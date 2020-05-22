Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

1920 Carl Court, $125,000, James Scott Cleary and Tiffany Christine Cleary Craw to Thomas F. and Lois J. Hott

6591 Daybrook Drive, $255,000, Mark and Catherine Floerke to Andre Luiz Alves De Oliveira and Simoni Narciso De Lima Oliveira

748 W. Hazel St., $32,000, Terry and Melody Tish to Stefanie N. Hupp

1461 E. Johns Ave., $17,000, James O. Cone to Derrick Thaxton Sr.

1241 W. King St., $18,000, Pierce Holdings LLC, to Chase R. Stitzer

899 E. Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 3A, $167,500, Jeffrey and Stacia L. Pfeiffer to Margaret Sommerfeldt

968 North Linden Avenue, $60,000, Uvaldo Lozano Jr. to Moises Lozano

3702 Morning Star Court, $260,000, Thomas R. and Lori A. Cassity to Cartus Financial Corp

3702 Morning Star Court, $260,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Paul H. Dignan, III and Dawn Hoffman

4 Northern Drive, $77,000, Jack Bone to Bret N. and Sheila A. Bone

30 Ohio Drive, $95,000, Corey and Emily L. Burnett to Chantile D. Hayes

2587 Pheasant Run, $130,000, Zachary Briggs and Cassie Briggs, fka Reed, to Megan Burgener

1790 Plainview St., $124,000, Alexis M. Ferracane, nka Black, to Thomas G. Behrend, Jr. and Lisa M. Behrend

107 Point Bluff Drive, $163,500, Prairie Land Enterprises, LLC, to Sheri M. Savage and Marlon R. Knowles

49 Ridge Lane Drive, $90,000, Amanda H. Mize to Dara J. Wright

3325 Roblee Lane, $139,000, Glen E. Carter Trust to Brett S. Duncan and Kendra S. Kaiser

465 Shoreline Drive, $144,900, Mark J. and Carie B. Hughes to Shirley R. Hoff

4908 Thrush Ave., $90,000, Jeffrey T. Kapper to Sarah E. Stoutenborough

1019 W. Tuttle St., $37,000, Westley J. Ekiss to Kayla M. Norman

258 S. Westlawn Ave., $90,000, William R. and Terri S. Booker to Louis Edward Kappler II and Laura Jo Kappler

1811 Will Court, $130,000, Robert Hoover to Cheri Ellison

1505 W. Wood St., $60,000, Darrel R. Corrington and Matt Corrington to Mark A. and Elizabeth A. Clem

1935 W. Wood St., $113,500, Sarah J. Brenneman to Tyler Edward Owens and Elora Alexandra Agsten

33 Wyoming Drive, $96,500, Daniel Walker, Jr. to Lacey Sutheard

2227 Yorkshire Drive, $68,000, Prairie State Bank & Trust, Trustee, to Scxllir Crawford and Jasmin Hopkins

Argenta

9281 Cemetery Road, $225,000, Jill Ellen Davidson to Clayton and Corrinne Sessions

Blue Mound

409 S. College St., $51,000, Luke D. Belskamper to Donald D. Hudson

9138 Nevada Road, $60,000 (contract 2016), Martha Sheppard to Joshua and Leona O'Dear 

9138 Nevada Road, $130,000, Joshua and Leona O'Dear to Richard and Christine Howland

Boody

6385 S. Route 48, $35,000, Jeffrey M. Largent to Dylan Edward Lasher

Forsyth

786 Spyglass Blvd., $201,500, Rajinder S. and Sandeep K. Bhullar to Daniel W. Walker, Jr. and Emily M. Walker

Macon

5833 Walmsley Road, $750,000, Stephen & Joan Coffman to Mark & Tappi Mcleod

Mount Zion

1455 Ashland Ave., $379,900, Jeremiah and Amanda Finn to Ethan and Caitlyn Berg

313 Cheryl Drive, $95,000, C&S Properties LLC, Series Five, to Eric M. Kuncl

145 Covington Ave., $277,500, Gretchen M. Clark to Thomas W. Eichenauer and Erika Jo Wilson

925 Mintler Drive, $109,000, James D. and Sherri Miller to Ryan Moberly

710 Pearl Court, $212,000, Naren and Sarika Joshi to Bailey Reynolds and Shelbi Lahniers

509 Shonna Drive, $115,000, C&S Properties LLC, Series Seven, to Kathleen L. Crouch

1405 Westside Drive, $137,500, Kevin and Lyndsey R. Reedy to Jaime N. Goodman

Oakley

10556 Sheets Road, $250,000, Blake R. and Katrina Gilles to Nick and Josie Neuses

Warrensburg

273 E. Main St., $55,000, Josh Summers to Andrew A. Atteberry

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News