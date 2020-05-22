Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1920 Carl Court, $125,000, James Scott Cleary and Tiffany Christine Cleary Craw to Thomas F. and Lois J. Hott
6591 Daybrook Drive, $255,000, Mark and Catherine Floerke to Andre Luiz Alves De Oliveira and Simoni Narciso De Lima Oliveira
748 W. Hazel St., $32,000, Terry and Melody Tish to Stefanie N. Hupp
1461 E. Johns Ave., $17,000, James O. Cone to Derrick Thaxton Sr.
1241 W. King St., $18,000, Pierce Holdings LLC, to Chase R. Stitzer
899 E. Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 3A, $167,500, Jeffrey and Stacia L. Pfeiffer to Margaret Sommerfeldt
968 North Linden Avenue, $60,000, Uvaldo Lozano Jr. to Moises Lozano
3702 Morning Star Court, $260,000, Thomas R. and Lori A. Cassity to Cartus Financial Corp
3702 Morning Star Court, $260,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Paul H. Dignan, III and Dawn Hoffman
4 Northern Drive, $77,000, Jack Bone to Bret N. and Sheila A. Bone
30 Ohio Drive, $95,000, Corey and Emily L. Burnett to Chantile D. Hayes
2587 Pheasant Run, $130,000, Zachary Briggs and Cassie Briggs, fka Reed, to Megan Burgener
1790 Plainview St., $124,000, Alexis M. Ferracane, nka Black, to Thomas G. Behrend, Jr. and Lisa M. Behrend
107 Point Bluff Drive, $163,500, Prairie Land Enterprises, LLC, to Sheri M. Savage and Marlon R. Knowles
49 Ridge Lane Drive, $90,000, Amanda H. Mize to Dara J. Wright
3325 Roblee Lane, $139,000, Glen E. Carter Trust to Brett S. Duncan and Kendra S. Kaiser
465 Shoreline Drive, $144,900, Mark J. and Carie B. Hughes to Shirley R. Hoff
4908 Thrush Ave., $90,000, Jeffrey T. Kapper to Sarah E. Stoutenborough
1019 W. Tuttle St., $37,000, Westley J. Ekiss to Kayla M. Norman
258 S. Westlawn Ave., $90,000, William R. and Terri S. Booker to Louis Edward Kappler II and Laura Jo Kappler
1811 Will Court, $130,000, Robert Hoover to Cheri Ellison
1505 W. Wood St., $60,000, Darrel R. Corrington and Matt Corrington to Mark A. and Elizabeth A. Clem
1935 W. Wood St., $113,500, Sarah J. Brenneman to Tyler Edward Owens and Elora Alexandra Agsten
33 Wyoming Drive, $96,500, Daniel Walker, Jr. to Lacey Sutheard
2227 Yorkshire Drive, $68,000, Prairie State Bank & Trust, Trustee, to Scxllir Crawford and Jasmin Hopkins
Argenta
9281 Cemetery Road, $225,000, Jill Ellen Davidson to Clayton and Corrinne Sessions
Blue Mound
409 S. College St., $51,000, Luke D. Belskamper to Donald D. Hudson
9138 Nevada Road, $60,000 (contract 2016), Martha Sheppard to Joshua and Leona O'Dear
9138 Nevada Road, $130,000, Joshua and Leona O'Dear to Richard and Christine Howland
Boody
6385 S. Route 48, $35,000, Jeffrey M. Largent to Dylan Edward Lasher
Forsyth
786 Spyglass Blvd., $201,500, Rajinder S. and Sandeep K. Bhullar to Daniel W. Walker, Jr. and Emily M. Walker
Macon
5833 Walmsley Road, $750,000, Stephen & Joan Coffman to Mark & Tappi Mcleod
Mount Zion
1455 Ashland Ave., $379,900, Jeremiah and Amanda Finn to Ethan and Caitlyn Berg
313 Cheryl Drive, $95,000, C&S Properties LLC, Series Five, to Eric M. Kuncl
145 Covington Ave., $277,500, Gretchen M. Clark to Thomas W. Eichenauer and Erika Jo Wilson
925 Mintler Drive, $109,000, James D. and Sherri Miller to Ryan Moberly
710 Pearl Court, $212,000, Naren and Sarika Joshi to Bailey Reynolds and Shelbi Lahniers
509 Shonna Drive, $115,000, C&S Properties LLC, Series Seven, to Kathleen L. Crouch
1405 Westside Drive, $137,500, Kevin and Lyndsey R. Reedy to Jaime N. Goodman
Oakley
10556 Sheets Road, $250,000, Blake R. and Katrina Gilles to Nick and Josie Neuses
Warrensburg
273 E. Main St., $55,000, Josh Summers to Andrew A. Atteberry
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.