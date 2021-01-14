Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3735 Castlerock Drive, $220,000, James E. and Amanda Wrigley to Christopher B. and Allyson D. Snyder
904 N. College St., $5,500, ABW Properties to Izel Darela
631 Comet Ave., $30,000, Estate of Jose H. Hernandez, deceased to Elizabeth Hernandez-Arredondo
826 W. Elm St., $10,000 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to J&D Team Holdings, LLC
2274 W. Forrest Ave., $103,000, Robert Wadkins to John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino
108 Grays Lane, $53,000, Macon County Sheriff to Bands Properties
3810 E. Glenwood Drive, $125,000, John R. Weaver to Bryan Kopetz
1374 N. Gulick Ave., $6,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Tylor R. Dotson
337 Hackberry Place, $109,500, Nicholas A. and Josie Neuses to Geraldine Mangalavite
148 E. Kellar Lane, $30,000 (contract 2009), Robert L. and Bart A. Vighi to Sara A. and Michael J. Leary
91 Ridge Lane, $115,000 (contract 2020), Hartley L. and Sylvia A. Carlton to Ali Nasir Nagi
2163 Longwood Court, $65,205, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Matthew Burnette
5212 W. Main St., $65,000, Koni Ekiss to Iron Oak Investments LLC
905 W. Packard St., $8,00 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to John and Jeremy Hullbrothers
4617 N. Neeley Ave., $10,000, Dixie Reed to Dixie Kreher
443, 445, 446, 446 1/2 S. Siegel St., $61,000, Lloyd Smith to David and Rita Smith BPM, LLC
25 Third Drive, $23,888, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Trena Atterberry
820 S. Webster St., $21,000, Haley Wade and Grant Pyatt to Luz Catalan
1848 E. Whitmer St., $22,000, Wendy E. Jordan to Michael L. Seeley
1408 E. Willard Ave., $37,500, Vickie Mingis to Brandon and Nichole Pinkston
4721 E. Willowbrook Lane, $125,000, Ronald Dean, Terry Wayne, Cory and David Schum, Sharon Kay Koontz, Betty Joan Bowtz, Ashley Copple, to First Community Bank of Moultrie County, Trust No. 77
2985 E. Wood St., $47,000, Ronald D. Gillespey to Walter Santaro
422 S. 20th St., $21,000, Barbara Jean Hill to Bach Investment Group, LLC
824 S. 21st St., $30,326, Trena Atterberry to Christopher C. Berry
Forsyth
5323 MacArthur Road, $175,500, Ronald L. and Donna E. French to James and Amanda Wrigley
Maroa
320 S. Oak St., $15,000, Scott State Bank to Steven L. Shepard
Oreana
5415 Old Stagecoach Road, $455,000, Dennis E. and Ronda L. Spencer to Lynn A. and Sherry A. Kaufman