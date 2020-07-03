Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4086 N. Arthur Court, $86,000, D. Darlene Smith-Mohammed to Kelvin L. Green 

7997 E. Bentonville Road, $310,000, Steven and Ruth Young to John S. and Jennifer Latshaw

3304 E. Birch St., $95,975, Derek W. and Whitney V. Bradshaw to Noble F. Wright

4118 N. Buckingham Drive, $108,000, Estate of Marie C. Bauer, deceased to Carlos D. Risby Sr.

3865 E. Cantrell St., $135,000, Mark D. and Adam J. Wicklund to Carol L. Thompson

22 W. Enlow Road, $75,000, June J. Shook Estate to Gale Jewsbury

1904 Florida Court, $104,900, Kevin Vanmeter to Paul L. Willis

8050 Fort Daniel Road, $175,000, George R. Kirk to Matthew Lee

1215 Jennell Drive, $125,000, Arthur C. and Judith Ann Bartges to Thomas S. and Ryan M. Beavers

1350 S. Lynnwood Drive, $201,500, Curtis and Debi Newton and Ted Andrew Stephens

1022 W. Macon St., $55,000, Decatur Pilot, NFP to Poetress Brawley

15 Maple Court, $56,900, Green Star Properties of Il, LLC to Lincoln Land Il Land Trust #152020

236 Marlene Ave., $135,000, Carol Hancock to Amy Elizabeth Zahner

2313 E. North, $5,000, William Crist to Judd Bourne

124 Phillips Drive, $61,500, Micheal Timmons to Javion and Tiana Crisman

2611 S. Pine Meadow Court, $200,000, Terry and Janet Byers to D. Michael and Kathleen M. Beube

2174 Ravina Park Court, $118,000, James F. and Jeanette Devereux to Shamika R. Bond 

2735 Rob Roy Place, $152,000, Brandon M. Williams to Melissa Oliver

2235 W. Rock Springs Road, $143,500, Jonan and Rachel E. Tiarks to Blake Dean Damery

1920 Shore Oak Drive, $226,000, Gary E. and Sarah J. Coulter to Christopher D. and Tracee Rae Durham

3137 Southland Road, $109,000, Rachel and Nathan Vogel, FKA Venters to Bruce E. and Diane L. Gifford

1492 W. Sunset Ave., $120,500, Mark T. and Robin R. Burgener to Megan Meyrick

1584 W. Sunset Ave., $119,000, Anton M. Cerveny to Brock E. Larson

235 N. Taylor Ave., $16,000, Kenneth G. and Marilyn K. Sloan-Couch to Kristopher Thompson

625 S. Taylor Ave., $107,100, Ross Munsterman to Torsten J. to Taylor Hurst

62 Tennison Court, $142,500, Jesse and Kirstin Clemons to Damian and Haley Elsasser

1848 N. Union St., $7,600 (contract 2015), Roop Agawal and Usha Agarwal to Covered Properties Inc.

33505 E. Welles St., $129,000, Nikolas T. Duffle to Kurt A. and Michelle D. Mueller

464 S. Westdale Ave., $123,000, Michael D. Hartsock to Christopher Ginger

11 Western Drive, $108,000, Jared and Lindsay Storm to Lindsay M. Tipsword

976 W. Wood St., $45,000, Curtis and Jessica Miller to Liane Williams 

1805 S. 34th Place, $124,900, Jeffry O. and Alicia D. Mudd to Naeem Wahid Joyner

 Argenta

9098 Caleb Road, $149,000, Brandon Havener to Heather A. Saffer

221 S. Main, $79,000, Dennis R. and Donna J. Farrier to Samuel Lee

333 N. Warren, $143,000, Matthew Ryan Frazee to Brandon Havener

 

Forsyth

65 Hickory Point Court, $187,500, Cathy Shelton to Timothy S. Andricks

226 Highland Drive, $85,000, Pamela D. Lourash, Estate of Donna K. Ward to Justin Glenn Dambacher

506 Will Lane, $366,000, Charles T. Childers to Josh and Heidi Trendler  

Maroa

408 E. Kennedy, $207,000, Nichole R. Corrington to Dale E. Grinestaff, Jr. and Jennifer R. Blakeman

Mount Zion

683 Antler Drive, $145,000, Matthew S. Jones to Grant Rosenfelder

20 Blakeridge Place, $209,000, David E. and Robert E. Taylor to Steven C. and Ruth A. Young

8835 Hunters Crossing, $264,500, Adam D. and Megan A. Opiekun to Jesse and Kirstin Clemons Jr.

OAKLEY

3376 S. Swallow Lane, $150,000, Justin J. and Megan A. Howell to David Smithpeters and Shirlissa McCorkle

Oreana

604 View Drive, $100,000, Chance Montgomery to Archie Lyle Meador II

Warrensburg

471 S. Main, $69,500, Sabrina L. McGlade to Karrie L. Cunningham

325 Westgate Drive, $178,000, Damon R. and Kristin R. Waterhouse to Cartus Financial Corp.

325 Westgate Drive, $178,000, Cartus Financial Corp. to Joseph T. Fawcett

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.

