Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

4741 Barberry Court, $132,000, Justin Lyon to Benjamin and Andrea West

4010 Bayview Drive, $102,000, Keegan S. Tener to Charles and Deborah A. Ulbricht

4947 Boyd Road, $132,500, Thanh Y Do to David L. McLaughlin

2098 N Charles St., $4,000, John L. Marsh to Michael B. Johnson and Phillip Hunster

3530 E. Chestnut Ave., $82,000, Bryan L. Vought to City of Decatur 

8 Circle Drive, $148,000, Susan D. Niesman and Stephaine R. Strang to William A. and Jennifer M. Sorensen

234 N. Dennis Ave., $60,000, Laura L. and Joshua Mahon to Shelbi Collins 

2424 W. Forrest Ave., $125,000, Classie M. Hardin to Daniel S. and Susan George Johnson

14 Hilltop Drive, $115,000, Craig W. and Misty Calhoun to Eric and Elayna Williams

675 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $54,900, Cody J. and Courtney D. Six to John M. Gensler

1050 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $30,000, Bryant Bunch to Katerra Brown

1310 S. Lynnwood Drive, $220,000, Roger A. and Dyann M. Craig to Cordaryl and Denisha Patrick

6330 Maple Crest Court, $315,000, Randall Stowers to Roger and Dyann M. Craig 

 9 Medial Court, $84,900, Melissa Haynes Hendrian to Dexter Jones

2574 S. Nantucket Drive, $135,500, Delmar L. and Nancy Klebe to Kaleb and Madelyn Damery

134 Nevada Drive, $134 Nevada Drive, $92,000, Matthew R. and Kimberly K. Bean to Nicholas Renick

1079 N. Oakcrest Ave., $30,000, Estate of John C. Urbanowicz, deceased c/o Richard Hopp, attorney at law to Tiffany Bell

5745 W. Rock Springs Road, $315,000, Larry and Camella Ryterski to Law office of Nancy Handegan

2380 Salem School Road, $53,000, Estate of Richard E. Weller, deceased to Joshua Alldridge

2055 Spring Lane, $114,000, Rhonda J. Morrell to Walter Gene and Gail L. Butler

11 Third Drive, $55,000, Estate of Beverly A. White, deceased to Thu V. Nguyen

1332 Walnut Grove Ave., $5,000, Aaron Meador to Randall Meador

1415 E. Willard Ave, 30,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Genevieve R. Young

99 Wisconsin Drive, $74,000, Estate of Phyliss Ellegood, deceased to Jennifer A. Lopez

Argenta

333 N. North St., $87,000, D. Mark and Tammy J. Allen to Wesley Kimler

Boody 

5777 N. Main St., $97,000, Ethan Funkhouser to Shelby Beiler

Macon

12857 Woodcock Road, $22,267.10, Randy Morrell to Benjamin J. and Julie Roe

Mount Zion

1030 Spitler Park Drive, $115,000, Chad D. Lavarier to Nicholas Huckstep

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

