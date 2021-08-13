Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3010 S. Amelia Ave., $322,000, David W. and Martha J. Barnes to William A. and Christine A. Matuscak

364 Bayshore Drive, $168,000, Janet N. Couter Trust to Charo Covington

1706 Bob-O-Link Drive, $160,000, Samuel and Ruthie Baum to Nancy and Delmar Klebe

2746 Burgener Drive, $123,000, Ryan W. Grinestaff to Mickey L. and Susie L. Durbin

3096 Chestnut St., $40,000, Eric P. Nisbet to Glen A, Featherstun of Fetherstun, Guamer, Stocks, etal

535 N. Country Club Rd., $168,000, Randall A. and Marilyn R. Kok to Mary and Kimber McKinley

4602 Cresthaven Lane, $187,400, David Shawn and Katrina Kay Cearlock to Pamela Kennedy

130 Fenway Drive, $137,000, Jared Berry to Mari Collins

3324 Ferris Drive, $155, Misty A. Getz to Derek W. and Kaitlyn Brownlee

319 Glendale Ave., $117,000, Calvin J. Bond to Cheryl J. Cathcart

2835 Grove Court, $56,650, John E. and Denise E. Goodwin to Zeya LLC

4635 Hales Drive, $137,000, James R. Skeffington, II Executor to Katrina Kay Cearlock

119 Heather Hills Drive, $141,500, Michael Diggs to John D. and Penny Barry

1953 E. Johns Ave., $45,000, Donna M. Bates to Mark E. Oldham Sr

2016 E. Lincoln Ave., $16,000, Carl Gillis to Britt Brown Trust

2138 N. Lowber St., $3,550, North Illinois Investments LLC to Terrell Frey

1063 W. Macon St., $5,000, Macon County Sheriff Office to As Posh Properties LL

1804 E. Main St., $13,000, Macon County Sheriff Office to Todd Gober

4123 McClain Drive, $130,000, WRCC Properties LLC to Christene and Michael Dugan

11890 Meadowview Drive, $280,000, Daniel M. and Marianne Taylor to Justin W. and Amanda Kierbs

3364 Nancy Road, $143,000, Matthew W. and Tori E. Rodgers to Brian Oakley Sexton

12 North Drive, $27,500, Macon County Sheriff Office to Todd Gober

1875 S. Sandy Place, $119,900, Randy L. Miller to Pamela S. Connor and Leah Camp

97 1st South Shores Ave., $126,000, Anthony T. Riedlinger, Executor of the Estate of Cheryl Riedlinger to Eddie M. Young Jr

448 Timber Drive, $170,000, William A. and Christine A. Mutuscak to Ryan Douglas and Andrea Renee Frey

5570 Union School Road, $225,000, Paul W. and Kimberly Wright to Dylan M. and Karli R. Robinson

3221 E. Vining Drive, $202,500, CJM Enterprises, LLC to Jodi Girard

1853 Walnut Grove Ave., $700, City of Decatur to Brittney Creason

445 S. 23rd St., $25,000, Brian S. Hunter, Independent Admin of Estate of Richard L. Hunter to Johnnie Apholone

2001 N. 31st Ave., $8,000, Deitmatios Henz to Edna Randle

2378 S. 70th St., $35,000Kevin Greenfield to Cody Mahannah

Argenta

6227 E. Sarver Lane, $260,000, Jason Mattison to Bret and Sherry Smock

Forsyth

769 Jacobs Way, 4200,000, Geln R. and Yiotula Shilland to Vinod K. Rachamallah

957W. Forsyth Road, $225,000, Horve Contractors Inc. to Tony Griswold

Macon

12001 Tally Court, $160,000, Debra J. and R. Mark Harris to Tori Elanie and Matthew Wayne Rodgers

Mount Zion

1105 Nolan Court, $129,900, Brain C. Lockwood to Kelsey Pygott

Niantic

550 Lee Sturgis Drive, $145,000, Diane R. Rager to Cody D. and Jessica Mainion

350 E. Lewis St., $25,000, Robert D. Weiss, III to Brett Batty of Archer Daniels Midland Company

295 N. Pritchett St., $110,000, Erin G. Janvrin to Jason and Savanah Weingart

Oakley

3320 Star Route Road, $469,900, Cynthia L. Peck to Kenneth L. and Karen L. Brooks

Warrensburg

167 W. Hamilton St., $65,000, Warrensburg United Methodist Church to Darrell A. Woolums

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

