Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4863 Arbor Court, $125,000, Phyllis Surina to William Mona M. and Altman
2990 Blackstone Drive, $374,900, Terry A. Mason to Edward J. and Dawn R. Smith
539 W. Buckingham Drive, $46,000, Dennis M. Timmons to Steven and Shataea Irons
4076 N. Camelot Drive, $65,000, Billy Auvil to Billy Robert Sr. and Demova Janette Auvil
1244 E. Cantrell St., $3,000, Carlene Bleus to Marisa Meola
1328 E, Cantrell St., $1,500, Jason Bulla to Jessica Dooley
12 N. Country Club Road, $97,000, Jeremy L. Milligan to James and Deborah Foster
2477 De Loach Court, $67,629, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Brandee N. Carver
1995 N. Dennis Ave., $55,000, Lashad Property Solutions, LLC to Julie D. Harbarger
216 Dover Drive, $129,500, Paula Joy Cawthon to Garrett Voiles
2401 E. Eldorado St., $9,000, Larry R. Van Deventer, Jr. to Dalton Marquis
3109 E. Fitzgerald Road, $170,000, David A. and Pamela S. Cox to Kyle L. and Jeanne E. Karsten
2665 S. Forrest Green Drive, $186,000, John A. and Elizabeth Holgren Jr. to Jason S. and Melissa A. Huffman
8095 Fort Daniels Road, $215,000, The Michael G. Henry Trust dated 29th day of Feb. 2000 to Jonathan Oberreiter and Gabrielle Polakoff
3120 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Joseph E. Kapper to James and Donyal L. Banning
750 S. Gravel Pit Road, $301,000, Jon C. and Janis C. Rhodes to J. Douglas and Rachelle Lynn Martin
880 S. Green Meadow Drive, $89,500, Mike Boliek, Becky Bailey, Stuart Boliek and Midi Glass to Michael Gene and Patricia Ann Williams
1504 N. Gulick Ave., $15,000, Paul Schrishuhn to Yasmin Owens
147 Hightide Drive, $67,000, Andrew R. Hendrian, trustee to Kristopher Thompson
741 W. Karen Court, $144,900, Frank L. and Sheryl A. Ciastko to Brandon C. Tully
1024 E. Lincoln Ave., $500, Darius C. Harris to Darenda Wagner
138 Maywood Court, $75,000, Jackey L. Bond, Sr. doing business as Family Custom Rim and Tire Shop to Arena and Johnny Williams
1322 N. Monroe St., $37,000, Robert Musgrave to Hui Wang
1571 N. Monroe St., $7,000, Andrew Cook to Wendell Etherly
570 W. Prairie Ave., $107,000, Kenneth L. and Dolores Artman to Sherry Lynn Freels and Pete Demetroff
2085 Ramsey Drive, $80,000, Charles Holliday to Austin T. Deardorff
3305 Redlich Drive, $84,000, Verna M. Trimby to Andrenique P. Newbon
32 Ridgeway Drive, $60,000, Zachery R. and Brooke Elizabeth Wicklund to Vernie T. Barnett
2294 Rolling Creek Drive, $310,000, Sephome22, LLC to Brandon C. George
2171 E. Roosevelt Ave, $19,500 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Anthony C. Walker
443 Shadow Lane, $133,000, Andrew J. and Claire Marie Holloway to Larry D. and Lillie L. Rodgers
1877 Shady Crest St., $55,000, Wesley B. Walsh to Charlotte Rose Ford
704 Shorewood Drive, $62,000, Pensco Trust Company, LLC, Custodian FBO Alan K. Peterson IRA 100% to John Schleper
5 Southside Country Club Road, $0 (Homestead exemption), Janet F. Chott-Beasley, trustee of trust #5 to Davis A. Cox
16 E. South Court Drive, $112,500, Jennifer L. Aughenbaugh Bridges to Frank and Robin R. Luna Jr.
1770 S. Spitler Drive, $420,000, Barton L. and Sandra L. Cole to Lesly Whitlow
1595 W. Sunset Ave., $84,000, Barbara L. Laskowski, Trustee to Trust dated Oct. 17, 2000 to Melanie Weaver
1569 W. Sunset Ave., $74,000, White Stable LLC to Christine Garma
1895 N. Summit Ave., $35,000, Sharon Jones and James Dick to Kimberly and David Chaney
2622 Tanglewood Drive, $175,000, Christopher and Lindsey Hale to Matthew Brecht and Jessie Morrell
224 Wayside Ave., $28,000, Debbie and Jon Beilstein to Gary L. and Trena G. Baker
8 W. Westway Drive, $75,000, Amy R. Tucker to Chase Tucker
1045 N. Wilder Ave., $13,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustees of Trust dated May, 31 2998 to Tre Trichel
467 W. William St., $24,000, Lawrence R. and Chris E. Livergood to Jensen Properties, LLC
782 Wolf Road, $160,000, Jeremy and Taeia Valeck to Caleb and Rachelle Nale
2127 N. Woodford St., $16,000, Derrick A. Williams to Tiana S. Cook
3201 N. Woodford St., $40,000, Jerry R. and Lily Jean Clifton Declaration of Trust dated Feb. 10, 2005 to Joe and Lois E. Perry
1010 N. Woodlawn Ave., $35,000, Jesse W. Danbury to Elm Rentals LLC
675 S. 16th St., $15,500, Rodney D. Noran, Trustee, Revocable Living Trust dated 7/24/06 to Sandra J. Yelovich
492 N. 32nd St., $64,000, Richard J. and Penny S. Gray to Steven P. Ziegler
1646 N. 33rd St., $8,000 (contract 10/2019), Robert E. and Carissa L. Bledslaw III to Jenny Lynne Bledsaw
1358 S. 44th St., $73,500, William E. Wilson to Jeffrey Lynn Patient
Blue Mound
310 Seiberling St., $42,500, Lisa A. Eckenrodt to Sophia Fulk
Forsyth
600 Hopi St., $237,000, David and Patricia Swartz to Jorge Garcia
5220 Navajo Drive, $150,000, Marilyn J. McKinney to John T. and Unchu Burke Jr.
16 Surrey Lane, $137,000, Estate of John Ossowski, deceased to Robert G. and Karen S. Branham Jr.
Mount Zion
1420 Noble Drive, $205,500, Thomas M. and Rise A. Anderson to Nashe and Kacy Harlan
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.