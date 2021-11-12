Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3991 Camel Drive, $84,500, Edward and Susan Bacon to Rahsaan Ball
956 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $192,500, Alexander Daniel and Leslie Calubana Ducay Deeb to Michael and Sandy Phulman
1041 S. Cedar St., $185,000, Susan E. Tyler to Debra Thomas
1423 E. Clay St., $26,000, Steve Halford to R. C. Brubaker Investments EPSP 401K
2116 N. Dennis Ave., $99,900, Rita and Richard Ishmael to Timothy Turner
1646 Evandale Drive, $77,900, Jerry D. Buttrum to Nicolle Dion
1228 N. Fairview Ave., $34,900, Laverne Malone to Craig Ekiss
133 N. Fieldcrest Road, $120,000, Joyce Trichel to Chance Loren Howerton
173 N. Fieldcrest Road, $82,000, Tricia K. Athey to Trisha L. Morehead
3077 E. Fitzgerald Road, $195,000, Zachary Ryan Miller to The Donald E. and Nancy Jo Marsh Revocable Trust
402 Hackberry Drive, $200,000, Robert M. Brady to Will Hart IV
1453 N. Gullick Ave., $5,750, Arete Investment Strategies, LLC to William Everett Gates Jr.
3204 E. Harrison Ave., $83,900, Joseph L. Luedke to Martaysha Burton
1925 Hawthorn Drive, $120,000, Eugene and Nelda Helm to James R. Burt
2178 E. Hendrix St., $59,900, Ruth A. Bolt to Rita Alice Milot
1528 E. Hickory St., $5,000, Danny R. Askren to Derrick Peters and Kimberly Allen
1107 Indiana Court, $25,000, Samuel J. Copas to Benjamin Taylor
625 N. James St., $75,000, Corey A. Janes to Brooke Ragan
2163 Longwood Court, $149,900, Matthew Burnette to Dianne Partee
2318 N. Longwood Drive, $138,000, Cody E. and William and Juanita Smith to Geneka Gully-Williams
3438 N. MacArthur Road, $89,900, Debra K. Cherry to William J. and Melissa E. Scheibly
1528 E. Main St., $16,000, Ming Decatur Trust to Petersen Property Management
7 North Drive, $45,000, Courtney Dick to Kristin M. Lilly
1956 E. North St., $19,000, Bujar Limani to Cherryll Sanders
277 W. Prairie St., $145,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to Caesar Agudelo
5745 W, Rock Springs Road, $365,000, Gregg and Dana Meisenhelter to Paul and Elizabeth Hassinger
4430 E. Rosewood Road, $70,000, Dylan W. Mense to Ryan M. Addis
282 Southmoreland Place, $395,000, Bradley S. and Shaylon C. Grant to Jeremy Kyle and Juanita M. Morris
14 2nd South Shores Ave., $36,000, Donna Croxen to Darcy A. Boyles
4560 Spruce St., $55,000, Xavier O. Chism to Charles and Melissa Lakie
4077 N. Taylor Ave., $107,000, Steve and Tammy Halford as Trustees under trust agreement known as the Joint Revocable Trust dated Dec. 23, 2016 to Jessica Milligan
4880 S. Taylor Road, $155,000, Vicki L. Mathias to Michael and Kathy Dunn
776 W. Waggoner St., $26,000, Creative Homecare Concepts, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability to Andre Jackson
1235 E. Walnut St., $13,500, Jacquelyn R. Hensen to Ashbourne Property Management LLC, a Pennsylvania LLC
3002 N. Water St., $500,000, Janet Rowell Trustee to Lindy Lu LLC
222 S. Westdale St., $88,000, Jaime Goodman to Alexis and Scott Jordan
3185 N. Westlawn Ave., $175,000, Daniel J. Trimmer to Edward N. Moore
1076 E. William St., $10,000, Sheila R. and Tobias J. Stafford to Saajan Sajani Properties, Inc.
131 Wisconsin Drive, $113,000, US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity, but solely as trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-A to Matthew P. Mitchell
7645 W. Wood St., 492,000, Bessie Sargent to Michael Seeley
4995 E. U.S. Route 36, $3,821,460, CS Loan Pool II LLC, a Delaware LLC to NS Retail Holdings, LLC, a Delaware LLC
Argenta
160 E. Claremont, $5,000, David Q. Benz and Mary J. Schenck to Taren Scott Trudeau
8555 Hickory Hills Road, $285,000, Joshua B. and Erin Logan to Nathan and Kristina Roberts
1593 N. Illini Road, $12,900, Andrew R. Hendrian to Judy Fortune
Bluemound
341 N. West St., $234,000, David and Jill Oakley to Dylan Mense
Forsyth
207 Jack Lane, $300,000, Andrew C. and Morgan Schaab to Emilie Demun
435 Loma Drive, $157,500, Nicole Renne Long to Joshua B. and Erin Logan
783 Spyglass Blvd., $270,000, Kalpit and Saloni Premani to Dwinell Family Trust
Macon
216, 274 and 232 Merchant St., $90,000 (contract 2017), Mathias Development and Decatur Real Estate Investment
Mount Zion
654 Antler Drive, $210,000, Jacqueline Kauffold nka Jacqueline Ashley to Jacob T. Throneburg
730 Pearl Court, $289,900, Michelle Reynolds to Janice Beckett
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
