Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

179 S. Acorn Drive, $113,000, Chantelle and Nathan Laskowski to Jennifer Wallace

4889 Arbor Court, $142,000, Linda R. Sloan Trust to Gene and Nancy Ray

1430 W. Ash Ave., $86,000, Linda L. Wilson to Marian Jeanette Eckart

945 W. Ashwood Trail, $149,000, John and Penny Barry to Patricia E. Brahier 1999 Trust

4737 Baker Woods Lane, $124,900, Louis E. and Linda Hall to Sarah H. Jones

264 E. Christine Drive, $125,000, Shelly R. Brown and Dominique Cobb

2077 Clearmont Ave., $95,000, Cynthia S. Wilson to Mandy Jones and Sterlng Daniel

775 Country Manor Drive, $269,000, Leo J. and Katie D. Muhlenkamp to Chase Rhein

356 W. Decatur St., $121,400, owner is Kenneth R. and Kelly A. Wingard to Eric H. Shaver

8090 W. Damon Road, $241,234, Benjamin Kovalick to Kyle A. Ginger

51 Dellwood Court, $138,000, Erwin O. and Linda C. Arends to Fallon A. Moore

115 N. Dennis Ave., $78,000, Jennifer M. Sheehy to Barbara Hemrich

2197 N. Dennis Ave., $162,500, Danielle McArthur to Lacey Middleton

112 East Court Drive, $57,677, Federal Home Mortgage Corporation to Zeke General Construction, Inc.

5 Eastmoreland Place, $168,000, Alison McCoy to Latonya E. Ricks

2074 Edgemore Drive, $210,000, Van T. Nguyen and Deip T. Hang to Rudolph B. Nyberg IV

37 Fairview Place, $57,000, Rayanna L. and Joren M. Martin to Bramble Nation LLC

3435 Ferris Drive, $84,900, Matthew J. Roberts to Nancy Franklin Rem and Maegan R. Roberts

724 E. Grove Road, $284,084, Demirco Properties (Downtown), LP to Simone Nevart Demirjuan

1321 N. Gulick Ave., $9,000, Rebecca J. Manning and Linda J. Mahon to Michael R. Mahon

280 Heather Drive, $228,000, Joshua and Angela Clawson to Cheyn and Kimberly Brown

3986 E. Hickory St., $54,900, Estate of Jeffrey S. Campbell, deceased to Kedrick Halloway

3906 E. Hospitality Lane, $460,000, (land only) B & W Ashpalt II Inc. to Macon 217 LLC

460 S. Joynt Road, $143,000, Russell E. and Jodee Johnson to Frederick Ivan and Sharon Kaye Jones

672 W. Karen Drive, $174,000, Alan and Robin Colby to Alexander Jordan and Amanda Jacobsen

410 Lakeview Lane, $199,500, Hickory Point Bank to Theresa Lynn Clifton Revocable Living Trust

2930 S. Laura St., $67,500, Katie M. Heckman NKA Katie M. Buth to Mark Henderson

4326 Leonore Drive, $195,000, William E. Kaelin to Thomas P. Miller

1461 E. Locust St., $12,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Terri Leyva

2630 E. Locust St., $50,000, Brian Kirk to Benjamin and Katie Griffeth

2775 S. Long Creek Road, $258,000, Crystal E. and Joseph Jackson to Daron E. and Penny Davis

1430 W. Macon St., $69,300, Jeffery Shaffer to Naudia White

1477 W. Macon St., $149,500, Vicki M. Shelley to Emitt T. and Kaitlyn Grimes

1964 E. Main St., $34,900, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Matthew W. Gutzwiler

2319 E. Main St., $52,500, Estate of William Eugene Reece, deceased to Tony Woolum

2604 E. Main St., $45,000 (contract 2010), Shirley C. Wells to Matthew Wayne Hunsaker

1629 N. Maple Ave., $33,500, New Double Spring Sea LLC to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC

1675 N. Maple Ave., $23,000, David Lee Zachman, a single person, by Brenda K. McClerren, his guardian to Jessie Bates

2182 N. Maple Ave., $50,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins, deceased to James E. Beams

422 Maywood Court, $79,000, Jean Ann Duckworth Trust to Andrew J. Clark

820 W. McKinley Ave., $155,000, (mobile home park) Nancy E. Taylor to Capati Family LLC

1281 Meadowview Drive, $325,000, Larry Doty to Adam Woolridge

3479 Meadowlark Drive, $35,000 (contract 2017), Macon Redevelopment LLC to Miracle Valley Incorporated

3479 Meadowlark Drive, $78,000, Miracle Valley Incorporated to Lamonica and Ronald Green

2740 Mill River Place, $152,260, Wayne Longwill to Andrew Longwill

37 Ohio Drive, $100,000, Shelby R. Burdick to Charles O. and Lois Grove

445 Shoreline Drive, $153,000, Thanea Walter to Andrew Porter

754 Shorewood Drive, $94,900, Sarah Jones to Elizabeth Romack

5 W. Sun and Fun Court, $205,000, William Michael Heer to Cody and Jenna McClellan

145 N. Taylor Ave., $85,000, P. Bruce and Elizabeth Campbell to Brock R. Thoms

812 W. Waggoner St., $13,100, Todd, Frank Jr., Greg Cerny and Julie McHenry to MLIPO2, LLC

2970 Wasson Way, $60,000, Ibrahim Al-Shawabkah to David S. Larrick

2098 N. Water St., $43,000, BLMB Properties, LLC to Jacob Martinez

1741 N. Woodford St., $85,000, Chase Randal Spitzer to Angela Michelle Quick

Argenta

8610 Hickory Hills Drive, $255,000, Leland Cashman to Cartus Financial Corporation

7404 Star Route Road, $220,000, Norman C. and Donna Sarver to Aaron T. and Erin Barger

7404 Star Route Road, $201,000, Aaron and Erin Barger to Charles and Christina Winters

Blue Mound

6121 Nevada Road, $199,000, Matthew S. Brown to Cartus Financial Corporation

6121 Nevada Road, $199,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Justin Wallner and Ashley Ketcham

Forsyth

226 Barnett Ave., $30,000, Larry Dean and Samuel Charles Eubank to Darryl J. and Alycia Dougherty

767 Christopher Drive, $400,100, Merle Lewis and Jane Marie Sill to Harold Eugene Jr. and Britany Gibson

578 Jacobs Way, $230,000, Gene A. Ray to Justin Gray

812 Fairway Drive, $375,000, Bilal Butt and Mokerrum Malik to Anthony and Megan Hill

385 Loma Drive, $156,500, Steven and Tichie Jackson to Alec Martin

554A Park Place Court, $230,000, David Brown to Pete and Jane Grosso

122 Shadow Ridge Court, $51,000, Les Taylor Builders, Inc., to John Kevin and Marybeth Althoff

1225 Talon Lane, $345,000, Joseph E. Strong to Cartus Financial Corporation

1225 Talon Lane, $345,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jacob A. Clifford

750 Weaver Road, $250,000, Estate of George H. Hill Jr, deceased to Imran Desai and Rehmatben Bohra

Macon

134 E. Frick St., $12,000, John L. Telford to James B. Harper Sr

185 E. Glenn St., $115,000, Sarah E. Copple to Chelsea E. Mohn

6422 Jacobs Road, $299,900, Justin Kierbs to Joshua Clawson

Maroa

707 E. Jackson St., $85,000, Roger A. Bromley to Bray and Jessica Niles

127 S. Locust St., $35,000, Caroline A. Barnett to Kenneth and Carrie Russell

114 S. Oak St., $93,500, Wesley and Gloria Hollingsead to Anthony and Morgan Blassi

Mount Zion

1020 N. Court Drive, $150,000, Tia Kaye Rapps to Ronald and Marilyn Dalluge

1370 Mount Zion Parkway, $27,000, Lewis Property Development, LLC to S A Lewis Construction and Maintenance LLC

1374 Mount Zion Parkway, $27,000, Lewis Property Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction and Maintenance LLC

1310 Westside Drive, $120,000, Airn A. Etherton to Alexis M. Markwell

1150 S. Route 121, $297,000, Michael Hogan to Michael and Jennifer Stevens

Niantic

107 Buckles Drive, $90,000, Ann C. Dell Rosso to Marilyn M. Bradham Living Trust

362 N. Main St., $109,000, Carl and Mendy Chapman to Cameron and Kayli Calvert

237 West Lewis St., $51,000, Scott State Bank to Christian McQuality

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

