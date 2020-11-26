 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

 4863 Arbor Court, $125,000, Phyllis Surina to William Mona M. and Altman

2990 Blackstone Drive, $374,900, Terry A. Mason to Edward J. and Dawn R. Smith

539 W. Buckingham Drive, $46,000, Dennis M. Timmons to Steven and Shataea Irons

4076 N. Camelot Drive, $65,000, Billy Auvil to Billy Robert Sr. and Demova Janette Auvil

1244 E. Cantrell St., $3,000, Carlene Bleus to Marisa Meola

1328 E, Cantrell St., $1,500, Jason Bulla to Jessica Dooley

12 N. Country Club Road, $97,000, Jeremy L. Milligan to James and Deborah Foster

2477 De Loach Court, $67,629, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Brandee N. Carver

1995 N. Dennis Ave., $55,000, Lashad Property Solutions, LLC to Julie D. Harbarger

216 Dover Drive, $129,500, Paula Joy Cawthon to Garrett Voiles

2401 E. Eldorado St., $9,000, Larry R. Van Deventer, Jr. to Dalton Marquis

3109 E. Fitzgerald Road, $170,000, David A. and Pamela S. Cox to Kyle L. and Jeanne E. Karsten 

2665 S. Forrest Green Drive, $186,000, John A. and Elizabeth Holgren Jr. to Jason S. and Melissa A. Huffman

8095 Fort Daniels Road, $215,000, The Michael G. Henry Trust dated 29th day of Feb. 2000 to Jonathan Oberreiter and Gabrielle Polakoff

3120 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Joseph E. Kapper to James and Donyal L. Banning

750 S. Gravel Pit Road, $301,000, Jon C. and Janis C. Rhodes to J. Douglas and Rachelle Lynn Martin

880 S. Green Meadow Drive, $89,500, Mike Boliek, Becky Bailey, Stuart Boliek and Midi Glass to Michael Gene and Patricia Ann Williams

1504 N. Gulick Ave., $15,000, Paul Schrishuhn to Yasmin Owens

147 Hightide Drive, $67,000, Andrew R. Hendrian, trustee to Kristopher Thompson 

741 W. Karen Court, $144,900, Frank L. and Sheryl A. Ciastko to Brandon C. Tully

1024 E. Lincoln Ave., $500, Darius C. Harris to Darenda Wagner

 

138 Maywood Court, $75,000, Jackey L. Bond, Sr. doing business as Family Custom Rim and Tire Shop to Arena and Johnny Williams

1322 N. Monroe St., $37,000, Robert Musgrave to Hui Wang

1571 N. Monroe St., $7,000, Andrew Cook to Wendell Etherly

570 W. Prairie Ave., $107,000, Kenneth L. and Dolores Artman to Sherry Lynn Freels and Pete Demetroff

2085 Ramsey Drive, $80,000, Charles Holliday to Austin T. Deardorff

3305 Redlich Drive, $84,000, Verna M. Trimby to Andrenique P. Newbon

32 Ridgeway Drive, $60,000, Zachery R. and Brooke Elizabeth Wicklund to Vernie T. Barnett 

2294 Rolling Creek Drive, $310,000, Sephome22, LLC to Brandon C. George

2171 E. Roosevelt Ave, $19,500 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Anthony C. Walker 

443 Shadow Lane, $133,000, Andrew J. and Claire Marie Holloway to Larry D.  and Lillie L. Rodgers

1877 Shady Crest St., $55,000, Wesley B. Walsh to Charlotte Rose Ford

704 Shorewood Drive, $62,000, Pensco Trust Company, LLC, Custodian FBO Alan K. Peterson IRA 100% to John Schleper

5 Southside Country Club Road, $0 (Homestead exemption), Janet F. Chott-Beasley, trustee of trust #5 to Davis A. Cox

16 E. South Court Drive, $112,500, Jennifer L. Aughenbaugh Bridges to Frank and Robin R. Luna Jr.

1770 S. Spitler Drive, $420,000, Barton L. and Sandra L. Cole to Lesly Whitlow

1595 W. Sunset Ave., $84,000, Barbara L. Laskowski, Trustee to Trust dated Oct. 17, 2000 to Melanie Weaver

1569 W. Sunset Ave., $74,000, White Stable LLC to Christine Garma

1895 N. Summit Ave., $35,000, Sharon Jones and James Dick to Kimberly and David Chaney

2622 Tanglewood Drive, $175,000, Christopher and Lindsey Hale to Matthew Brecht and Jessie Morrell

224 Wayside Ave., $28,000, Debbie and Jon Beilstein to Gary L. and Trena G. Baker

8 W. Westway Drive, $75,000, Amy R. Tucker to Chase Tucker 

1045 N. Wilder Ave., $13,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustees of Trust dated May, 31 2998 to Tre Trichel 

467 W. William St., $24,000, Lawrence R. and Chris E. Livergood to Jensen Properties, LLC

782 Wolf Road, $160,000, Jeremy and Taeia Valeck to Caleb and Rachelle Nale

2127 N. Woodford St., $16,000, Derrick A. Williams to Tiana S. Cook

3201 N. Woodford St., $40,000, Jerry R. and Lily Jean Clifton Declaration of Trust dated Feb. 10, 2005 to Joe and Lois E. Perry

1010 N. Woodlawn Ave., $35,000, Jesse W. Danbury to Elm Rentals LLC

675 S. 16th St., $15,500, Rodney D. Noran, Trustee, Revocable Living Trust dated 7/24/06 to Sandra J. Yelovich

492 N. 32nd St., $64,000, Richard J. and Penny S. Gray to Steven P. Ziegler

1646 N. 33rd St., $8,000 (contract 10/2019), Robert E. and Carissa L. Bledslaw III to Jenny Lynne Bledsaw

1358 S. 44th St., $73,500, William E. Wilson to Jeffrey Lynn Patient

Blue Mound

310 Seiberling St., $42,500, Lisa A. Eckenrodt to Sophia Fulk

Forsyth

600 Hopi St., $237,000, David and Patricia Swartz to Jorge Garcia

5220 Navajo Drive, $150,000, Marilyn J. McKinney to John T. and Unchu Burke Jr. 

16 Surrey Lane, $137,000, Estate of John Ossowski, deceased to Robert G. and Karen S. Branham Jr. 

Mount Zion 

1420 Noble Drive, $205,500, Thomas M. and Rise A. Anderson to Nashe and Kacy Harlan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

