Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $257,900, Casa Development LLC to Deana Royer

3260 N. Brett Ave., $84,500, Brian L. Eller to and Holly A. Eller fka Smith Mark A. Cobb

1 Brownlow Drive, $45,000, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC

948 N. Brush College Road, $25,000, John T. Davis to James C. Davis

1854 S. Commonwealth Ave., $37,750, Alta Reo LLC to GS Business Group LLC

2628 S. Forrest Green Drive, $86,500, Susan M. Kruml to John Hartzmark

1755 W. Grand Ave., $3,500, Kathy Walters to Cassandra Anderson

2664 Gregory Court, $75,000, James K. Cole Jr. to Kristine Villalongo

20 Higdon Drive, $45,000, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC

11 Isabella Drive, $70,000, Marianne A. Stenger to Carmala LLC

1200 E. Johns Ave., $16,000 (contract dated 2016), Dome Tax Service Co. Inc. to Kathy Jarrett

1767 E. Lincoln Ave., $21,000, Bank of America N.A. to William Brandon Atchison

63 Lynette Drive, $104,000 (contract dated 2016), Bryant J. Wright to Elijah J. Davis and Stephanie R. Davis

1640 S. Lynnwood Drive, $160,000, First United Methodist Church to Timothy P. Medaris

2007 Lynnwood Drive, $110,000, R. Brian Hug to Ralph Hansen

127 Madison Drive, $53,300, Legacy Investment Group LLC to Trent Wittenauer

134 Madison Drive, $47,500, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC

409 E. Olive St., $1,500, Naci Akyildiz to William Rogers

929 S. Pine Hill Drive, $167,000, Jean M. Shinbur to Jack P. Adwell

4411 E. Powers Blvd., $250,000, Janet Patterson to Brit Miller and Emily Miller

2294 Rolling Creek Drive, $25,000, Airport Plaza Joint Ventures to SEP Home 21 LLC

84 Southland Drive, $57,500, Cecil L. Blancett to Lataghia Harper

175 S. Westdale St., $113,500, Bryan Kariotis to Kevin Vershay

978 N. Wilder Ave., $28,000 (contract dated 2014), Toshihiro and Teresa A. Sekimi to Rochelle and Andrew Boline

404 S. 23rd Place, $37,500, Anthony D. Davis and Ina Steinig-Davis to Gary L. Taylor and Lisa L. Taylor

22 Seventh Drive, $52,500, KWT Land Trust Agreement to Oliver Dold

Forsyth

763 Spyglass Blvd., $247,500, Kishore Kommareddy to Scott Dennis Clodfelter

Mount Zion

1420 Brierwood Drive, $196,500, Andrew T. Sloan and Rachel E. Sloan to Mason White and Kayla White

715 Fawn Court, $161,700, Adam J. Freund Kimberly N. Freund to Kendra Lynn Abner and Aaron Carson Abner

521 Shonna Drive, $122,000, Mason White and Kayla White fka Simpson to Adam J. Freund

Oakley

4306 Ruch Road, $126,795, Terry L. Snoke and Penny S. Snoke to Jack M. Taff and Kristin N. Taff

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

 

