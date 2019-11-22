Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Maroa

329 N. Pine St., $19,000, Heather Tombaugh and Robert Runyen to James and Robin King

14150 Sawyer Road, $24,000, Susan L. Cambier, Katheriner Wisehart and Adam D. Wisehart to Matthew and Hilary Crawford

Mount Zion

5294 Kruse Road, $31,000, Robert C. Rubin and Tina J. Rubin to Mack A. Thompson and Deborah J. Thompson

715 Pearl St., $235,000, Cynthia Ann Grabowski to Carlos R. Travassos Periera

Niantic

340 E. Lockhart st., $101,000, Raymond P. Lilly and Tami K. Lilly to Kristin A. Hiser and Randy E. Betzer

Oakley

6258 E. Thumper Road, $320,000, Michael J. Keery and Sarah Keery to Cartus Financial Corp.