Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Real estate transfers

Decatur

4040 N. Cambridge Drive, $102,000, Stacy Goodwin to J'Kyra R. Winters

3553 E. Condit St., $42,000, Michael J. Weybright to Ronald W. McCarty, Jr.

3553 E. Condit St., $53,000, Ronald McCarty, Jr. to Radine Cox

19 Crestview Drive, $78,000, Larry E. Bright to James Lee Smith

3051 Deer Trail, $224,000, Edward C. Whitaker to Hubert W. and Samantha J. Murray

3575 Dove Drive, $68,500, Alvin Cohen to Ray K. Bates, Jr.

1954 East Gate Drive, $78,900, Connie D. Gilman to Noal Bonnett

403 Greenway Lane, $420,000, Douglas and Lea Stukins to G. Mattix Trust

530 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $77,000, Douglas K. Lacey to Cole Babcock

1804 Home Park Ave., $44,000, Lance and Peggy A. Smith to Britt Brown, trustee Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, no. 18042020

74 Madison Drive, $45,000, Sheila K. Robinson to Audrey Berna and Zane Peterson

2554 E. Main St., $14,400 (Contract July 2017), Shelley L. Donner to David C. Hardy

2851 E. Main St., $78,500, Rodney Saffer to Kierra Allston

1353 Meadowview Drive, $178,000, Cynthia Luton to Tyler Ford

1899 Midland Road, $87,500, Michael A.L. and Christine N. Jump to Charles Brock Vannordeck

3721 Morningstar Court, $237,000, Patrick KF and Mary Lou Vaughn to James and Karalee Misner

67 Phillips Drive, $61,000, Mitchell D. and Xia C. Boulier to Marilyn E. Barding

2005 E. Pythian Ave., $10,000 (Contract 2018), Dome Tax Service Co. to Kevin D. McPeak and Valerie M. Fennimore

3238 Redlich Drive, $136,500, Ronald and Donna Wampler to Karen Sivils 

4251 Regina Road, $59,600, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tessio Irons

3737 Salem School Road, $291,000, Debra K. Niles, trustee, and Randy O. Niles, trustee, to David M. and Stevie M. Bletscher

4066 Sheffield Drive, $105,500, Jerry A. and Kaylee N. Spain to Melissa Irvin

3710 E. Sidney Court, $205,000, Kristian and Cheryl Jensen to Ana Carolina Camargo

145 Southland Drive, $98,000, Keith and Diane Guinn to David L. Christianson

1624 N. Summit Ave., $46,500, Melissa Walden to James L. Kidd

2097 N. Union St., $37,300, Weslee K. Brown to Gregory Shaw

2930 E. Wallace, $42,900, Corinne Stickle Likins to Jeremy P. Davis

4633 White Oak Lane, $108,500, Brian A. Koster to Kaitlin M. Havener and Kyle P. Smith

124 Wisconsin Drive, $86,800, Darlene J. McIntyre to William Dickenson

1505 S. 35th St., $101,000, James and Karalee Misner to Nate and Datrice Weathers

Argenta

493 E. Route 48, $103,000, Teresa E. Barnett fka Teresa E. Hall and Caroline A. Barnett to Matthew D. Hackney and Shari L. Mariner

Blue Mound

101 Kathy Court, $65,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Christopher Smegal

Forsyth

956 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $285,000, James N. and Jill M. Demarco to Jeremy D. and Mary Good

385 Loma Drive, $140,000, Kayla Johnson and Danielle Vandermeer to Steven and Tichie Jackson

784 Spyglass Blvd., $272,000, John Psaradellis and Doris Ghaben to Wilson K. and Barbara Cassell

749 Spyglass Blvd., $238,000, Frederick T. and Lisa Roth to Cole Klendworth

736 W. Weaver Road, $229,900, Karl R. and Nancy S. Graf to Joshua D. and Kristen K. Troxell

Macon

396 W. Frick St., $23,000, Robert A. Hunter and Charles W. Hunter to Simon LLC

355 S. Wiles, $134,500, Terri Carr to Brian Otta

Maroa

222 N. Maple St., $93,500, Mitchell Creager to Mark A. and Jami S. Hunter

Mount Zion

240 W. Walnut St., $147,000, Danielle Stroud to Richard L. Mattingly Jr.

730 Westland, $129,000, Sheryl Harris to Erica R. Mabon

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.

