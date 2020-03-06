Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
341 Burtschi Court, $3,000 (contract dated 2020), Dasheen Vaddy to Amanda C. Carter
1021 E. Cantrell St., $4,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Lacey K. Gray
4308 E. Cantrell St., $40,000, Jeffry Mathern to Robb-Ling Inc.
615 E. Center St., $2,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Marsha Sayed
1560 W. Main St., $89,000, Steven C. Etheridge and Margo G. Etheridge to Trevor Wiemelt
2232 W. Main St., $24,000, estate of Max D. Slifer and Richard C. Dustrude to Richard C. Dustrude
1308 Manor Drive, $176,000, Robert C. Wetter to Elijah T. Harms
1638 N. Maple St., $3,000, Ryan Blankenship to Christina Blankenship
1452 Masters Lane, $103,000, Christopher G. Raphaelian to Chris Espinoza
1969 Millstone Road, $59,500, Victoria R. Schroeder to CMB Real Estate LLC
151 Nevada Drive, $72,000, Wanda A. Poisell to Michael T. Valdahl
3180 N. Oakland Ave., $56,000, estate of Mildred V. Hicks deceased to Wayne J. Piontek
884 W. Packard St., $3,000 (contract dated 2018), BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Jesse R. Grandy and Nichole E. Ingram
869 N. Pine St., $3,000, Gloria D. Cole and Edison P. Cole (deceased) to Christopher Curry and Lisa Allen
403 N. Summit Ave., $39,000, Cheryll Lynn Hall to Patchara Cheachetton
2177 N. Water St., $32,000, Bernadine G. Metzger by Philip O. Oller, attorney to Mary Dianne Thompson
2639 E. Wood St., $26,000, Douglas S. Theroff to GS Business Group LLC
345 S. Woodale Ave., $70,000, Macon County Development Group to Julie K. Mikels
1027 N. Woodlawn Ave., $35,000, Phillips Family trust to Corey R. Kinney
725 S. 21st St., $25,000, John Hunt, Matthew Hunt, Melody Gilmore, Sarah Hunt-Bollhorst, Luke Hunt, Laura Carpenter, Mark Hunt to Darrell Gilmore and Mellody Gilmore
Mount Zion
6695 John Drive, $155,000, Jacquelyn R. Hensen aka Jacquelyn R. Gubbins to Douglas L. Haubner and Andrea L. Haubner
515 Shonna Drive, $116,000, Josha T. Crose and Michelle R. Crose to Steven D. Owens
Warrensburg
9 Redlick Court, $109,000, Aaron G. Cronkright and Amy D. Merriman nka Amy D. Cronkright to Ethan Bowen
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.