. Keery and Sarah Keery to Cartus Financial Corp. 

6258 E. Thumper Road, $320,000, Cartus Financial Corp. to Richard A. Schultz and Becky S. Schultz

Oreana

7986 MacCrory Drive, $106,000, estate of George Cripe, deceased to Shelby L. Brown

12 View Drive, $156,500, William Moony and Emily Moony to Jennifer L. Beery

Warrensburg

8336 W. Illiniwick Road, $240,000, Trent D. Moore and Angela K. Moore to Keith A. Roberts

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in November.

