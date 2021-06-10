Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
629 N. Arthur Court, $120,000, David R. Tippens Living Trust to Lance Pritts
2225 S. Baltimore Ave., $359,900, Jennifer L. Camp to Christopher J. and Stephenie Joy Taylor
926 S. Belmont Ave., $54,900, Bridget R. McIntyre to Krista D. Thomas
2005 Buckhead Blvd., $53,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Ian Michael and Olivia Lee Rhode
4339 E. Cantrell St., $63,000, Sarah Shambaugh to Sylvan Purcell
4820 E. Cantrell St., $76,982, Robert Tyler Yutzy to Tammy S. Punches and Duane K. Daily
29 Circle Drive, $112,500, Nelson J. Lock, as Trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Nelson J. and M. H. Lock to Daniel W. Walker
2705 Craycroft Pkwy., $475,000, Jon and Monja Shoemaker to John P. and Jessica M. Wisher
911 W. Decatur St., $25,000 (contract 2016), Virgie M. Wheeler to Andre and Darlene Fonville
3344 E. Fulton Ave., $57,777, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dennis Drew
1535 W. Grand Ave., $38,500, Ryan . Brunton to Samuel Onate
882 Harper St., $65,000, Joyce A. Peck to W&W Holdings, LLC
117 Hightide Drive, $550,000, Todd A. and Andrea Werpy to Richard A. and Deborah McKirahan
1732 Hunt Court, $75,000, Allison L Kickle Huchstep to Kareem L. and Nicholas A. Cooper
1140 S. Illinois St., $21,500, US Bank Trust Nation Association as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AHP Servicing to Victor B. Valerio
223 Isabella Drive, $85,000, Brandon W. Nein to Christopher J. L. Coverstone
430 W. Main St., $40,000, Heritage Behavioral Health Center to Dexter and Angel Downes
2324 N. Main St., $33,509, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Maria A. Allen and Jerome Wheeler
2587 Nevada Road, $337,500, Leslie Lee Nailer to Jennifer Camp
1165 Nickey Ave., $56,000, Sandra D. Lettrich to Victoria and Amy Clyburn
982 W. Packard St., $3,500, INOC, LLC by RDS Group, LLC to Douglas Krupicka
85 Pennsylvania Drive, $142,500, Edged Investment, Inc. to Mariah M. Hartrich and Kaitlyn Grimes
2039 E. Prairie Ave., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Aaron Esles
1616 W. Ravina Park Road, $600, Sheriff of Macon County to Chad Beery
4677 Rea's Bridge Road, $198,000, TSD Properties of Illinois, Inc. to Custom Service Crane Co., Inc.
204 S. Redwood Lane, $50,000, Steven B. Engelhardt to David A. Chaney
36 Ridgeway Drive, $71,500, Mary E. Keller to Terri L. Scroggins
6830 Summerfield Ave., $34,900, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
1260 N. Summit Ave., $43,800, Mark E. and Pamela R. Younker to Robert and Melanie A. Wolf
1260 N. Summit Ave., $49,900, Robert E. and Melanie A. Wolf to Derek Vickers
4115 N. Sunderland Drive, $106,000, Donna M. and Maria Victoria Avelino to Robert and Nicole Besser
1568 W. Sunset Ave., $78,500, Estate of Sandra Peters, deceased to Britnie Johnson
3885 Skyline Drive, $108,900, Green Star Properties, LLC, Ed to Ryan and Victoria Henry
2731 S. Taylor Road, $332,500, Brian D. Maschino to Terrence R. and Maureen McDorman
4170 N. Taylor Ave., $145,000, Andrea L. Frazelle to Nathan and Lauren Johnston
2590 S. Twin Bridge Road, $129,000, Kenlie D. and Kathie Fuiten to Emily Hopkins
5456 N. Virginia Ave., $60,000, Jane Marie Fry to Joshua Herring
1476 E. Walnut St., $15,000, Julianne Hardnelt to Marcus Flagg
2065 N. Water St., $8,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober
1184 Wedgewood Court, $352,000, Patricia E. Wenda to Daniel L. and Karen G. Allen
4630 Yorktown Court, $235,000, Nicholas T. and Millicent A. Walsh to Tavares N. and Sunara E. Bradford
157 S. 24th St., $9,000, James Harold Billingsley to Brayan Greene
2514 S. 34th St., $115,000, Duane C. and April L. Hudson to Patricia Ann Easterling
Forsyth
421 S. Elwood St., $110,915, James C. and Penny Jo Powell, Jr. to Derek Edge
215 Highland Drive, $75,000, Estate of Gilbert Baga, deceased to Gowan Baldwin
408 Tyrone Drive, $379,000, Gary B. Stacey to The Benhoff Family Living Trust C/O Thomas G. and Debra Sue Benhoff
Macon
135 E. Dunn St., $109,900, By Dale Boulier as agent under POA Property, dated 2/2/2017 to Lucas W. Randol
Maroa
625 E. Washington St., $180,000, Cooperman Properties, LLC to Jennifer D. Vincent
Oreana
5456 Chris Drive, $195,000, Carl William Burris, Jr. to Trent L. and Cali M. Trudeau
Mount Zion
1535 August Hill Place, $305,000, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Todd Werpy
1415 Ashland Ave., $298,500, Christopher Brinkman to Marcus Sanner
440 Bell St., $99,900, Thomas D. Sawyer to Carlie Moore and Billy Ray Justice Jr.
170 Covington Ave., $280,000, Timothy W. and Erica Alford to Nicholas and Millicent Walsh
430 Desert Rose Court, $229,500, Aaron and Trisha K. Gerling to Brian William and Rachel Anne Morehead
660 Emerald Ave., $41,900, Casa Development to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
1235 Finley Drive, $265,000, John H. Scherer to John E. and Melissa L. Larrison
335 S. Henderson St., $315,000, Nathan and Kimberly Sheppard to Danin and Danielle Diskey
110 Parkington Court, $43,500, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
645 Pearl Court, $37,000, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
302 Rolling Green Drive, $105,000, Rosalind S. White to Shellie N. Damery
655 S. Whitetail Circle, $125,000, Jason and Melissa Hesse to Justin Hesse
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.