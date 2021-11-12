Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3991 Camel Drive, $84,500, Edward and Susan Bacon to Rahsaan Ball

956 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $192,500, Alexander Daniel and Leslie Calubana Ducay Deeb to Michael and Sandy Phulman

1041 S. Cedar St., $185,000, Susan E. Tyler to Debra Thomas

1423 E. Clay St., $26,000, Steve Halford to R. C. Brubaker Investments EPSP 401K

2116 N. Dennis Ave., $99,900, Rita and Richard Ishmael to Timothy Turner

1646 Evandale Drive, $77,900, Jerry D. Buttrum to Nicolle Dion

1228 N. Fairview Ave., $34,900, Laverne Malone to Craig Ekiss

133 N. Fieldcrest Road, $120,000, Joyce Trichel to Chance Loren Howerton

173 N. Fieldcrest Road, $82,000, Tricia K. Athey to Trisha L. Morehead

3077 E. Fitzgerald Road, $195,000, Zachary Ryan Miller to The Donald E. and Nancy Jo Marsh Revocable Trust

402 Hackberry Drive, $200,000, Robert M. Brady to Will Hart IV

1453 N. Gullick Ave., $5,750, Arete Investment Strategies, LLC to William Everett Gates Jr.

3204 E. Harrison Ave., $83,900, Joseph L. Luedke to Martaysha Burton

1925 Hawthorn Drive, $120,000, Eugene and Nelda Helm to James R. Burt

2178 E. Hendrix St., $59,900, Ruth A. Bolt to Rita Alice Milot

1528 E. Hickory St., $5,000, Danny R. Askren to Derrick Peters and Kimberly Allen

1107 Indiana Court, $25,000, Samuel J. Copas to Benjamin Taylor

625 N. James St., $75,000, Corey A. Janes to Brooke Ragan

2163 Longwood Court, $149,900, Matthew Burnette to Dianne Partee

2318 N. Longwood Drive, $138,000, Cody E. and William and Juanita Smith to Geneka Gully-Williams

3438 N. MacArthur Road, $89,900, Debra K. Cherry to William J. and Melissa E. Scheibly

1528 E. Main St., $16,000, Ming Decatur Trust to Petersen Property Management

7 North Drive, $45,000, Courtney Dick to Kristin M. Lilly

1956 E. North St., $19,000, Bujar Limani to Cherryll Sanders

277 W. Prairie St., $145,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to Caesar Agudelo

5745 W, Rock Springs Road, $365,000, Gregg and Dana Meisenhelter to Paul and Elizabeth Hassinger

4430 E. Rosewood Road, $70,000, Dylan W. Mense to Ryan M. Addis

282 Southmoreland Place, $395,000, Bradley S. and Shaylon C. Grant to Jeremy Kyle and Juanita M. Morris

14 2nd South Shores Ave., $36,000, Donna Croxen to Darcy A. Boyles

4560 Spruce St., $55,000, Xavier O. Chism to Charles and Melissa Lakie

4077 N. Taylor Ave., $107,000, Steve and Tammy Halford as Trustees under trust agreement known as the Joint Revocable Trust dated Dec. 23, 2016 to Jessica Milligan

4880 S. Taylor Road, $155,000, Vicki L. Mathias to Michael and Kathy Dunn

776 W. Waggoner St., $26,000, Creative Homecare Concepts, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability to Andre Jackson

1235 E. Walnut St., $13,500, Jacquelyn R. Hensen to Ashbourne Property Management LLC, a Pennsylvania LLC

3002 N. Water St., $500,000, Janet Rowell Trustee to Lindy Lu LLC

222 S. Westdale St., $88,000, Jaime Goodman to Alexis and Scott Jordan

3185 N. Westlawn Ave., $175,000, Daniel J. Trimmer to Edward N. Moore

1076 E. William St., $10,000, Sheila R. and Tobias J. Stafford to Saajan Sajani Properties, Inc.

131 Wisconsin Drive, $113,000, US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity, but solely as trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-A to Matthew P. Mitchell

7645 W. Wood St., 492,000, Bessie Sargent to Michael Seeley

4995 E. U.S. Route 36, $3,821,460, CS Loan Pool II LLC, a Delaware LLC to NS Retail Holdings, LLC, a Delaware LLC

Argenta

160 E. Claremont, $5,000, David Q. Benz and Mary J. Schenck to Taren Scott Trudeau

8555 Hickory Hills Road, $285,000, Joshua B. and Erin Logan to Nathan and Kristina Roberts

1593 N. Illini Road, $12,900, Andrew R. Hendrian to Judy Fortune

Bluemound

341 N. West St., $234,000, David and Jill Oakley to Dylan Mense

Forsyth

207 Jack Lane, $300,000, Andrew C. and Morgan Schaab to Emilie Demun

435 Loma Drive, $157,500, Nicole Renne Long to Joshua B. and Erin Logan

783 Spyglass Blvd., $270,000, Kalpit and Saloni Premani to Dwinell Family Trust

Macon

216, 274 and 232 Merchant St., $90,000 (contract 2017), Mathias Development and Decatur Real Estate Investment

Mount Zion

654 Antler Drive, $210,000, Jacqueline Kauffold nka Jacqueline Ashley to Jacob T. Throneburg

730 Pearl Court, $289,900, Michelle Reynolds to Janice Beckett

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

