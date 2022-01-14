Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4832 Baker Woods Court, $48,400, Leta A. Burch to Ryan Vandyke

3284 N. Brett Ave., $37,500, Estate of Mary A. Drake, deceased c/o Daniel C. Streeval to Dianne M. Wright

504 W. Buckingham Drive, $150,000, David D. and Ellen G. Hill to Cory A. Tara B. Pitt

4053 N. Camelot Drive, $70,250, Dennis Drew to Kelsey J. Rigsby

2821 E. Cardinal Drive, $86,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Hunter Marshall

1714 W. Center St., 4,307, Robert A. and Mary Yeager to Jeremy A. Richardson

2302 W. Center St., $82,000, Robert and Joyce Walters to Carl and Mary Thacker

1701 W. Cushing St., $4,161, Robert A. and Mary Yeager to Jeremy A. Richardson

108 S. Delmar Ave., $95,000, Laura L. Chapman to Katherine Ann Fehrenbach

2036 E. Dickenson Ave., $20,000, Laundrell Muex to Derek Bardini

110 N. Edward St., $76,500, The Dan Richmond Trust to Beard Investments, LLC

444 S. Edward St., $69,500, Kerri Teague to Jeff Harper

1635 N. Edward St., $2,000, Cynthia M. Tyler to Festus Ekuase

1974 N. Evandale Drive, $71,500, Catherine L. Scranton nka Catherine L. Richert to Haley B. Durbin

2156 Gary Court, $90,000, Victoria L. McGorray, Lynn G. Roncalli, Herbert and Douglas Dexter to Matthew Andrick

2230 W. Grandview St., $35,001, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian

353 Gravel Pit Road, $193,000, Kaitlin B. Matney to Austin Christopher and Allison Elizabeth Irene Hatch

3404 Hyman Drive, $134,000, Cindy S. Lee to Cody Tegtmeier

782 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Anthony W. Miller and Molli E. Boles to Destynii R. Hodges

2606 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $450,000, Prashant Morolia and Monika Moni to Matthew A. and Anne E. Fray

568 Lincoln Court, $44,500, D & M Properties, LLP to Michael Huynh

205 S. Linden Ave., $93,000, Matis Holdings LLC to Daniel Dykstra

4671 N. MacArthur Road, $155,000, Cami Kistenfeger to Michelle Trotter

308 W. Main St., $175,000, Regions Bank D/B/A Regions Mortgage to Carl Jones

4045 Meadow Park Road, $580,000, Dale W. and Krista S. Edgecombe to Joseph C. and Trisha J. Erickson

325 N. Newcastle Drive, $130,000, Stoney Falk to Jalessa D. Holmes

3729 Northhaven Court, $11,450,000 (apartments-6 units), West Mound Apartments, LLC to 3707 Northhaven Court, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

817 N. Pine St., $18,000, Michael W. Martin to Dustin Boyd

2434 E. Prairie St., $13,500, Timothy Hess to Crystal Ann Guthrie

40 Reeder Drive, $50,000, Janet K. Smith to Derek A. Cunningham

5 Reserve Way, $34,900, Robert F. and Eleanor M. Waldvogel, Sr. to Adam G. and Bobae K. Georgas

37 Seventh Drive, $25,000, John N. and Joan G. Bennyhoff to Aaron James Huff

435 Scovill Court, $159,000, Diana D. Hall Trust dated Feb. 28, 2008 to Bruce and Nancy Huddleston

3128 Southland Road, $98,000, Brian K. Allen to Timothy and Erica Alford

855 S. Stone St., $23,000, Grant Wells to Tyrene Green

3355 Sullivan Drive, $99,900, Michael S. and Erin K. Hadden to Blake Haubner and Erin K. Hadden

3739 N. Taylor Road, $37,500, Elaine Brownfield to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0777

2318 Trump Hill Lane, $192,000, Anna Pearl Trump to Richard E. Bruner

3734 Tulane Drive, $234,900, Clint A. Hymes to Devin and Erin Luton

4112 Washburn St., $65,500, Estate of Thomas A. McKey, deceased by Cynthia M. Kates, Independent Administrator to Maccara Reed

5384 Wilcar Court, $274,000, Janna S. Drew to Fredia and David Hess

317 W. Wood St., $75,000, Grumish-Clements Partnership to Ameen Abdu Ali Naji and Musleh Saleh Ali Alquhshi

1804 E. Wood St., $6,000, Bruce Washburn to Shatori Hall

2408 E. Wood St., $18,000, Mary Lee Jargon to Renee L. Hedrick

3757 E. U.S. Route 36, $160,000, Ludwick and Young, LLC to Trisha and May Ann Beck, and Paula Childs Realtors, Inc.

136 S. 26th St., $58,000, Beverly Stewart to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston

435 N. 32nd St., $152,900, At Home Apartments, LLC to Matthew C. Swartzentruber and Gracen L. Jarrett

Argenta

7180 E. Wise Road, $3,000, Billy J. Ballinger, Jr. to Christine K. Nein

282 N. Kenwood St., $62,500, MLIP02, LLC to Steven L. and Stephanie J. Rogers

Forsyth

757 Christopher Drive, $344,900, Jill Hamilton to Kevin B. and Emily D. Smith

232 E. Finch St., $139,000, Phyllis A. Hockaday to Jeffery L. Aubry

330 Hundley Road, $548,000, James V. and Julie L. Bobitt to Min Qi Wang and Yaying Chen

5241 MacArthur Road, $301,000, Jared and Brittany Lively to Michael J. and Brenda Fleckenstein

Macon

396 W. Frick St., $142,500, Simon, LLC to Sue Howland

Maroa

429 E. Washington St., $59,000, Estate of Maurice W. Day to Randy and Michelle West

Mount Zion

722 Bucks Lair Court, 4247,500, Rodger D. and Cheryl L. Owens to Maia Scharf

660 Country Court, $240,000, Brandon Robert and Tammy Lynn Simmons to Tyler Kimmle

140 Lewis Park Drive, $750,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to SA Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC

635 Mintler Drive, $139,897, Samuel R. Robeson to Paul and Audrey Dillon

1615 Robin Court, $139,900, Richard L. Bailey to Kimberley and David Moore

Warrensburg

11242 N. Kenney Road, $350,000, Robert W. and Judith I. Kimmons to Duane A. Treadwell

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

