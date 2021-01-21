Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4770 Arbor Court, $117,500, Dorothy E. Danner to Carolyn S. Etchison
2034 S. Baltimore Ave., $150,000, The Carver Group, LLC to Millie Ann Sills
73 Benton Drive, $90,000, Dean Rosborough to Michael and Sylvia Warbrod
2724 N. Church St., $16,000, K. Lyle & Dolores Artman to Massoud Aliabadi
1929 N. College St., $16,000, Barry Baldwin to Michelle A. Jones
2304 W. Cushing St., 441,500, Macon County Sherriff to Todd Gober
16 Fifth St., $76,000, Dustin X. Brown to Andrew S. Behner and Victoria L. Greer
3550 D. Fitzgerald Road, $40,000, Paul D. and Michael E. Lourash, Karen S. McLaskey and Lynette J. Bricker to Joseph D. Klunick
6390 E. Fitzgerald Road, $74,000, Sherman D. and Carolyn L. Baine to Jordan S. Reed and Kalianne M. Dunham
319 E. Garfield Ave., $28,000, William Veteto to Chester Paul and Janice Hutchins
2535 E. Garfield Ave., $35,000, Wesley M. Flory to Joshua Ragan
1015 E. Lincoln Ave., $15,000, Lonzo Leaks to John Johnson
3010 S. Lynnwood Drive, $189,500, G. Joan McHood to Glenn R. and Deitra White
3830 E. Marietta St.,$25,000, Larry Cox to James Beams
2614 S. Montrose Ave., $70,000, Joseph Fromm to George and Angela Reynolds
1030 W. Prairie Ave., $60,000, New Double Springs Sea, LLC to Sirena Osborne
2115 W. Ravina Park Road, $160,000, Landholdings Illinois Land Trust #2115 Dated 4/30/15 to Sean Weaver and Nicole Ramos
4442 Waterford Court, $210,000, Sharon Campbell to Michael and Sharon Heger
2421 E. William St., $28,800 (contract 2013), Steve Halford to Juan E. Sanchez
1030 E. Wood St., $6,500, Ridley Jr. and Alma O. Miller to Demarcus Woods
Argenta
390 S. North St., $225,000, Louis Gordon Bennett Testamentary Trust to Jerry A. and Joy Elaine Wallace
Blue Mound
301 E. Dunbar St., $44,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as Trustee to Scott Younger
Dalton City
8428 Goodwin Circle, $386,000, Bennett and Carrie McElroy to Michael and Kathryn Henkel Slade
Forsyth
5223 Navajo Drive, $260,000, Janice M. Rueda to Robert D. and Wendy L. Meek
Mount Zion
810 Antler Drive, $97,500, Matthew M. Nickell to Conor J. and Madison L. Wrigley
1614 Hunters View Drive, $317,900, Roger D. Pope, Sr. to Kenneth and Mary Lehmann
1600 Kingwood Court, $147,500, Ryan Michael William Redpath to Mclain S. and Aubrie J. Meador
150 Parkington Court, $326,000, Sergio Monterio Da Silva and Gianamaria Paladino to Justin and Karla Wiegler
Warresburg
8 Warren Court, $110,000, Gloria S. Parton to Adam Boyer
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.