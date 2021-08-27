Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
179 S. Acorn Drive, $113,000, Chantelle and Nathan Laskowski to Jennifer Wallace
4889 Arbor Court, $142,000, Linda R. Sloan Trust to Gene and Nancy Ray
1430 W. Ash Ave., $86,000, Linda L. Wilson to Marian Jeanette Eckart
945 W. Ashwood Trail, $149,000, John and Penny Barry to Patricia E. Brahier 1999 Trust
4737 Baker Woods Lane, $124,900, Louis E. and Linda Hall to Sarah H. Jones
264 E. Christine Drive, $125,000, Shelly R. Brown and Dominique Cobb
2077 Clearmont Ave., $95,000, Cynthia S. Wilson to Mandy Jones and Sterlng Daniel
775 Country Manor Drive, $269,000, Leo J. and Katie D. Muhlenkamp to Chase Rhein
356 W. Decatur St., $121,400, owner is Kenneth R. and Kelly A. Wingard to Eric H. Shaver
8090 W. Damon Road, $241,234, Benjamin Kovalick to Kyle A. Ginger
51 Dellwood Court, $138,000, Erwin O. and Linda C. Arends to Fallon A. Moore
115 N. Dennis Ave., $78,000, Jennifer M. Sheehy to Barbara Hemrich
2197 N. Dennis Ave., $162,500, Danielle McArthur to Lacey Middleton
112 East Court Drive, $57,677, Federal Home Mortgage Corporation to Zeke General Construction, Inc.
5 Eastmoreland Place, $168,000, Alison McCoy to Latonya E. Ricks
2074 Edgemore Drive, $210,000, Van T. Nguyen and Deip T. Hang to Rudolph B. Nyberg IV
37 Fairview Place, $57,000, Rayanna L. and Joren M. Martin to Bramble Nation LLC
3435 Ferris Drive, $84,900, Matthew J. Roberts to Nancy Franklin Rem and Maegan R. Roberts
724 E. Grove Road, $284,084, Demirco Properties (Downtown), LP to Simone Nevart Demirjuan
1321 N. Gulick Ave., $9,000, Rebecca J. Manning and Linda J. Mahon to Michael R. Mahon
280 Heather Drive, $228,000, Joshua and Angela Clawson to Cheyn and Kimberly Brown
3986 E. Hickory St., $54,900, Estate of Jeffrey S. Campbell, deceased to Kedrick Halloway
3906 E. Hospitality Lane, $460,000, (land only) B & W Ashpalt II Inc. to Macon 217 LLC
460 S. Joynt Road, $143,000, Russell E. and Jodee Johnson to Frederick Ivan and Sharon Kaye Jones
672 W. Karen Drive, $174,000, Alan and Robin Colby to Alexander Jordan and Amanda Jacobsen
410 Lakeview Lane, $199,500, Hickory Point Bank to Theresa Lynn Clifton Revocable Living Trust
2930 S. Laura St., $67,500, Katie M. Heckman NKA Katie M. Buth to Mark Henderson
4326 Leonore Drive, $195,000, William E. Kaelin to Thomas P. Miller
1461 E. Locust St., $12,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Terri Leyva
2630 E. Locust St., $50,000, Brian Kirk to Benjamin and Katie Griffeth
2775 S. Long Creek Road, $258,000, Crystal E. and Joseph Jackson to Daron E. and Penny Davis
1430 W. Macon St., $69,300, Jeffery Shaffer to Naudia White
1477 W. Macon St., $149,500, Vicki M. Shelley to Emitt T. and Kaitlyn Grimes
1964 E. Main St., $34,900, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Matthew W. Gutzwiler
2319 E. Main St., $52,500, Estate of William Eugene Reece, deceased to Tony Woolum
2604 E. Main St., $45,000 (contract 2010), Shirley C. Wells to Matthew Wayne Hunsaker
1629 N. Maple Ave., $33,500, New Double Spring Sea LLC to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC
1675 N. Maple Ave., $23,000, David Lee Zachman, a single person, by Brenda K. McClerren, his guardian to Jessie Bates
2182 N. Maple Ave., $50,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins, deceased to James E. Beams
422 Maywood Court, $79,000, Jean Ann Duckworth Trust to Andrew J. Clark
820 W. McKinley Ave., $155,000, (mobile home park) Nancy E. Taylor to Capati Family LLC
1281 Meadowview Drive, $325,000, Larry Doty to Adam Woolridge
3479 Meadowlark Drive, $35,000 (contract 2017), Macon Redevelopment LLC to Miracle Valley Incorporated
3479 Meadowlark Drive, $78,000, Miracle Valley Incorporated to Lamonica and Ronald Green
2740 Mill River Place, $152,260, Wayne Longwill to Andrew Longwill
37 Ohio Drive, $100,000, Shelby R. Burdick to Charles O. and Lois Grove
445 Shoreline Drive, $153,000, Thanea Walter to Andrew Porter
754 Shorewood Drive, $94,900, Sarah Jones to Elizabeth Romack
5 W. Sun and Fun Court, $205,000, William Michael Heer to Cody and Jenna McClellan
145 N. Taylor Ave., $85,000, P. Bruce and Elizabeth Campbell to Brock R. Thoms
812 W. Waggoner St., $13,100, Todd, Frank Jr., Greg Cerny and Julie McHenry to MLIPO2, LLC
2970 Wasson Way, $60,000, Ibrahim Al-Shawabkah to David S. Larrick
2098 N. Water St., $43,000, BLMB Properties, LLC to Jacob Martinez
1741 N. Woodford St., $85,000, Chase Randal Spitzer to Angela Michelle Quick
Argenta
8610 Hickory Hills Drive, $255,000, Leland Cashman to Cartus Financial Corporation
7404 Star Route Road, $220,000, Norman C. and Donna Sarver to Aaron T. and Erin Barger
7404 Star Route Road, $201,000, Aaron and Erin Barger to Charles and Christina Winters
Blue Mound
6121 Nevada Road, $199,000, Matthew S. Brown to Cartus Financial Corporation
6121 Nevada Road, $199,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Justin Wallner and Ashley Ketcham
Forsyth
226 Barnett Ave., $30,000, Larry Dean and Samuel Charles Eubank to Darryl J. and Alycia Dougherty
767 Christopher Drive, $400,100, Merle Lewis and Jane Marie Sill to Harold Eugene Jr. and Britany Gibson
578 Jacobs Way, $230,000, Gene A. Ray to Justin Gray
812 Fairway Drive, $375,000, Bilal Butt and Mokerrum Malik to Anthony and Megan Hill
385 Loma Drive, $156,500, Steven and Tichie Jackson to Alec Martin
554A Park Place Court, $230,000, David Brown to Pete and Jane Grosso
122 Shadow Ridge Court, $51,000, Les Taylor Builders, Inc., to John Kevin and Marybeth Althoff
1225 Talon Lane, $345,000, Joseph E. Strong to Cartus Financial Corporation
1225 Talon Lane, $345,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jacob A. Clifford
750 Weaver Road, $250,000, Estate of George H. Hill Jr, deceased to Imran Desai and Rehmatben Bohra
Macon
134 E. Frick St., $12,000, John L. Telford to James B. Harper Sr
185 E. Glenn St., $115,000, Sarah E. Copple to Chelsea E. Mohn
6422 Jacobs Road, $299,900, Justin Kierbs to Joshua Clawson
Maroa
707 E. Jackson St., $85,000, Roger A. Bromley to Bray and Jessica Niles
127 S. Locust St., $35,000, Caroline A. Barnett to Kenneth and Carrie Russell
114 S. Oak St., $93,500, Wesley and Gloria Hollingsead to Anthony and Morgan Blassi
Mount Zion
1020 N. Court Drive, $150,000, Tia Kaye Rapps to Ronald and Marilyn Dalluge
1370 Mount Zion Parkway, $27,000, Lewis Property Development, LLC to S A Lewis Construction and Maintenance LLC
1374 Mount Zion Parkway, $27,000, Lewis Property Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction and Maintenance LLC
1310 Westside Drive, $120,000, Airn A. Etherton to Alexis M. Markwell
1150 S. Route 121, $297,000, Michael Hogan to Michael and Jennifer Stevens
Niantic
107 Buckles Drive, $90,000, Ann C. Dell Rosso to Marilyn M. Bradham Living Trust
362 N. Main St., $109,000, Carl and Mendy Chapman to Cameron and Kayli Calvert
237 West Lewis St., $51,000, Scott State Bank to Christian McQuality
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.