Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4086 N. Arthur Court, $86,000, D. Darlene Smith-Mohammed to Kelvin L. Green
7997 E. Bentonville Road, $310,000, Steven and Ruth Young to John S. and Jennifer Latshaw
3304 E. Birch St., $95,975, Derek W. and Whitney V. Bradshaw to Noble F. Wright
4118 N. Buckingham Drive, $108,000, Estate of Marie C. Bauer, deceased to Carlos D. Risby Sr.
3865 E. Cantrell St., $135,000, Mark D. and Adam J. Wicklund to Carol L. Thompson
22 W. Enlow Road, $75,000, June J. Shook Estate to Gale Jewsbury
1904 Florida Court, $104,900, Kevin Vanmeter to Paul L. Willis
8050 Fort Daniel Road, $175,000, George R. Kirk to Matthew Lee
1215 Jennell Drive, $125,000, Arthur C. and Judith Ann Bartges to Thomas S. and Ryan M. Beavers
1350 S. Lynnwood Drive, $201,500, Curtis and Debi Newton and Ted Andrew Stephens
1022 W. Macon St., $55,000, Decatur Pilot, NFP to Poetress Brawley
15 Maple Court, $56,900, Green Star Properties of Il, LLC to Lincoln Land Il Land Trust #152020
236 Marlene Ave., $135,000, Carol Hancock to Amy Elizabeth Zahner
2313 E. North, $5,000, William Crist to Judd Bourne
124 Phillips Drive, $61,500, Micheal Timmons to Javion and Tiana Crisman
2611 S. Pine Meadow Court, $200,000, Terry and Janet Byers to D. Michael and Kathleen M. Beube
2174 Ravina Park Court, $118,000, James F. and Jeanette Devereux to Shamika R. Bond
2735 Rob Roy Place, $152,000, Brandon M. Williams to Melissa Oliver
2235 W. Rock Springs Road, $143,500, Jonan and Rachel E. Tiarks to Blake Dean Damery
1920 Shore Oak Drive, $226,000, Gary E. and Sarah J. Coulter to Christopher D. and Tracee Rae Durham
3137 Southland Road, $109,000, Rachel and Nathan Vogel, FKA Venters to Bruce E. and Diane L. Gifford
1492 W. Sunset Ave., $120,500, Mark T. and Robin R. Burgener to Megan Meyrick
1584 W. Sunset Ave., $119,000, Anton M. Cerveny to Brock E. Larson
235 N. Taylor Ave., $16,000, Kenneth G. and Marilyn K. Sloan-Couch to Kristopher Thompson
625 S. Taylor Ave., $107,100, Ross Munsterman to Torsten J. to Taylor Hurst
62 Tennison Court, $142,500, Jesse and Kirstin Clemons to Damian and Haley Elsasser
1848 N. Union St., $7,600 (contract 2015), Roop Agawal and Usha Agarwal to Covered Properties Inc.
33505 E. Welles St., $129,000, Nikolas T. Duffle to Kurt A. and Michelle D. Mueller
464 S. Westdale Ave., $123,000, Michael D. Hartsock to Christopher Ginger
11 Western Drive, $108,000, Jared and Lindsay Storm to Lindsay M. Tipsword
976 W. Wood St., $45,000, Curtis and Jessica Miller to Liane Williams
1805 S. 34th Place, $124,900, Jeffry O. and Alicia D. Mudd to Naeem Wahid Joyner
Argenta
9098 Caleb Road, $149,000, Brandon Havener to Heather A. Saffer
221 S. Main, $79,000, Dennis R. and Donna J. Farrier to Samuel Lee
333 N. Warren, $143,000, Matthew Ryan Frazee to Brandon Havener
Forsyth
65 Hickory Point Court, $187,500, Cathy Shelton to Timothy S. Andricks
226 Highland Drive, $85,000, Pamela D. Lourash, Estate of Donna K. Ward to Justin Glenn Dambacher
506 Will Lane, $366,000, Charles T. Childers to Josh and Heidi Trendler
Maroa
408 E. Kennedy, $207,000, Nichole R. Corrington to Dale E. Grinestaff, Jr. and Jennifer R. Blakeman
Mount Zion
683 Antler Drive, $145,000, Matthew S. Jones to Grant Rosenfelder
20 Blakeridge Place, $209,000, David E. and Robert E. Taylor to Steven C. and Ruth A. Young
8835 Hunters Crossing, $264,500, Adam D. and Megan A. Opiekun to Jesse and Kirstin Clemons Jr.
OAKLEY
3376 S. Swallow Lane, $150,000, Justin J. and Megan A. Howell to David Smithpeters and Shirlissa McCorkle
Oreana
604 View Drive, $100,000, Chance Montgomery to Archie Lyle Meador II
Warrensburg
471 S. Main, $69,500, Sabrina L. McGlade to Karrie L. Cunningham
325 Westgate Drive, $178,000, Damon R. and Kristin R. Waterhouse to Cartus Financial Corp.
325 Westgate Drive, $178,000, Cartus Financial Corp. to Joseph T. Fawcett
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.
Bars that you'll never drink at again
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.