Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
120 Briarwood Lane, $166,000, Todd M. and Jennifer Tuggle to Anthony and Carol Huy
173 Bristol Drive, $139,000, Charles J. and Kathleen L. Mueller to Joseph Thomas and Elisa Jennifer Meyers
1317 W. California Ave., $75,500, Joseph T. and Elisa J. Meyers to Kathryn Woods
7702 Camp Warren Road, $425,000, Thomas Walmsley to Karl W. and Colleen S. Scherer
5180 W. Cantrell St., $325,000, Eric and Jenifer Niell to Mark and Lisa Gerber
2937 E. Cardinal Drive, $50,000, David Eugene Beck to Reola and Grant Vincent Edwards
2263 W. Center St., $97,500, Sabrina Pfeifer to Sylvia A. Reed
300 W. Cerro Gordo St., $20,000, Timothy D. and Donna L. Druessel Trust to Bi Yun Liu
2160 N. Charles St., $39,000, Jason L. Koonce to Johnny H. and Azra Hostetler
1443 E. Clay St., $54,900, Vashida Apholone to Latasha Woods
2552 Cross Roads Road, $225,000, Marilyn J. Thornton to Pater Sanga Browne and Hannah Ruth Boyd
1516 E. Dickenson Ave., $60,000, Richard D. and Gloria Jean Beck, Sr. to Jessica and Casey Stechmuller
20 East Drive, $78,000, Teena H. Lichtenberger to Evans Buckley
444 S. Edward St., $55,000, Rochelle Tyus to Kerri Teague
943 N. Fairlawn Ave., $20,000, James E. Summer to Sarah Williams
371 N. Fairway Ave., $64,500, Christene E. Michael D. and Kyle M. Dugan to Kari Ann Henneman
864 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Sergei Gladkiikh to Ryan Lee Blankenship, Jr.
1129 W. Forest Ave., $3,000, Publicani Investment Corp. to Nathaniel Hines Jr.
1499 W. Forest Ave., $49,900, Matthew A. and Megan Noel to Matthew and Najma E. Brown
3344 E. Fulton Ave., $114,900, Dennis Drew to William J. Foster
2270 Gary Drive, $90,000, Debra Havener to Donald and Kimberly Ragsdale
1640 W. Hunt St., $20,000, Vista Securities, Inc. to Roger D. Ryburn
435 W. Karen Drive, $148,000, Donald and Kimberly Ragsdale to Michael D. and Alyssa Rose Swengel
4025 Kruse Road, $161,400, Douglas P. and Candace Moody to Jerry J. Kim S. Wilson
35 Lake Pointe Court, $350,000, Mark and Andrea Swain to Jeremy Leathers and Steven Modine
2180 E. Lincoln Ave., $30,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Eric Davis
1321 E. Logan St., $23,000, Alaa Hassan to Eric Davis
2695 Long Creek Road, $239,600, Paul R. and Jolynn Harmon to Corey Andrew and Beckie Jeanne Janes
4003 Lourdes Drive, $119,900, James W. and Mary F. Layton to Ruth Ann McElwee
17 Lynette Drive, $67,000, Michael A. Fair to Michael Fair and Mary Gut
2168 N. Main St., $21,500 (contract 20170,William Mertell to Dale and Tonya Powless
3420 Marilyn Drive, $144,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Nancy Jo Hall
16 Maple Court, $69,000, Robert M. Mendenhall to David C. Bryan
58 Medial Ave., $15,000, Publicani Investment Corp. tp Kristopher D. Thompson
933 N. McClellan St., $67,897, Gregory S. Ferris to Mary F. Barton
721 Millstream Place, Unit D-2, $92,500, Thomas G. and Kathy L. Bergin to Lucinda J. Kuro
556 Moffet Ave., $53,000, Ryan Benson to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
4595 Nicklaus Court, $191,000, Corey L. and Sheila M. Queen Kistner to Jason L. and Carissa M. Westerfield
141 N. Oakdale Blvd., $85,000, Kevin E. Woodruff to Hannah Musson
2233 W. Oaklawn Drive, $79,000, Kristy Rodriguez to Mary Troxell
3870 E. Park Lane, $76,000, Richard M. Williams to Keith Glenn
411 E. Pierson Ave., $51,650, Estate of Roger Thompson, deceased c/o Jon Hunley to Maxover, LLC
3499 Plover Drive, $84,000, Vivian Joyner and Ernestine Byers-Lowery to Junetta D. Taylor
3215 Point Pleasant Road, $380,000, Karl W. Scherer to Randy E. Richards
717 W. Prairie Ave., $74,500, Gamil Sawiris, deceased to Stephen Holland
2012 E. Prairie St., $16,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Katherine B. Gentry
2141 S. Richmond Road, $95,000, Nicholas O. Demmer and Malika L. Walton to Bryan and Ciera Chesnut
2090 W. Riverview Ave., $54,500, Meredith G. McMinn, deceased to BP Assets LLC
2221 W. Saint Louis Bridge Road, $35,000, Jason D., Allyssa R. and Billie J. Jaros to Bill and Yvonne Workman
38 Sandcreek Drive, $80,000, Janice J. White to Neisha Joyner Perry
1145 S. Silas St., $19,000, Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust to Sedrick Little
1155 S. Silas St., $19,000, Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust to Sedrick Little
1643 South Shores Drive, $175,000, Brett A. Scroggins to Dan and Tracy Mogged
264 N. Summit Ave., $231,000, Shawn R. and Elissa McLane to Jesse and Katie McVey
1895 N. Summit Ave., $149,900, Kimberly and David Chaney to Branden Doyle
3363 N. Taylor Road, 456,250, Pennymac Loan Servicing, LLC to Brandee Nicole Carver
1980 N. Water St., $182,500, Jeffrey S. Burdick to LeShawn L. and Felecia Young
11 West Drive, $58,500, Jesse Edward Wood to Tony J. Woolum
4675 Wisteria Court, $177,500, Kevin L. and Donna J. Moma to Chandler T. Hays
1529 W. Wood St., $99,000, Michael D. and Alyssa Swengel to Amy St. Clair
3595 N. Woodridge Drive, $179,900, Chad A. Hill to Jeffrey R. and Rebekah Sanders
745 S. 16th St., $25,000, Debra D. Farney to Todd Gober
761 S. 21st St., $20,000, Pamela S. Coleman Hinton to Brown Hawkins and Basola
317 S. 23rd St., $53,000, TDD Properties LLC to Carla King
425 S. 23rd Place, $24,000, James Summers to Hui Wang
1711 N. 33rd St., $34,000, Barbara A. Warden to C. Patrick and Julie Mulrooney
1865 S. 33rd St., $89,610, Rhonda S. Fox to Shane and Kimberly Cole
Forsyth
248 Cale Court, $259,000, Andrew B. Beggin to Craig L. Hars
715 Fairway Drive, $270,000, Sarvesh Jajoo and Vatsala Maheshwari to Gaurang Patel
943 Forsyth Road, $256,000, Anuradha Killuru to Zaw W. Phyo and Myat Kay Khaing Thwin
1006 Malinda Court, $360,000, Zaima M. Tariq to Cartus Financial Corporation
1006 Malinda Court, $350,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Bhaumik Thakkar
790 Stevens Creek Blvd., $415,000, David C. and Patricia Swartz to Bemajedareki and Juanita Williams, Sr.
Mount Zion
1450 Ashland Ave., $327,500, Mark A. and Lisa Gerber to Matias Salum and Eugenia Ruiz Vargas
315 Debby Drive, $130,000, Thomas W. McKay to Dawn and Johnnie Rolle
522 Shonna Drive, $105,000, C. Deadrick Development, Inc. to James S. and Deborah L. Hocking
1090 S. Wildwood Drive, $131,500, Donita Corman to Gregory S. and Janet A. Ferris
601 Woodland Court, 4167,500, Bruce and Nancy Huddleston to Richard W. Knoll
Oakley
9967 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, $328,000, Timothy and Laura Hoffman to Vicki L. Shambaugh Trust
Oreana
605 Rayjon Drive, $97,000, Michael E. Gannon to Christine C. Neisslie
5564 Ryan Drive, $20,000, Horve Developers, LLC to Steven P. and Christine Neisslie
Warrensburg
5517 W. Illiniwick Road, $92,500, Trevor J. Binkley to Christopher E. Lawrence
260 Powers St., $18,000, Britt A. Brown to Omar Al Tahrawe
142 S. Roosevelt St., $65,000, Carol S. and Rex Ragsdale to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
