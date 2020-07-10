Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

553 S. Boyd St., $23,684, Tera N. Robinson to Gregory Kenta Williams

122 Bretton Court, $129,900, Michael and Beth Roach to Aaron M. Taylor 

1051 Buckeye Lane, $110,000, Robert W.  and Angela E. Daugherty to Latonya J. Jones

3937 Cambridge Road, $84.900, Andrew James and Ann R. Albert Ellis to Kathy Taylor 

3002 E. Chesnut Ave., $215,000, Jack W. and Janet E. Kelsheimer to Stephen P. and Monica M. Clevenger

3825 N. Constant View Drive, $70,000, Zachary A. and Tiffany N. Senger to Bruce P. Washburn

1349 W. Cushing St., $4,000, Mike and Teresa Stewart to Warren Lucas

152 S. Dippen Lane, $217,000, Thomas and Deborah Seitz to Pocco Properties LLC

4641 Dogwood Court, $105,000, Michael W. Timmons to Linda M. Taylor

406 Fairmont Drive, $97,500, Klyle R. and Alison Tutt to Robert Kimberly A. Albright

1495 N. Fairview Ave., $10,000, Mike and Teresa Stewart to Warren R. Lucas

3585 E. Fitzgerald Road, $110,000, Ronald L. Hunsley to Joshua David Reid

1624 W. Forest Ave., $81,000, Charles J. Schaab II to Shannon C. Brinkoetter

18 Green Oak Drive, $87, 500, Richard A. Robinson to Mackenzie Lappin

1333 N. Gulick Ave, $18,000, Jeannette K. Rice to Daniel Igwe

 Forsyth

416 W. Hickory Point Road, $180,000, Marla Kaye Darsham to Wyatt and Kelsey Washburn

144 Jack Lane, $275,000, Suneela Monavarthi to Charles J. and Jennifer Schaab II

607 Lauren Lane, $165,000, Wyatt P. and Kelsey M. Washburn to Curtis and Abby Kirk

746 Stevens Creek Blvd., $340, 000, Robert R. and Kimberly A. Albright to Timothy D. and Christine M. Harman

456 Tyrone Drive, $286,000, Satya Patel to David S. and Julie L. Smith

 

Oreana

201 N. East Ave., $137,500, Paul A. and Elizabeth J. Parenti to Lyle E. and E. Jean Locke 

Niantic

501 Lee Sturgis Drive, $97,500, Stephen C. Higar to Newt A. Sidener

Mount Zion

935 Crestview Court, $141,000, Steveie M. Holmes Bletscher to Justin Embrey 

24 Prairie Rose Court, $136,000, Jeffrey and Jacqulyn Walker to Susan Wu

420 W. Roberts St., $95,000, Bernard Warnick to Ryan J. and Victoria H. Henry

620 N. Whitetail Circle, $85,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to C&S Properties LLC Series 5

725 Whitetail Circle, $156,500, Heather Wood to Alexander L. and Alyssa T. Brewer

Warrensburg

5 Gallagher St., $63,000, Glen B. Casstevens to Hunter T. Hudson 

 Weldon

11864 E. Washington Street Road, $225,000, Shawn Reeves to George and Mary Riley 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.

