Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
710 Alphin Ave., $90,000, Timothy D. and Suzanne E. Logan to Ryan R. and Kimberly E. Egbert
791 Apache Drive, $105,000, William and Ann Griswold to Corey Thompson
4440 Birch Church Road, $247,000, Rory C. and Jenny A. Tipsword to Jeffrey Elliott
4633 N. Butler Drive, $100,000, Jennifer L. Peterson to Dominic Sembiante
4020 Cambridge Drive, $80,000, Audrey M. Black, (trust dated March 21, 2011) to Joseph and Loretta Aman
275 N. Camp St., $130,000, Jon and Angela Daniels to Anthony and Ashley Dunn
3275 E. Cedar St., $35,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, estate of Joyce Jones to Lincoln Land Trust #5675
253 E. Christine Drive, $225,000, Tuttle Properties, LLC to William and Laura Capati
231 W. Cole St., $71,000, Bryan K. and Leesa A. Diulio to Jessica R. Penny
14 N. Country Club Road, $149,900, Michael and Lena Pinkston to Kevin D. and Cynthia L. Farrington
1026 W. Decatur St., $21,000, Terry E. and Georgia R. Hornbacker to Aucha Lengane
1552 W. Decatur St., $93,400, Jacob E. and Chelsea E. Jump to Lindy J. Evans
236 S. Delmar Ave., $80,000, Stephen A. Olson to Debra Ann Hicks
1618 W. Division St., $39,000, Tara South and Debra K. Whitney to Steven A. Vahlkamp, Trustee
9 W. Enlow Drive, $5,000, Patrick Woodcock to Mervyns Enterprises, Inc.
5765 Firehouse Road, $400,000, Ricky L. Morse to Randall and Jenna Stowers and Tina Rogers
2170 Franklin St., Road, $57,500, New Vision Church of God to Annah Hulva
3560 E. Fulton Ave., $85,000, Dorthy Kathleen Easton to Terry M. Mundy
1904 N. Gebhart Court, $24,000, Paul Joseph and Jeanetta Fay Huebner to Jacquelyn R. Hensen
229 S. Glencoe Ave., $148,000, John Lewis to Natha Snoke
2088 N. Graceland Ave., $50,000, Phyllis L. Larry to Rhonday L. Reed
250 S. Haworth Ave., $34,500, Dow Moses to Kelly Wells
4585 Havenwood Drive $170,000, Debra A, Hicks, fka Flanders to Alex M. and Christina L. Woo
31 E. Imboden Drive, $74,500, Estate of Toni Ann Dial, Deceased to Megan Nicole Bettis
2435 Knollwood Drive, $150,000, Betty L. McKee Trust to Susan D. Neisman and Stephanie R. Strang
125 N. Lake Shore Drive, $150,000, Executor for the Estate of Deborah K. Dunn to Michael and Tracan Lewis
4188 E. Lake Shore Drive, $65,000, John A. Hocking to Kelly M. Perry
Larkspur Road, Rick L. Watts to Ryan L. Cain and Saria Lappin
329 S. Linden Ave., $92,400, Kristopher D. Thompson to Gailan R. Leeds
3011 S. Lynnwood Drive, $249,000, Brock T. Taylor and Jami L. Bennett to Erin M. Thompson
24 Mahnke Road, $82,900, Diane L. Soules to Gordon H. Reed
1436 E. Main St., $400, Patricia L. Gilliam to Janice Hutchins
750 W. Marietta St., $7,500, Claudine Wilson and Alfred Taylor to Martez M. Witherspoon
1655 W. Melrose Drive and 3245 S. Robin Drive, $79,800, Macon County Sheriff’s Dept. to Alvin I. Cohen
5079 E. Melwood Ave., $127,000, David C. and Debbie J. Holt, Jr. to James Lee Myers
515 N. Moffet Lane, $72,000, Steven and Pamela Shepherd to Richard and Pamela Riley
3908 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,500, Nancy L. Wene to Marissa L. Weybright
324 N. Oakcrest Ave., $104,900, Michael E. and Jennifer L. Orange to Ryan A. and Sharon L. Roberts
644 W. Olive St., $9,703, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jake Walters and Charles Wells
211 S. Richland Road, $55,000, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher S. Thompson
1221 E. Riverside Ave., $45,000, Wayne Wiggington to Gordon A. and Robert W. Basamainia-Eeten
1351 W. Riverview Ave., $72,000, Marie J. Vercellino to Kirstin Jurgensen
1695 W. Riverview Ave., $110,000, Robert and Ashley Garland to Eizabeth J. Canning
611 Sarah Drive, $75,000, Lynette S. Eckhardt, Estate to Vincent and Shelley McGraw
3470 Salem School Road, $45,430, Jeremy D. and Laura D. Current to Brian Svoboda
3470 Salem School Road, $294,975, Jeremy D. and Laura D. Current to Douglas Clifton
336 Shadow Lane, $175,000, Ted and Debra Gandy to Dustin P. and Sarah E. Walker
4971 Stewart Drive, $90,000, Joseph R. and Loretta Aman to Tiea M. Bond
1241 N. Sunnyside Road, $95,000, Rusty Cole to Caleb Michael and Katie M. Gifford
1607 W. Sunset Ave., $76,000, Fannie Mae fka Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria A. Allen
4715 N. Tanglewood Trail, $151,000, Richard M. Maddox to Nancy Wene
3430 S. Taylor Road, $158,000, Striglos Properties, LLC to Douglas M. and Amber L. Murphy
2245 Valley View Place, $145,000, Jerome J. and Annis R. Joyner to Carla M. Hymes
625 E. Washington St., $55,000, Estate of Binnie S. Benscoter to Cooperman Properties LLC
3647 N. Water St., $93,000, Norma Jean Skube to Toan Q. and Hanh T. Nguyen
304 S. Westday Ave., $144,000, David W. and Tammy J. White to Jerome and Annis R. Joyner
351 Wiley Drive, $75,000, Michael Todd Skelton to Keith Harmeier
1630 E. Wood St., $39,000, Carol A. Barnes to Aneeka A. Plato
1198 N. Woodford St., $9,000, Arthur Young to Bobby D. Young
1124 S. 44th St., $147,000, Jackie P. and Leota E. Knisley to Phillip AND Kristen Mosser
Blue Mound
310 N. Cantrel Ave., $46,000, Tony G. Reed to Michael A. Bridgeman
Forsyth
746 Phillip Circle, $265,000, Robert J. and Rhonda S. Luther to Cory D. and Courtney C. Kinsler
515 Ventura Drive, $133,000, Vincent Robert and Shelly M. McGraw to Nasreen Akhter and Adbur Razzak
Niantic
310 S. Main St., $100,000, Steven M. Bledsoe to Laura C. Procarione
Maroa
11345 Country Garden Lane, $412,000, Gary and Cheryl Vandevoorde to Andrew and Claire Holloway
706 W. Jackson St., $150,000, David and Cara-Lin Pryde to Thomas A. and Devin A. McCoy
15100 N. Wood St., $61,500, Pryde Construction, LLC to City of Maroa, Illinois
Macon
244 W. Andrews St., $247,059, James L. Dunn to Elm Rentals, LLC
Mount Zion
120 Parkington Court, $310,000, Patrick M. Shaughnessy to Justin J. and Heather R. Johnson
630 Spitler Park Drive, $92,000, Steven Bledsoe to Dawn Yuhas
1355 N. State Route 121, $300,000, 8085 Enterprises LLC to Lewis Rental Properties, LLC
Oreana
211 Rayjon Drive, $81,000, Jennifer A. Stout, fka Mcneely to Gabrielle Brix
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
