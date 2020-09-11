 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

710 Alphin Ave., $90,000, Timothy D. and Suzanne E. Logan to Ryan R. and Kimberly E. Egbert

791 Apache Drive, $105,000, William and Ann Griswold to Corey Thompson

4440 Birch Church Road, $247,000, Rory C. and Jenny A. Tipsword to Jeffrey Elliott

4633 N. Butler Drive, $100,000, Jennifer L. Peterson to Dominic Sembiante

4020 Cambridge Drive, $80,000, Audrey M. Black, (trust dated March 21, 2011) to Joseph and Loretta Aman

275 N. Camp St., $130,000, Jon and Angela Daniels to Anthony and Ashley Dunn 

3275 E. Cedar St., $35,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, estate of Joyce Jones to Lincoln Land Trust #5675

253 E. Christine Drive, $225,000, Tuttle Properties, LLC to William and Laura Capati

231 W. Cole St., $71,000, Bryan K. and Leesa A. Diulio to Jessica R. Penny

14 N. Country Club Road, $149,900, Michael and Lena Pinkston to Kevin D. and Cynthia L. Farrington

1026 W. Decatur St., $21,000, Terry E. and Georgia R. Hornbacker to Aucha Lengane

1552 W. Decatur St., $93,400, Jacob E. and Chelsea E. Jump to Lindy J. Evans

236 S. Delmar Ave., $80,000, Stephen A. Olson to Debra Ann Hicks

1618 W. Division St., $39,000, Tara South and Debra K. Whitney to Steven A. Vahlkamp, Trustee

9 W. Enlow Drive, $5,000, Patrick Woodcock to Mervyns Enterprises, Inc.

5765 Firehouse Road, $400,000, Ricky  L. Morse to Randall and Jenna Stowers and Tina Rogers

2170 Franklin St., Road, $57,500, New Vision Church of God to Annah Hulva

3560 E. Fulton Ave., $85,000, Dorthy Kathleen Easton to Terry M. Mundy

1904 N. Gebhart Court, $24,000, Paul Joseph and Jeanetta Fay Huebner to Jacquelyn R. Hensen

229 S. Glencoe Ave., $148,000, John Lewis to Natha Snoke

2088 N. Graceland Ave., $50,000, Phyllis L. Larry to Rhonday L. Reed

250 S. Haworth Ave., $34,500, Dow Moses to Kelly Wells

4585 Havenwood Drive $170,000, Debra A, Hicks, fka Flanders to Alex M. and Christina L. Woo

31 E. Imboden Drive, $74,500, Estate of Toni Ann Dial, Deceased to Megan Nicole Bettis

2435 Knollwood Drive, $150,000, Betty L. McKee Trust to Susan D. Neisman and Stephanie R. Strang

125 N. Lake Shore Drive, $150,000, Executor for the Estate of Deborah K. Dunn to Michael and Tracan Lewis

4188 E. Lake Shore Drive, $65,000, John A. Hocking to Kelly M. Perry

Larkspur Road, Rick L. Watts to Ryan L. Cain and Saria Lappin

329 S. Linden Ave., $92,400, Kristopher D. Thompson to Gailan R. Leeds

3011 S. Lynnwood Drive, $249,000, Brock T. Taylor and Jami L. Bennett to Erin M. Thompson

24 Mahnke Road, $82,900, Diane L. Soules to Gordon H. Reed

1436 E. Main St., $400, Patricia L. Gilliam to Janice Hutchins

750 W. Marietta St., $7,500, Claudine Wilson and Alfred Taylor to Martez M. Witherspoon

1655 W. Melrose Drive and 3245 S. Robin Drive, $79,800, Macon County Sheriff’s Dept. to Alvin I. Cohen

5079 E. Melwood Ave., $127,000, David C. and Debbie J. Holt, Jr. to James Lee Myers

515 N. Moffet Lane, $72,000, Steven and Pamela Shepherd to Richard and Pamela Riley

3908 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,500, Nancy L. Wene to Marissa L. Weybright

324 N. Oakcrest Ave., $104,900, Michael E. and Jennifer L. Orange to Ryan A. and Sharon L. Roberts

644 W. Olive St., $9,703, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jake Walters and Charles Wells

211 S. Richland Road, $55,000, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher S. Thompson

1221 E. Riverside Ave., $45,000, Wayne Wiggington to Gordon A. and Robert W. Basamainia-Eeten

1351 W. Riverview Ave., $72,000, Marie J. Vercellino to Kirstin Jurgensen

1695 W. Riverview Ave., $110,000, Robert and Ashley Garland to Eizabeth J. Canning

611 Sarah Drive, $75,000, Lynette S. Eckhardt, Estate to Vincent and Shelley McGraw

3470 Salem School Road, $45,430, Jeremy D. and Laura D. Current to Brian Svoboda

3470 Salem School Road, $294,975, Jeremy D. and Laura D. Current to Douglas Clifton

336 Shadow Lane, $175,000, Ted and Debra Gandy to Dustin P. and Sarah E. Walker

4971 Stewart Drive, $90,000, Joseph R. and Loretta Aman to Tiea M. Bond

1241 N. Sunnyside Road, $95,000, Rusty Cole to Caleb Michael and Katie M. Gifford

1607 W. Sunset Ave., $76,000, Fannie Mae fka Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria A. Allen

4715 N. Tanglewood Trail, $151,000, Richard M. Maddox to Nancy Wene

3430 S. Taylor Road, $158,000, Striglos Properties, LLC to Douglas M. and Amber L. Murphy

2245 Valley View Place, $145,000, Jerome J. and Annis R. Joyner to Carla M. Hymes

625 E. Washington St., $55,000, Estate of Binnie S. Benscoter to Cooperman Properties LLC

3647 N. Water St., $93,000, Norma Jean Skube to Toan Q. and Hanh T.  Nguyen

304 S. Westday Ave., $144,000, David W. and Tammy J. White to Jerome and Annis R. Joyner

351 Wiley Drive, $75,000, Michael Todd Skelton to Keith Harmeier

1630 E. Wood St., $39,000, Carol A. Barnes to Aneeka A. Plato

1198 N. Woodford St., $9,000, Arthur Young to Bobby D. Young

1124 S. 44th St., $147,000, Jackie P. and Leota E. Knisley to Phillip AND Kristen Mosser

Blue Mound

310 N. Cantrel Ave., $46,000, Tony G. Reed to Michael A. Bridgeman

Forsyth

746 Phillip Circle, $265,000, Robert J. and Rhonda S. Luther to Cory D. and Courtney C. Kinsler

515 Ventura Drive, $133,000, Vincent Robert and Shelly M. McGraw to Nasreen Akhter and Adbur Razzak

Niantic

310 S. Main St., $100,000, Steven M. Bledsoe to Laura C. Procarione

Maroa

11345 Country Garden Lane, $412,000, Gary and Cheryl Vandevoorde to Andrew and Claire Holloway

706 W. Jackson St., $150,000, David and Cara-Lin Pryde to Thomas A. and Devin A. McCoy

15100 N. Wood St., $61,500, Pryde Construction, LLC to City of Maroa, Illinois

Macon

244 W. Andrews St., $247,059, James L. Dunn to Elm Rentals, LLC

Mount Zion

120 Parkington Court, $310,000, Patrick M. Shaughnessy to Justin J. and Heather R. Johnson 

630 Spitler Park Drive, $92,000, Steven Bledsoe to Dawn Yuhas

1355 N. State Route 121, $300,000, 8085 Enterprises LLC to Lewis Rental Properties, LLC

Oreana

211 Rayjon Drive, $81,000, Jennifer A. Stout, fka Mcneely to Gabrielle Brix

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

