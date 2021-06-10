Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

629 N. Arthur Court, $120,000, David R. Tippens Living Trust to Lance Pritts

2225 S. Baltimore Ave., $359,900, Jennifer L. Camp to Christopher J. and Stephenie Joy Taylor

926 S. Belmont Ave., $54,900, Bridget R. McIntyre to Krista D. Thomas

2005 Buckhead Blvd., $53,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Ian Michael and Olivia Lee Rhode

4339 E. Cantrell St., $63,000, Sarah Shambaugh to Sylvan Purcell

4820 E. Cantrell St., $76,982, Robert Tyler Yutzy to Tammy S. Punches and Duane K. Daily

29 Circle Drive, $112,500, Nelson J. Lock, as Trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Nelson J. and M. H. Lock to Daniel W. Walker

2705 Craycroft Pkwy., $475,000, Jon and Monja Shoemaker to John P. and Jessica M. Wisher

911 W. Decatur St., $25,000 (contract 2016), Virgie M. Wheeler to Andre and Darlene Fonville

3344 E. Fulton Ave., $57,777, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dennis Drew

1535 W. Grand Ave., $38,500, Ryan . Brunton to Samuel Onate

882 Harper St., $65,000, Joyce A. Peck to W&W Holdings, LLC

117 Hightide Drive, $550,000, Todd A. and Andrea Werpy to Richard A. and Deborah McKirahan

1732 Hunt Court, $75,000, Allison L Kickle Huchstep to Kareem L. and Nicholas A. Cooper

1140 S. Illinois St., $21,500, US Bank Trust Nation Association as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AHP Servicing to Victor B. Valerio

223 Isabella Drive, $85,000, Brandon W. Nein to Christopher J. L. Coverstone

430 W. Main St., $40,000, Heritage Behavioral Health Center to Dexter and Angel Downes

2324 N. Main St., $33,509, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Maria A. Allen and Jerome Wheeler

2587 Nevada Road, $337,500, Leslie Lee Nailer to Jennifer Camp

1165 Nickey Ave., $56,000, Sandra D. Lettrich to Victoria and Amy Clyburn

982 W. Packard St., $3,500, INOC, LLC by RDS Group, LLC to Douglas Krupicka

85 Pennsylvania Drive, $142,500, Edged Investment, Inc. to Mariah M. Hartrich and Kaitlyn Grimes

2039 E. Prairie Ave., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Aaron Esles

1616 W. Ravina Park Road, $600, Sheriff of Macon County to Chad Beery

4677 Rea's Bridge Road, $198,000, TSD Properties of Illinois, Inc. to Custom Service Crane Co., Inc.

204 S. Redwood Lane, $50,000, Steven B. Engelhardt to David A. Chaney

36 Ridgeway Drive, $71,500, Mary E. Keller to Terri L. Scroggins

6830 Summerfield Ave., $34,900, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

1260 N. Summit Ave., $43,800, Mark E. and Pamela R. Younker to Robert and Melanie A. Wolf

1260 N. Summit Ave., $49,900, Robert E. and Melanie A. Wolf to Derek Vickers

4115 N. Sunderland Drive, $106,000, Donna M. and Maria Victoria Avelino to Robert and Nicole Besser

1568 W. Sunset Ave., $78,500, Estate of Sandra Peters, deceased to Britnie Johnson

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

3885 Skyline Drive, $108,900, Green Star Properties, LLC, Ed to Ryan and Victoria Henry

2731 S. Taylor Road, $332,500, Brian D. Maschino to Terrence R. and Maureen McDorman

4170 N. Taylor Ave., $145,000, Andrea L. Frazelle to Nathan and Lauren Johnston

2590 S. Twin Bridge Road, $129,000, Kenlie D. and Kathie Fuiten to Emily Hopkins

5456 N. Virginia Ave., $60,000, Jane Marie Fry to Joshua Herring

1476 E. Walnut St., $15,000, Julianne Hardnelt to Marcus Flagg

2065 N. Water St., $8,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober

1184 Wedgewood Court, $352,000, Patricia E. Wenda to Daniel L. and Karen G. Allen

4630 Yorktown Court, $235,000, Nicholas T. and Millicent A. Walsh to Tavares N. and Sunara E. Bradford

157 S. 24th St., $9,000, James Harold Billingsley to Brayan Greene

2514 S. 34th St., $115,000, Duane C. and April L. Hudson to Patricia Ann Easterling

Forsyth

421 S. Elwood St., $110,915, James C. and Penny Jo Powell, Jr. to Derek Edge

215 Highland Drive, $75,000, Estate of Gilbert Baga, deceased to Gowan Baldwin

408 Tyrone Drive, $379,000, Gary B. Stacey to The Benhoff Family Living Trust C/O Thomas G. and Debra Sue Benhoff

Macon

135 E. Dunn St., $109,900, By Dale Boulier as agent under POA Property, dated 2/2/2017 to Lucas W. Randol

Maroa

625 E. Washington St., $180,000, Cooperman Properties, LLC to Jennifer D. Vincent

Oreana

5456 Chris Drive, $195,000, Carl William Burris, Jr. to Trent L. and Cali M. Trudeau

Mount Zion

1535 August Hill Place, $305,000, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Todd Werpy

1415 Ashland Ave., $298,500, Christopher Brinkman to Marcus Sanner

440 Bell St., $99,900, Thomas D. Sawyer to Carlie Moore and Billy Ray Justice Jr.

170 Covington Ave., $280,000, Timothy W. and Erica Alford to Nicholas and Millicent Walsh

430 Desert Rose Court, $229,500, Aaron and Trisha K. Gerling to Brian William and Rachel Anne Morehead

660 Emerald Ave., $41,900, Casa Development to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

1235 Finley Drive, $265,000, John H. Scherer to John E. and Melissa L. Larrison

335 S. Henderson St., $315,000, Nathan and Kimberly Sheppard to Danin and Danielle Diskey

110 Parkington Court, $43,500, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

645 Pearl Court, $37,000, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

302 Rolling Green Drive, $105,000, Rosalind S. White to Shellie N. Damery

655 S. Whitetail Circle, $125,000, Jason and Melissa Hesse to Justin Hesse

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0