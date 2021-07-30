Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

468 S. Boyd St., #4,700, Brandy Morrell to Delma Carter

1613 E. Cantrell St., $10,200, North Illinois Investments LLC to Romeo Herrera

1105 E. Clay St., $25,000, Arthur L. and Silvia S. Click to Aanya Washington

2336 E. Clay St., $38,000, Franklin and Nicole Whittington to Kevin and Rebecca Vanmeter

214 Cobb Ave., $165,000, William C. and Sarah Pierce to Daniel and Marianne Taylor

1530 N. College St., $29,515, Stuart W. Harris to Taylor Deetz

1530 N. College St., $59,000, Taylor Deetz to Brittany Leonberger

1937 Dagmar Place, $179,900, Zachary L. Young to William C. and Sarah E. Pierce

1742 E. Decatur St., $1,000, Richard A. Robinson to Michael G. Baker, Jr

123 S. Delmar Ave., $129,900, Kristopher D. Thompson to Anthony Cooling

144 S. Dennis Ave., $105,000, John Herbert and Patricia Burke Cordulack to Robert and Tiffany Nichols

235 E. Division St., $15,000, Decatur Phx Investments LLC to S & R Consulting Group LLC

1305 E. Division St., $14,000, New Life Church of God, an Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to Brian Greene

4603 Dogwood Court, $174,500, Dwight Jacob and Laverne Durbin to Sharon L. Warner

2011 N. Edward St., $27,000, GLH Real Estate Co., to Theopolis A. Chandler and Nekia S. Summers

3247 Greenlake Court, $100,000 (contract 2016), Daniel and Margaret Coffman; Kelly J. McClellan to Michael and Tonya Lipowsky

440 E. Grove Road, $80,000, Karen E. Larson to Leon Mentzer

4487 Hale Drive, $108,900, Charles Michael Dupin to Roosevelt and Elizabeth Thompson

3910 E. Harrison Ave., $5,000 (right of way), Commercial Real Estate Group LLC to City of Decatur

4515 Hayden Court, $132,000, Mary Cunningham to Timothy and Lori Owens

1153 N. Hill Ave., $38,000, Glenn R. and Martha M. Tyler to Kanyen LLC

509 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $85,000, Estate of Norma J. Smith, deceased to James O. Trichel

905 E. Henderson Ave., $15,000 (contract 2017), Pamela Swinford dba Swinford Investments LCC to John N. Lyon

1643 E. Hinsdale Ave., $79,000, Stacia L. Swisher to Yvonia Smith

1745 W. Hunt St., $60,000, Jacob A. Tomey and Austin W. Bliven to Sajed Qattoum

4344 Huston Hills Road, $55,000, First Med Wealth Management Company Land Trust to Kanyen LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company

425 W. Karen Drive, $119,000, Carol S. Eichel to Derek and Jennifer Baldasari

3055 Lake Bluff Drive, $288,000, Ruth A. Werschey to Leslie Lee Nailer

1428 E. Locust St., $37,179, Yaw Fosu, Jr., to Carolyn A. Coleman

1544 E. Locust St., $5,000, Melvin Lenox to Lorenzo Wright

4138 N. MacArthur Road, $179,900, Estate of Danny P. Smith, deceased to Andrew and Lisa Bourne

74 Madison Drive, $75,000, Audrey Berna to Barbara Ward

1850 E. Main St., $20,000, Jackie D. Campbell to Michael Seeley

246 Marlene Ave., $154,500, Dwight J. and Patti Durbin to Kenneth and Polly Brousil

3413 Martha Drive, $49,000, John D. and Amy M. Fair to Dave and Nu Gates

1910 W. Melrose Drive, $140,999, Marc L. Smith to Niamke J. Dozier

419 N. Mercer St., $700, land only, City of Decatur to Kristin Garver

2285 N. Monroe St., $8,000, Danny P. Smith Estate to Andrew S. Leynes

68 Oakridge Drive, $96,250, Ralph G. and Pamela J. Johnson to Marshall S. Wisley

4 Peggy Ann Drive, $86,500, Mallory A. Terry to Phillip Flannigan

118 Pennsylvania Drive, $79,500, Citizens Equity First Credit Union to Kelsey Ann Railey and Jacob Daniel Hill

2490 E. Prairie St., $25,500, Lisa C. Zerby to Crystal Guthrie

1616 W. Ravina Park Road, $140,109, Chad M. Beery to David W. and Courtney G. Dick

5385 E. Reas Bridge Road, $300,000, Luke A. and Kalle M. Ryan to Katie and Jared Bohland

1176 E. Riverside Ave., $46,577, office, TLC Builders & Renovations LLC to Tykyna Cole

4010 Sandcreek Road, $113,000, Joshua C. Bentz to Ryan Bequette

4520 Shadow Drive, $137,700, John M. Mathew to Steven T. and Connie L. Henkel

1421 W. Sunset Ave., $107,000, Yifei Sun and Jamie Lee Rodriguez to David Parker

131 N. Taylor Ave., $62,000, Sally M. Betscher to Scott Dixon

3430 N. University Ave., $91,000, Noah P. German and Andrea N. Schlagel to Derek W. Kirby

1528 E. Walnut St., $21,000, Rick D. Nichols to Crystal A. Guthrie

947 N. Water St., $90,000, Richard L. and Diane E. Doty to Zannie Ray Spates

625 Wolf Road, $120,000, Estate of Martha Etta Highland, deceased to Daniel E. Groves

2025 W. Woodbine Drive, $140,000, Thomas E. Walker to Marcus L. Reid

316 S. Woodale Ave., $100,000, Kevin Emery to Spencer S. Williams

130 S. Wyan St., $5,000, Cemetery Servicing Company LLC to 217 Trucking LLC

141 S. Wyckles Road, $85,000, Cody Willis to Katie and Lorin Gisinger

1645 N. 33rd St., $8,000, Judith E. Cooley to John Vincent

Blue Mound

219 N. Lewis St., $88,000, Kelly J., William A. Jr., Duane A., David L. Blue to Breanna Colbrook

Forsyth

123 S. Elwood St., $82,000, John and Susan Mahoney to Darryl J. and Alycia L. Dougherty

867 Jasons Way, $449,900, Mark S. and Cheryl Hughes to Keith Ferrell

5354 MacArthur Road, $140,000, Judith A. Curry to Fyke Holdings LLC

Mount Zion

630 S. Antler Drive, $141,500, Jason W. Eckenrod and Suzanne J. Eckenrod to Jenny L. Seitz

1100 Del Scott Court, $187.000, Alex Balweg to Gary E. and Patricia A. Koestler

6381 Whirlaway Drive, $145,000, Zachary M. Day to Justin M. Richards

Niantic

266 W. North St., $1,400, land only, Meadow Group, LLC to Thomas And Austin Sidlo

Oreana

5479 Mayberry Court, $339,000, Terry C. and Linda L. Randles as Trustees under provisions of Trust Agreement known as Joint Living Trust

7401 Rory Court, $346,000, Sylvia Baldwin to Luke A. and Kallie M. Ryan

18 View Circle, $255,000, Ryan W. and Sarah Shorthose to David Lee Calvert III

Warrensburg

284 S. Main St., $91,000, Mark Younker to Kevin Lewis

284 S. Main St., $89,000, Kevin D. and Katie Lewis Jr. to Vela Yvonne Thompson

164 E. North St., $100,000, Terence M. Kent Estate to Anay C. Herrera

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

