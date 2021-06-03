Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1708 E. Barrington Ave., $89,900, Myrna L. Clark Trust to Diane Bond

3550 E. Chestnut Ave., $182,500, David B. and Angela M. Brown to The City of Decatur, A Municipal Corporation

1326 N. Church St., $10,000, Autumn Whittington-South to Carlos Leyva

1157 Cornell Drive, $112,000, Alexa Peoples to Logan Deardorff

3617 Dove Drive, $90,000, Austira Sanchez and Ramon Mata to Caroline E. Rauch and Marcella A. Hayes

2022 Ferndell Drive, $114,900, Nancy L. Harry, as Trustee of the Nancy L. Harry Declaration Trust dated Oct. 2, 2000 to Angela M. and David P. Brown

2821 S. Forrest Green Drive, $188,000, Clifton Alan Jones to Philip Limpin and Mary Sue Jones

4580 Forest Parkway, $180,000, Trent R. Deines to Gregory C. and Jennifer Elizabeth Binkley

2424 N. Graceland Ave., $12,000, Kevin E. Woodruff to Carolyn Woodland

4100 E. Grand Ave., $83,000, Austin Friend to Jonathan Ainscough

1824 Granite Road, $75,000, Thomas J. and Nancy J. Bryson, Co-Trustees of the TJB and NJB Trust dated April 27, 2020 to Loren Hill

433 S. Gravel Pit Road, $24,000, Estate of Edith F. Bunning to Jerry Bunning

501 S. Greenwood Ave., $6,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Christopher Hess

1755 E. Grove Road, $75,000, Robert L. Gilbert Jr. to Valerie Wallace

783 Gunnar Lane, $174,000, Sandra L. Stacey to Thomas L. Trendler

2244 Hawthorne Drive, $80,000, Florence E. Chappell to Debra M. Hill

10 Hilltop Drive, $50,000, Karen Reed and Christine Edwards to Barry K. and Sharon Jacobs

2214 Hoyt Knoll, $132,500, Rita Sue Larrance to Clifford G. and Sandra J. Harden

3036 Lakeland Road, $146,000, Elvon Jerry and Judith M. Giberson to Dakota and Katelyn Taylor

1321 E. Locust St., $25,000, Victoria Austin to Sam Onate

104 Madison Drive, $72,500, Michael and Sylvia Warmbrod and Courtney Kinsler to JR Gary Brooke

907 W. Main St., $700, City of Decatur to Alex Miller

3650 N. Main St., $94,900, Crystal Hesse to Eddie Junior and Linda G. Harper

2912 N. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Drive, $650,000, Swartz Management Corporation to JOS Plaza, Inc.

1609 Moorwood Drive, $143,150, Patrick D. and Amy Irene Webb Braun to Mitch Billington

4525 Nicklaus Court, $213,000, Benjamon M. and Michelle R. Alexander to Matthew L. Oliver

839 W. North St., $35,000, Little Aussies LLC to Terry Hall

135 N. Oakdale Blvd., $86,900, Kyle and Dara Grove to Abigail Smith and James Poyhonen

4422 E. Powers Blvd., $199,900, Jason J. and Tracy L. Habrock to John and Amy Stock

2467 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Tina M. Eller to Marion Michael Kester

1236 W. Ravina Park Road, $81,500, Nathan T. Patrick to Roberta L. Stanley

43 Ridgedale Drive, $112,475, Stephen and Danielle Marksberry to Brittany Sky Velazquez

2705 Saddle Trek Road, $135,000, Debra Maple, Denise Dubell, Kevin and Darren Sharp to Robb-Ling, Inc.

262 Southmoreland Place, $255,000, Edward W. Woare, as Successor Trustee of the Edward M. Woare Declaration of Trust dated Dec. 12, 2008 to Eric S. and Sydney B. McRae

315 Southmoreland Place, $287,000, Amy and John Stock to Marcos and Cecilia Hashimoto

42 1st South Shores Ave., $258,000, Martin L. and Shirley L. Trolia to Jeffrey W. and Pamela D. Sidwell

722 Stella Drive, $162,500, Estate of Florence E. Davis, deceased to Deborah P. Fleming

559 S. Taylor Ave., $64,500, Angela Parker to Timesha Smith and Germaine Parker

3772 Tulane Drive, $178,000, Melinda L. Lawrence to Jacob W. Maple

2185 S. Twin Bridge Road, $6,000, Richard E. Weller Estate to Michael R. Bennett

2233 Western Drive, $251,000, Edward C. Elliott to Robert Jr. and Gay Raskin

4672 White Oak Lane, $139,900, Nathan G. and Rachel M. Moran to Rosalind White

1565 E. Winnetka Ave., $109,900, Diane Bond to Reshawon Neal

1781 E. Winnetka Ave., $125,900, Deborah P. Fleming to Alisha L. Gaddy

3030 N. Woodford St., $125,000, The Kenneth Ferencik Trust to Decatur Rental Properties LLC

709 S. 22nd St., $59,900, Timothy M. Vieweg to Harold Armstrong

191 N. 35th Court, $145,000, Robert P. and Dawn M. Smith to Jacob Martina

1771 S. 44th St., $97,500, Laci Davis to Brandie N. Ewing

1173 S. 44th St., $210,500, Jon J. Taylor to Tom Wallace, Trustee of the Tom Wallace Living Trust dated Oct. 23, 2012

Forsyth

143 S. Elwood St., $75,000, Shaun and Erin Schlosser to Cameron J. Reynolds

555 W. Forsyth Road, $17,375, Steve Horve Builders, Inc., an Illinois Corporation to Keith Montgomery

909 Stevens Creek Circle, $299, 000, Shrikant L. Khandekar to Chase T. Kailer and Naira Borges Saran

Macon

191 W. Dunn St., $147,500, Dustin M. Morrison to Lexi L. Doss and Jib R. Carson

154 W. Glenn St., $113,500, Sarah A. Moser NKA Sarah A. Jess to Amanda McQuire

3512 E. Walker Road, $260,000, David W. and Kathy S. Wilson to Dale W. and Julie A. Plumer

Mount Zion

660 Emerald Ave., $315,962, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Nathan and Rachel Moran

Moweaqua

1706 E. Hilvety Road, $102,000, Paul L. and Barbara K. Christensen to Donald and Teresa Downs

Warrensburg

321 Southland Drive, $123,000, Bryan Powell to Jenna K. Davis

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

