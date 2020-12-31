Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4741 Barberry Court, $132,000, Justin Lyon to Benjamin and Andrea West
4010 Bayview Drive, $102,000, Keegan S. Tener to Charles and Deborah A. Ulbricht
4947 Boyd Road, $132,500, Thanh Y Do to David L. McLaughlin
2098 N Charles St., $4,000, John L. Marsh to Michael B. Johnson and Phillip Hunster
3530 E. Chestnut Ave., $82,000, Bryan L. Vought to City of Decatur
8 Circle Drive, $148,000, Susan D. Niesman and Stephaine R. Strang to William A. and Jennifer M. Sorensen
234 N. Dennis Ave., $60,000, Laura L. and Joshua Mahon to Shelbi Collins
2424 W. Forrest Ave., $125,000, Classie M. Hardin to Daniel S. and Susan George Johnson
14 Hilltop Drive, $115,000, Craig W. and Misty Calhoun to Eric and Elayna Williams
675 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $54,900, Cody J. and Courtney D. Six to John M. Gensler
1050 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $30,000, Bryant Bunch to Katerra Brown
1310 S. Lynnwood Drive, $220,000, Roger A. and Dyann M. Craig to Cordaryl and Denisha Patrick
6330 Maple Crest Court, $315,000, Randall Stowers to Roger and Dyann M. Craig
9 Medial Court, $84,900, Melissa Haynes Hendrian to Dexter Jones
2574 S. Nantucket Drive, $135,500, Delmar L. and Nancy Klebe to Kaleb and Madelyn Damery
134 Nevada Drive, $134 Nevada Drive, $92,000, Matthew R. and Kimberly K. Bean to Nicholas Renick
1079 N. Oakcrest Ave., $30,000, Estate of John C. Urbanowicz, deceased c/o Richard Hopp, attorney at law to Tiffany Bell
5745 W. Rock Springs Road, $315,000, Larry and Camella Ryterski to Law office of Nancy Handegan
2380 Salem School Road, $53,000, Estate of Richard E. Weller, deceased to Joshua Alldridge
2055 Spring Lane, $114,000, Rhonda J. Morrell to Walter Gene and Gail L. Butler
11 Third Drive, $55,000, Estate of Beverly A. White, deceased to Thu V. Nguyen
1332 Walnut Grove Ave., $5,000, Aaron Meador to Randall Meador
1415 E. Willard Ave, 30,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Genevieve R. Young
99 Wisconsin Drive, $74,000, Estate of Phyliss Ellegood, deceased to Jennifer A. Lopez
Argenta
333 N. North St., $87,000, D. Mark and Tammy J. Allen to Wesley Kimler
Boody
5777 N. Main St., $97,000, Ethan Funkhouser to Shelby Beiler
Macon
12857 Woodcock Road, $22,267.10, Randy Morrell to Benjamin J. and Julie Roe
Mount Zion
1030 Spitler Park Drive, $115,000, Chad D. Lavarier to Nicholas Huckstep
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.