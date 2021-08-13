Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3010 S. Amelia Ave., $322,000, David W. and Martha J. Barnes to William A. and Christine A. Matuscak
364 Bayshore Drive, $168,000, Janet N. Couter Trust to Charo Covington
1706 Bob-O-Link Drive, $160,000, Samuel and Ruthie Baum to Nancy and Delmar Klebe
2746 Burgener Drive, $123,000, Ryan W. Grinestaff to Mickey L. and Susie L. Durbin
3096 Chestnut St., $40,000, Eric P. Nisbet to Glen A, Featherstun of Fetherstun, Guamer, Stocks, etal
535 N. Country Club Rd., $168,000, Randall A. and Marilyn R. Kok to Mary and Kimber McKinley
4602 Cresthaven Lane, $187,400, David Shawn and Katrina Kay Cearlock to Pamela Kennedy
130 Fenway Drive, $137,000, Jared Berry to Mari Collins
3324 Ferris Drive, $155, Misty A. Getz to Derek W. and Kaitlyn Brownlee
319 Glendale Ave., $117,000, Calvin J. Bond to Cheryl J. Cathcart
2835 Grove Court, $56,650, John E. and Denise E. Goodwin to Zeya LLC
4635 Hales Drive, $137,000, James R. Skeffington, II Executor to Katrina Kay Cearlock
119 Heather Hills Drive, $141,500, Michael Diggs to John D. and Penny Barry
1953 E. Johns Ave., $45,000, Donna M. Bates to Mark E. Oldham Sr
2016 E. Lincoln Ave., $16,000, Carl Gillis to Britt Brown Trust
2138 N. Lowber St., $3,550, North Illinois Investments LLC to Terrell Frey
1063 W. Macon St., $5,000, Macon County Sheriff Office to As Posh Properties LL
1804 E. Main St., $13,000, Macon County Sheriff Office to Todd Gober
4123 McClain Drive, $130,000, WRCC Properties LLC to Christene and Michael Dugan
11890 Meadowview Drive, $280,000, Daniel M. and Marianne Taylor to Justin W. and Amanda Kierbs
3364 Nancy Road, $143,000, Matthew W. and Tori E. Rodgers to Brian Oakley Sexton
12 North Drive, $27,500, Macon County Sheriff Office to Todd Gober
1875 S. Sandy Place, $119,900, Randy L. Miller to Pamela S. Connor and Leah Camp
97 1st South Shores Ave., $126,000, Anthony T. Riedlinger, Executor of the Estate of Cheryl Riedlinger to Eddie M. Young Jr
448 Timber Drive, $170,000, William A. and Christine A. Mutuscak to Ryan Douglas and Andrea Renee Frey
5570 Union School Road, $225,000, Paul W. and Kimberly Wright to Dylan M. and Karli R. Robinson
3221 E. Vining Drive, $202,500, CJM Enterprises, LLC to Jodi Girard
1853 Walnut Grove Ave., $700, City of Decatur to Brittney Creason
445 S. 23rd St., $25,000, Brian S. Hunter, Independent Admin of Estate of Richard L. Hunter to Johnnie Apholone
2001 N. 31st Ave., $8,000, Deitmatios Henz to Edna Randle
2378 S. 70th St., $35,000Kevin Greenfield to Cody Mahannah
Argenta
6227 E. Sarver Lane, $260,000, Jason Mattison to Bret and Sherry Smock
Forsyth
769 Jacobs Way, 4200,000, Geln R. and Yiotula Shilland to Vinod K. Rachamallah
957W. Forsyth Road, $225,000, Horve Contractors Inc. to Tony Griswold
Macon
12001 Tally Court, $160,000, Debra J. and R. Mark Harris to Tori Elanie and Matthew Wayne Rodgers
Mount Zion
1105 Nolan Court, $129,900, Brain C. Lockwood to Kelsey Pygott
Niantic
550 Lee Sturgis Drive, $145,000, Diane R. Rager to Cody D. and Jessica Mainion
350 E. Lewis St., $25,000, Robert D. Weiss, III to Brett Batty of Archer Daniels Midland Company
295 N. Pritchett St., $110,000, Erin G. Janvrin to Jason and Savanah Weingart
Oakley
3320 Star Route Road, $469,900, Cynthia L. Peck to Kenneth L. and Karen L. Brooks
Warrensburg
167 W. Hamilton St., $65,000, Warrensburg United Methodist Church to Darrell A. Woolums
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.