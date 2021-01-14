 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

3735 Castlerock Drive, $220,000, James E. and Amanda Wrigley to Christopher B. and Allyson D. Snyder

904 N. College St., $5,500, ABW Properties to Izel Darela

631 Comet Ave., $30,000, Estate of Jose H. Hernandez, deceased to Elizabeth Hernandez-Arredondo

826 W. Elm St., $10,000 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to J&D Team Holdings, LLC

2274 W. Forrest Ave., $103,000, Robert Wadkins to John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino

108 Grays Lane, $53,000, Macon County Sheriff to Bands Properties

3810 E. Glenwood Drive, $125,000, John R. Weaver to Bryan Kopetz 

1374 N. Gulick Ave., $6,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Tylor R. Dotson

337 Hackberry Place, $109,500, Nicholas A. and Josie Neuses to Geraldine Mangalavite

148 E. Kellar Lane, $30,000 (contract 2009), Robert L. and Bart A. Vighi to Sara A. and Michael J. Leary

91 Ridge Lane, $115,000 (contract 2020), Hartley L. and Sylvia A. Carlton to Ali Nasir Nagi

2163 Longwood Court, $65,205, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Matthew Burnette

5212 W. Main St., $65,000, Koni Ekiss to Iron Oak Investments LLC

905 W. Packard St., $8,00 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC  to John and Jeremy Hullbrothers

4617 N. Neeley Ave., $10,000, Dixie Reed to Dixie Kreher

443, 445, 446, 446 1/2 S. Siegel St., $61,000, Lloyd Smith to David and Rita Smith BPM, LLC

25 Third Drive, $23,888, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Trena Atterberry

820 S. Webster St., $21,000, Haley Wade and Grant Pyatt to Luz Catalan 

1848 E. Whitmer St., $22,000, Wendy E. Jordan to Michael L. Seeley

1408 E. Willard Ave., $37,500, Vickie Mingis to Brandon  and Nichole Pinkston 

4721 E. Willowbrook Lane, $125,000, Ronald Dean, Terry Wayne, Cory and David Schum, Sharon Kay Koontz, Betty Joan Bowtz, Ashley Copple, to First Community Bank of Moultrie County, Trust No. 77

2985 E. Wood St., $47,000, Ronald D. Gillespey to Walter Santaro

422 S. 20th St., $21,000, Barbara Jean Hill to Bach Investment Group, LLC

824 S. 21st St., $30,326, Trena Atterberry to Christopher C. Berry

Forsyth

5323 MacArthur Road, $175,500, Ronald L. and Donna E. French to James and Amanda Wrigley 

Maroa

320 S. Oak St., $15,000, Scott State Bank to Steven L. Shepard 

Oreana

5415 Old Stagecoach Road, $455,000, Dennis E. and Ronda L. Spencer to Lynn A. and Sherry A. Kaufman

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

