Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
468 S. Boyd St., #4,700, Brandy Morrell to Delma Carter
1613 E. Cantrell St., $10,200, North Illinois Investments LLC to Romeo Herrera
1105 E. Clay St., $25,000, Arthur L. and Silvia S. Click to Aanya Washington
2336 E. Clay St., $38,000, Franklin and Nicole Whittington to Kevin and Rebecca Vanmeter
214 Cobb Ave., $165,000, William C. and Sarah Pierce to Daniel and Marianne Taylor
1530 N. College St., $29,515, Stuart W. Harris to Taylor Deetz
1530 N. College St., $59,000, Taylor Deetz to Brittany Leonberger
1937 Dagmar Place, $179,900, Zachary L. Young to William C. and Sarah E. Pierce
1742 E. Decatur St., $1,000, Richard A. Robinson to Michael G. Baker, Jr
123 S. Delmar Ave., $129,900, Kristopher D. Thompson to Anthony Cooling
144 S. Dennis Ave., $105,000, John Herbert and Patricia Burke Cordulack to Robert and Tiffany Nichols
235 E. Division St., $15,000, Decatur Phx Investments LLC to S & R Consulting Group LLC
1305 E. Division St., $14,000, New Life Church of God, an Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to Brian Greene
4603 Dogwood Court, $174,500, Dwight Jacob and Laverne Durbin to Sharon L. Warner
2011 N. Edward St., $27,000, GLH Real Estate Co., to Theopolis A. Chandler and Nekia S. Summers
3247 Greenlake Court, $100,000 (contract 2016), Daniel and Margaret Coffman; Kelly J. McClellan to Michael and Tonya Lipowsky
440 E. Grove Road, $80,000, Karen E. Larson to Leon Mentzer
4487 Hale Drive, $108,900, Charles Michael Dupin to Roosevelt and Elizabeth Thompson
3910 E. Harrison Ave., $5,000 (right of way), Commercial Real Estate Group LLC to City of Decatur
4515 Hayden Court, $132,000, Mary Cunningham to Timothy and Lori Owens
1153 N. Hill Ave., $38,000, Glenn R. and Martha M. Tyler to Kanyen LLC
509 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $85,000, Estate of Norma J. Smith, deceased to James O. Trichel
905 E. Henderson Ave., $15,000 (contract 2017), Pamela Swinford dba Swinford Investments LCC to John N. Lyon
1643 E. Hinsdale Ave., $79,000, Stacia L. Swisher to Yvonia Smith
1745 W. Hunt St., $60,000, Jacob A. Tomey and Austin W. Bliven to Sajed Qattoum
4344 Huston Hills Road, $55,000, First Med Wealth Management Company Land Trust to Kanyen LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company
425 W. Karen Drive, $119,000, Carol S. Eichel to Derek and Jennifer Baldasari
3055 Lake Bluff Drive, $288,000, Ruth A. Werschey to Leslie Lee Nailer
1428 E. Locust St., $37,179, Yaw Fosu, Jr., to Carolyn A. Coleman
1544 E. Locust St., $5,000, Melvin Lenox to Lorenzo Wright
4138 N. MacArthur Road, $179,900, Estate of Danny P. Smith, deceased to Andrew and Lisa Bourne
74 Madison Drive, $75,000, Audrey Berna to Barbara Ward
1850 E. Main St., $20,000, Jackie D. Campbell to Michael Seeley
246 Marlene Ave., $154,500, Dwight J. and Patti Durbin to Kenneth and Polly Brousil
3413 Martha Drive, $49,000, John D. and Amy M. Fair to Dave and Nu Gates
1910 W. Melrose Drive, $140,999, Marc L. Smith to Niamke J. Dozier
419 N. Mercer St., $700, land only, City of Decatur to Kristin Garver
2285 N. Monroe St., $8,000, Danny P. Smith Estate to Andrew S. Leynes
68 Oakridge Drive, $96,250, Ralph G. and Pamela J. Johnson to Marshall S. Wisley
4 Peggy Ann Drive, $86,500, Mallory A. Terry to Phillip Flannigan
118 Pennsylvania Drive, $79,500, Citizens Equity First Credit Union to Kelsey Ann Railey and Jacob Daniel Hill
2490 E. Prairie St., $25,500, Lisa C. Zerby to Crystal Guthrie
1616 W. Ravina Park Road, $140,109, Chad M. Beery to David W. and Courtney G. Dick
5385 E. Reas Bridge Road, $300,000, Luke A. and Kalle M. Ryan to Katie and Jared Bohland
1176 E. Riverside Ave., $46,577, office, TLC Builders & Renovations LLC to Tykyna Cole
4010 Sandcreek Road, $113,000, Joshua C. Bentz to Ryan Bequette
4520 Shadow Drive, $137,700, John M. Mathew to Steven T. and Connie L. Henkel
1421 W. Sunset Ave., $107,000, Yifei Sun and Jamie Lee Rodriguez to David Parker
131 N. Taylor Ave., $62,000, Sally M. Betscher to Scott Dixon
3430 N. University Ave., $91,000, Noah P. German and Andrea N. Schlagel to Derek W. Kirby
1528 E. Walnut St., $21,000, Rick D. Nichols to Crystal A. Guthrie
947 N. Water St., $90,000, Richard L. and Diane E. Doty to Zannie Ray Spates
625 Wolf Road, $120,000, Estate of Martha Etta Highland, deceased to Daniel E. Groves
2025 W. Woodbine Drive, $140,000, Thomas E. Walker to Marcus L. Reid
316 S. Woodale Ave., $100,000, Kevin Emery to Spencer S. Williams
130 S. Wyan St., $5,000, Cemetery Servicing Company LLC to 217 Trucking LLC
141 S. Wyckles Road, $85,000, Cody Willis to Katie and Lorin Gisinger
1645 N. 33rd St., $8,000, Judith E. Cooley to John Vincent
Blue Mound
219 N. Lewis St., $88,000, Kelly J., William A. Jr., Duane A., David L. Blue to Breanna Colbrook
Forsyth
123 S. Elwood St., $82,000, John and Susan Mahoney to Darryl J. and Alycia L. Dougherty
867 Jasons Way, $449,900, Mark S. and Cheryl Hughes to Keith Ferrell
5354 MacArthur Road, $140,000, Judith A. Curry to Fyke Holdings LLC
Mount Zion
630 S. Antler Drive, $141,500, Jason W. Eckenrod and Suzanne J. Eckenrod to Jenny L. Seitz
1100 Del Scott Court, $187.000, Alex Balweg to Gary E. and Patricia A. Koestler
6381 Whirlaway Drive, $145,000, Zachary M. Day to Justin M. Richards
Niantic
266 W. North St., $1,400, land only, Meadow Group, LLC to Thomas And Austin Sidlo
Oreana
5479 Mayberry Court, $339,000, Terry C. and Linda L. Randles as Trustees under provisions of Trust Agreement known as Joint Living Trust
7401 Rory Court, $346,000, Sylvia Baldwin to Luke A. and Kallie M. Ryan
18 View Circle, $255,000, Ryan W. and Sarah Shorthose to David Lee Calvert III
Warrensburg
284 S. Main St., $91,000, Mark Younker to Kevin Lewis
284 S. Main St., $89,000, Kevin D. and Katie Lewis Jr. to Vela Yvonne Thompson
164 E. North St., $100,000, Terence M. Kent Estate to Anay C. Herrera
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.