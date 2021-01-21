 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

4770 Arbor Court, $117,500, Dorothy E. Danner to Carolyn S. Etchison

2034 S. Baltimore Ave., $150,000, The Carver Group, LLC to Millie Ann Sills 

73 Benton Drive, $90,000, Dean Rosborough to Michael and Sylvia Warbrod

2724 N. Church St., $16,000, K. Lyle & Dolores Artman to Massoud Aliabadi

1929 N. College St., $16,000, Barry Baldwin to Michelle A. Jones

2304 W. Cushing St., 441,500, Macon County Sherriff to Todd Gober

16 Fifth St., $76,000, Dustin X. Brown to Andrew S. Behner and Victoria L. Greer

3550 D. Fitzgerald Road, $40,000, Paul D. and Michael E. Lourash, Karen S. McLaskey and Lynette J. Bricker to Joseph D. Klunick

6390 E. Fitzgerald Road, $74,000, Sherman D. and Carolyn L. Baine to Jordan S. Reed and Kalianne M. Dunham

319 E. Garfield Ave., $28,000, William Veteto to Chester Paul and Janice Hutchins

2535 E. Garfield Ave., $35,000, Wesley M. Flory to Joshua Ragan

1015 E. Lincoln Ave., $15,000, Lonzo Leaks to John Johnson

3010 S. Lynnwood Drive, $189,500, G. Joan McHood to Glenn R. and Deitra White

3830 E. Marietta St.,$25,000, Larry Cox to James Beams

2614 S. Montrose Ave., $70,000, Joseph Fromm to George and Angela Reynolds

1030 W. Prairie Ave., $60,000, New Double Springs Sea, LLC to Sirena Osborne

2115 W. Ravina Park Road, $160,000, Landholdings Illinois Land Trust #2115 Dated 4/30/15 to Sean Weaver and Nicole Ramos

4442 Waterford Court, $210,000, Sharon Campbell to Michael and Sharon Heger 

2421 E. William St., $28,800 (contract 2013), Steve Halford to Juan E. Sanchez

1030 E. Wood St., $6,500, Ridley Jr. and Alma O. Miller to Demarcus Woods

Argenta

390 S. North St., $225,000, Louis Gordon Bennett Testamentary Trust to Jerry A. and Joy Elaine Wallace

Blue Mound

301 E. Dunbar St., $44,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as Trustee to Scott Younger 

Dalton City 

8428 Goodwin Circle, $386,000, Bennett and Carrie McElroy to Michael and Kathryn Henkel Slade

Forsyth

5223 Navajo Drive, $260,000, Janice M. Rueda to Robert D. and Wendy L. Meek 

Mount Zion

810 Antler Drive, $97,500, Matthew M. Nickell to Conor J. and Madison L. Wrigley

1614 Hunters View Drive, $317,900, Roger D. Pope, Sr. to Kenneth and Mary Lehmann

1600 Kingwood Court, $147,500, Ryan Michael William Redpath to Mclain S. and Aubrie J. Meador

150 Parkington Court, $326,000, Sergio Monterio Da Silva and Gianamaria Paladino to Justin and Karla Wiegler

Warresburg

8 Warren Court, $110,000, Gloria S. Parton to Adam Boyer

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

