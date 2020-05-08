Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4040 N. Cambridge Drive, $102,000, Stacy Goodwin to J'Kyra R. Winters
3553 E. Condit St., $42,000, Michael J. Weybright to Ronald W. McCarty, Jr.
3553 E. Condit St., $53,000, Ronald McCarty, Jr. to Radine Cox
19 Crestview Drive, $78,000, Larry E. Bright to James Lee Smith
3051 Deer Trail, $224,000, Edward C. Whitaker to Hubert W. and Samantha J. Murray
3575 Dove Drive, $68,500, Alvin Cohen to Ray K. Bates, Jr.
1954 East Gate Drive, $78,900, Connie D. Gilman to Noal Bonnett
403 Greenway Lane, $420,000, Douglas and Lea Stukins to G. Mattix Trust
530 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $77,000, Douglas K. Lacey to Cole Babcock
1804 Home Park Ave., $44,000, Lance and Peggy A. Smith to Britt Brown, trustee Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, no. 18042020
74 Madison Drive, $45,000, Sheila K. Robinson to Audrey Berna and Zane Peterson
2554 E. Main St., $14,400 (Contract July 2017), Shelley L. Donner to David C. Hardy
2851 E. Main St., $78,500, Rodney Saffer to Kierra Allston
1353 Meadowview Drive, $178,000, Cynthia Luton to Tyler Ford
1899 Midland Road, $87,500, Michael A.L. and Christine N. Jump to Charles Brock Vannordeck
3721 Morningstar Court, $237,000, Patrick KF and Mary Lou Vaughn to James and Karalee Misner
67 Phillips Drive, $61,000, Mitchell D. and Xia C. Boulier to Marilyn E. Barding
2005 E. Pythian Ave., $10,000 (Contract 2018), Dome Tax Service Co. to Kevin D. McPeak and Valerie M. Fennimore
3238 Redlich Drive, $136,500, Ronald and Donna Wampler to Karen Sivils
4251 Regina Road, $59,600, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tessio Irons
3737 Salem School Road, $291,000, Debra K. Niles, trustee, and Randy O. Niles, trustee, to David M. and Stevie M. Bletscher
4066 Sheffield Drive, $105,500, Jerry A. and Kaylee N. Spain to Melissa Irvin
3710 E. Sidney Court, $205,000, Kristian and Cheryl Jensen to Ana Carolina Camargo
145 Southland Drive, $98,000, Keith and Diane Guinn to David L. Christianson
1624 N. Summit Ave., $46,500, Melissa Walden to James L. Kidd
2097 N. Union St., $37,300, Weslee K. Brown to Gregory Shaw
2930 E. Wallace, $42,900, Corinne Stickle Likins to Jeremy P. Davis
4633 White Oak Lane, $108,500, Brian A. Koster to Kaitlin M. Havener and Kyle P. Smith
124 Wisconsin Drive, $86,800, Darlene J. McIntyre to William Dickenson
1505 S. 35th St., $101,000, James and Karalee Misner to Nate and Datrice Weathers
Argenta
493 E. Route 48, $103,000, Teresa E. Barnett fka Teresa E. Hall and Caroline A. Barnett to Matthew D. Hackney and Shari L. Mariner
Blue Mound
101 Kathy Court, $65,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Christopher Smegal
Forsyth
956 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $285,000, James N. and Jill M. Demarco to Jeremy D. and Mary Good
385 Loma Drive, $140,000, Kayla Johnson and Danielle Vandermeer to Steven and Tichie Jackson
784 Spyglass Blvd., $272,000, John Psaradellis and Doris Ghaben to Wilson K. and Barbara Cassell
749 Spyglass Blvd., $238,000, Frederick T. and Lisa Roth to Cole Klendworth
736 W. Weaver Road, $229,900, Karl R. and Nancy S. Graf to Joshua D. and Kristen K. Troxell
Macon
396 W. Frick St., $23,000, Robert A. Hunter and Charles W. Hunter to Simon LLC
355 S. Wiles, $134,500, Terri Carr to Brian Otta
Maroa
222 N. Maple St., $93,500, Mitchell Creager to Mark A. and Jami S. Hunter
Mount Zion
240 W. Walnut St., $147,000, Danielle Stroud to Richard L. Mattingly Jr.
730 Westland, $129,000, Sheryl Harris to Erica R. Mabon
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.
