Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $257,900, Casa Development LLC to Deana Royer
3260 N. Brett Ave., $84,500, Brian L. Eller to and Holly A. Eller fka Smith Mark A. Cobb
1 Brownlow Drive, $45,000, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC
948 N. Brush College Road, $25,000, John T. Davis to James C. Davis
1854 S. Commonwealth Ave., $37,750, Alta Reo LLC to GS Business Group LLC
2628 S. Forrest Green Drive, $86,500, Susan M. Kruml to John Hartzmark
1755 W. Grand Ave., $3,500, Kathy Walters to Cassandra Anderson
2664 Gregory Court, $75,000, James K. Cole Jr. to Kristine Villalongo
20 Higdon Drive, $45,000, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC
11 Isabella Drive, $70,000, Marianne A. Stenger to Carmala LLC
1200 E. Johns Ave., $16,000 (contract dated 2016), Dome Tax Service Co. Inc. to Kathy Jarrett
1767 E. Lincoln Ave., $21,000, Bank of America N.A. to William Brandon Atchison
63 Lynette Drive, $104,000 (contract dated 2016), Bryant J. Wright to Elijah J. Davis and Stephanie R. Davis
1640 S. Lynnwood Drive, $160,000, First United Methodist Church to Timothy P. Medaris
2007 Lynnwood Drive, $110,000, R. Brian Hug to Ralph Hansen
127 Madison Drive, $53,300, Legacy Investment Group LLC to Trent Wittenauer
134 Madison Drive, $47,500, KJ Resources Inc. to GS Business Group LLC
409 E. Olive St., $1,500, Naci Akyildiz to William Rogers
929 S. Pine Hill Drive, $167,000, Jean M. Shinbur to Jack P. Adwell
4411 E. Powers Blvd., $250,000, Janet Patterson to Brit Miller and Emily Miller
2294 Rolling Creek Drive, $25,000, Airport Plaza Joint Ventures to SEP Home 21 LLC
84 Southland Drive, $57,500, Cecil L. Blancett to Lataghia Harper
175 S. Westdale St., $113,500, Bryan Kariotis to Kevin Vershay
978 N. Wilder Ave., $28,000 (contract dated 2014), Toshihiro and Teresa A. Sekimi to Rochelle and Andrew Boline
404 S. 23rd Place, $37,500, Anthony D. Davis and Ina Steinig-Davis to Gary L. Taylor and Lisa L. Taylor
22 Seventh Drive, $52,500, KWT Land Trust Agreement to Oliver Dold
Forsyth
763 Spyglass Blvd., $247,500, Kishore Kommareddy to Scott Dennis Clodfelter
Mount Zion
1420 Brierwood Drive, $196,500, Andrew T. Sloan and Rachel E. Sloan to Mason White and Kayla White
715 Fawn Court, $161,700, Adam J. Freund Kimberly N. Freund to Kendra Lynn Abner and Aaron Carson Abner
521 Shonna Drive, $122,000, Mason White and Kayla White fka Simpson to Adam J. Freund
Oakley
4306 Ruch Road, $126,795, Terry L. Snoke and Penny S. Snoke to Jack M. Taff and Kristin N. Taff
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.
