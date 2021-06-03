Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1708 E. Barrington Ave., $89,900, Myrna L. Clark Trust to Diane Bond
3550 E. Chestnut Ave., $182,500, David B. and Angela M. Brown to The City of Decatur, A Municipal Corporation
1326 N. Church St., $10,000, Autumn Whittington-South to Carlos Leyva
1157 Cornell Drive, $112,000, Alexa Peoples to Logan Deardorff
3617 Dove Drive, $90,000, Austira Sanchez and Ramon Mata to Caroline E. Rauch and Marcella A. Hayes
2022 Ferndell Drive, $114,900, Nancy L. Harry, as Trustee of the Nancy L. Harry Declaration Trust dated Oct. 2, 2000 to Angela M. and David P. Brown
2821 S. Forrest Green Drive, $188,000, Clifton Alan Jones to Philip Limpin and Mary Sue Jones
4580 Forest Parkway, $180,000, Trent R. Deines to Gregory C. and Jennifer Elizabeth Binkley
2424 N. Graceland Ave., $12,000, Kevin E. Woodruff to Carolyn Woodland
4100 E. Grand Ave., $83,000, Austin Friend to Jonathan Ainscough
1824 Granite Road, $75,000, Thomas J. and Nancy J. Bryson, Co-Trustees of the TJB and NJB Trust dated April 27, 2020 to Loren Hill
433 S. Gravel Pit Road, $24,000, Estate of Edith F. Bunning to Jerry Bunning
501 S. Greenwood Ave., $6,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Christopher Hess
1755 E. Grove Road, $75,000, Robert L. Gilbert Jr. to Valerie Wallace
783 Gunnar Lane, $174,000, Sandra L. Stacey to Thomas L. Trendler
2244 Hawthorne Drive, $80,000, Florence E. Chappell to Debra M. Hill
10 Hilltop Drive, $50,000, Karen Reed and Christine Edwards to Barry K. and Sharon Jacobs
2214 Hoyt Knoll, $132,500, Rita Sue Larrance to Clifford G. and Sandra J. Harden
3036 Lakeland Road, $146,000, Elvon Jerry and Judith M. Giberson to Dakota and Katelyn Taylor
1321 E. Locust St., $25,000, Victoria Austin to Sam Onate
104 Madison Drive, $72,500, Michael and Sylvia Warmbrod and Courtney Kinsler to JR Gary Brooke
907 W. Main St., $700, City of Decatur to Alex Miller
3650 N. Main St., $94,900, Crystal Hesse to Eddie Junior and Linda G. Harper
2912 N. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Drive, $650,000, Swartz Management Corporation to JOS Plaza, Inc.
1609 Moorwood Drive, $143,150, Patrick D. and Amy Irene Webb Braun to Mitch Billington
4525 Nicklaus Court, $213,000, Benjamon M. and Michelle R. Alexander to Matthew L. Oliver
839 W. North St., $35,000, Little Aussies LLC to Terry Hall
135 N. Oakdale Blvd., $86,900, Kyle and Dara Grove to Abigail Smith and James Poyhonen
4422 E. Powers Blvd., $199,900, Jason J. and Tracy L. Habrock to John and Amy Stock
2467 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Tina M. Eller to Marion Michael Kester
1236 W. Ravina Park Road, $81,500, Nathan T. Patrick to Roberta L. Stanley
43 Ridgedale Drive, $112,475, Stephen and Danielle Marksberry to Brittany Sky Velazquez
2705 Saddle Trek Road, $135,000, Debra Maple, Denise Dubell, Kevin and Darren Sharp to Robb-Ling, Inc.
262 Southmoreland Place, $255,000, Edward W. Woare, as Successor Trustee of the Edward M. Woare Declaration of Trust dated Dec. 12, 2008 to Eric S. and Sydney B. McRae
315 Southmoreland Place, $287,000, Amy and John Stock to Marcos and Cecilia Hashimoto
42 1st South Shores Ave., $258,000, Martin L. and Shirley L. Trolia to Jeffrey W. and Pamela D. Sidwell
722 Stella Drive, $162,500, Estate of Florence E. Davis, deceased to Deborah P. Fleming
559 S. Taylor Ave., $64,500, Angela Parker to Timesha Smith and Germaine Parker
3772 Tulane Drive, $178,000, Melinda L. Lawrence to Jacob W. Maple
2185 S. Twin Bridge Road, $6,000, Richard E. Weller Estate to Michael R. Bennett
2233 Western Drive, $251,000, Edward C. Elliott to Robert Jr. and Gay Raskin
4672 White Oak Lane, $139,900, Nathan G. and Rachel M. Moran to Rosalind White
1565 E. Winnetka Ave., $109,900, Diane Bond to Reshawon Neal
1781 E. Winnetka Ave., $125,900, Deborah P. Fleming to Alisha L. Gaddy
3030 N. Woodford St., $125,000, The Kenneth Ferencik Trust to Decatur Rental Properties LLC
709 S. 22nd St., $59,900, Timothy M. Vieweg to Harold Armstrong
191 N. 35th Court, $145,000, Robert P. and Dawn M. Smith to Jacob Martina
1771 S. 44th St., $97,500, Laci Davis to Brandie N. Ewing
1173 S. 44th St., $210,500, Jon J. Taylor to Tom Wallace, Trustee of the Tom Wallace Living Trust dated Oct. 23, 2012
Forsyth
143 S. Elwood St., $75,000, Shaun and Erin Schlosser to Cameron J. Reynolds
555 W. Forsyth Road, $17,375, Steve Horve Builders, Inc., an Illinois Corporation to Keith Montgomery
909 Stevens Creek Circle, $299, 000, Shrikant L. Khandekar to Chase T. Kailer and Naira Borges Saran
Macon
191 W. Dunn St., $147,500, Dustin M. Morrison to Lexi L. Doss and Jib R. Carson
154 W. Glenn St., $113,500, Sarah A. Moser NKA Sarah A. Jess to Amanda McQuire
3512 E. Walker Road, $260,000, David W. and Kathy S. Wilson to Dale W. and Julie A. Plumer
Mount Zion
660 Emerald Ave., $315,962, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Nathan and Rachel Moran
Moweaqua
1706 E. Hilvety Road, $102,000, Paul L. and Barbara K. Christensen to Donald and Teresa Downs
Warrensburg
321 Southland Drive, $123,000, Bryan Powell to Jenna K. Davis
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.