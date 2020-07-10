Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
553 S. Boyd St., $23,684, Tera N. Robinson to Gregory Kenta Williams
122 Bretton Court, $129,900, Michael and Beth Roach to Aaron M. Taylor
1051 Buckeye Lane, $110,000, Robert W. and Angela E. Daugherty to Latonya J. Jones
3937 Cambridge Road, $84.900, Andrew James and Ann R. Albert Ellis to Kathy Taylor
3002 E. Chesnut Ave., $215,000, Jack W. and Janet E. Kelsheimer to Stephen P. and Monica M. Clevenger
3825 N. Constant View Drive, $70,000, Zachary A. and Tiffany N. Senger to Bruce P. Washburn
1349 W. Cushing St., $4,000, Mike and Teresa Stewart to Warren Lucas
152 S. Dippen Lane, $217,000, Thomas and Deborah Seitz to Pocco Properties LLC
4641 Dogwood Court, $105,000, Michael W. Timmons to Linda M. Taylor
406 Fairmont Drive, $97,500, Klyle R. and Alison Tutt to Robert Kimberly A. Albright
1495 N. Fairview Ave., $10,000, Mike and Teresa Stewart to Warren R. Lucas
3585 E. Fitzgerald Road, $110,000, Ronald L. Hunsley to Joshua David Reid
1624 W. Forest Ave., $81,000, Charles J. Schaab II to Shannon C. Brinkoetter
18 Green Oak Drive, $87, 500, Richard A. Robinson to Mackenzie Lappin
1333 N. Gulick Ave, $18,000, Jeannette K. Rice to Daniel Igwe
Forsyth
416 W. Hickory Point Road, $180,000, Marla Kaye Darsham to Wyatt and Kelsey Washburn
144 Jack Lane, $275,000, Suneela Monavarthi to Charles J. and Jennifer Schaab II
607 Lauren Lane, $165,000, Wyatt P. and Kelsey M. Washburn to Curtis and Abby Kirk
746 Stevens Creek Blvd., $340, 000, Robert R. and Kimberly A. Albright to Timothy D. and Christine M. Harman
456 Tyrone Drive, $286,000, Satya Patel to David S. and Julie L. Smith
Oreana
201 N. East Ave., $137,500, Paul A. and Elizabeth J. Parenti to Lyle E. and E. Jean Locke
Niantic
501 Lee Sturgis Drive, $97,500, Stephen C. Higar to Newt A. Sidener
Mount Zion
935 Crestview Court, $141,000, Steveie M. Holmes Bletscher to Justin Embrey
24 Prairie Rose Court, $136,000, Jeffrey and Jacqulyn Walker to Susan Wu
420 W. Roberts St., $95,000, Bernard Warnick to Ryan J. and Victoria H. Henry
620 N. Whitetail Circle, $85,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to C&S Properties LLC Series 5
725 Whitetail Circle, $156,500, Heather Wood to Alexander L. and Alyssa T. Brewer
Warrensburg
5 Gallagher St., $63,000, Glen B. Casstevens to Hunter T. Hudson
Weldon
11864 E. Washington Street Road, $225,000, Shawn Reeves to George and Mary Riley
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.
