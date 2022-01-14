Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4832 Baker Woods Court, $48,400, Leta A. Burch to Ryan Vandyke
3284 N. Brett Ave., $37,500, Estate of Mary A. Drake, deceased c/o Daniel C. Streeval to Dianne M. Wright
504 W. Buckingham Drive, $150,000, David D. and Ellen G. Hill to Cory A. Tara B. Pitt
4053 N. Camelot Drive, $70,250, Dennis Drew to Kelsey J. Rigsby
2821 E. Cardinal Drive, $86,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Hunter Marshall
1714 W. Center St., 4,307, Robert A. and Mary Yeager to Jeremy A. Richardson
2302 W. Center St., $82,000, Robert and Joyce Walters to Carl and Mary Thacker
1701 W. Cushing St., $4,161, Robert A. and Mary Yeager to Jeremy A. Richardson
108 S. Delmar Ave., $95,000, Laura L. Chapman to Katherine Ann Fehrenbach
2036 E. Dickenson Ave., $20,000, Laundrell Muex to Derek Bardini
110 N. Edward St., $76,500, The Dan Richmond Trust to Beard Investments, LLC
444 S. Edward St., $69,500, Kerri Teague to Jeff Harper
1635 N. Edward St., $2,000, Cynthia M. Tyler to Festus Ekuase
1974 N. Evandale Drive, $71,500, Catherine L. Scranton nka Catherine L. Richert to Haley B. Durbin
2156 Gary Court, $90,000, Victoria L. McGorray, Lynn G. Roncalli, Herbert and Douglas Dexter to Matthew Andrick
2230 W. Grandview St., $35,001, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian
353 Gravel Pit Road, $193,000, Kaitlin B. Matney to Austin Christopher and Allison Elizabeth Irene Hatch
3404 Hyman Drive, $134,000, Cindy S. Lee to Cody Tegtmeier
782 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Anthony W. Miller and Molli E. Boles to Destynii R. Hodges
2606 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $450,000, Prashant Morolia and Monika Moni to Matthew A. and Anne E. Fray
568 Lincoln Court, $44,500, D & M Properties, LLP to Michael Huynh
205 S. Linden Ave., $93,000, Matis Holdings LLC to Daniel Dykstra
4671 N. MacArthur Road, $155,000, Cami Kistenfeger to Michelle Trotter
308 W. Main St., $175,000, Regions Bank D/B/A Regions Mortgage to Carl Jones
4045 Meadow Park Road, $580,000, Dale W. and Krista S. Edgecombe to Joseph C. and Trisha J. Erickson
325 N. Newcastle Drive, $130,000, Stoney Falk to Jalessa D. Holmes
3729 Northhaven Court, $11,450,000 (apartments-6 units), West Mound Apartments, LLC to 3707 Northhaven Court, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
817 N. Pine St., $18,000, Michael W. Martin to Dustin Boyd
2434 E. Prairie St., $13,500, Timothy Hess to Crystal Ann Guthrie
40 Reeder Drive, $50,000, Janet K. Smith to Derek A. Cunningham
5 Reserve Way, $34,900, Robert F. and Eleanor M. Waldvogel, Sr. to Adam G. and Bobae K. Georgas
37 Seventh Drive, $25,000, John N. and Joan G. Bennyhoff to Aaron James Huff
435 Scovill Court, $159,000, Diana D. Hall Trust dated Feb. 28, 2008 to Bruce and Nancy Huddleston
3128 Southland Road, $98,000, Brian K. Allen to Timothy and Erica Alford
855 S. Stone St., $23,000, Grant Wells to Tyrene Green
3355 Sullivan Drive, $99,900, Michael S. and Erin K. Hadden to Blake Haubner and Erin K. Hadden
3739 N. Taylor Road, $37,500, Elaine Brownfield to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0777
2318 Trump Hill Lane, $192,000, Anna Pearl Trump to Richard E. Bruner
3734 Tulane Drive, $234,900, Clint A. Hymes to Devin and Erin Luton
4112 Washburn St., $65,500, Estate of Thomas A. McKey, deceased by Cynthia M. Kates, Independent Administrator to Maccara Reed
5384 Wilcar Court, $274,000, Janna S. Drew to Fredia and David Hess
317 W. Wood St., $75,000, Grumish-Clements Partnership to Ameen Abdu Ali Naji and Musleh Saleh Ali Alquhshi
1804 E. Wood St., $6,000, Bruce Washburn to Shatori Hall
2408 E. Wood St., $18,000, Mary Lee Jargon to Renee L. Hedrick
3757 E. U.S. Route 36, $160,000, Ludwick and Young, LLC to Trisha and May Ann Beck, and Paula Childs Realtors, Inc.
136 S. 26th St., $58,000, Beverly Stewart to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
435 N. 32nd St., $152,900, At Home Apartments, LLC to Matthew C. Swartzentruber and Gracen L. Jarrett
Argenta
7180 E. Wise Road, $3,000, Billy J. Ballinger, Jr. to Christine K. Nein
282 N. Kenwood St., $62,500, MLIP02, LLC to Steven L. and Stephanie J. Rogers
Forsyth
757 Christopher Drive, $344,900, Jill Hamilton to Kevin B. and Emily D. Smith
232 E. Finch St., $139,000, Phyllis A. Hockaday to Jeffery L. Aubry
330 Hundley Road, $548,000, James V. and Julie L. Bobitt to Min Qi Wang and Yaying Chen
5241 MacArthur Road, $301,000, Jared and Brittany Lively to Michael J. and Brenda Fleckenstein
Macon
396 W. Frick St., $142,500, Simon, LLC to Sue Howland
Maroa
429 E. Washington St., $59,000, Estate of Maurice W. Day to Randy and Michelle West
Mount Zion
722 Bucks Lair Court, 4247,500, Rodger D. and Cheryl L. Owens to Maia Scharf
660 Country Court, $240,000, Brandon Robert and Tammy Lynn Simmons to Tyler Kimmle
140 Lewis Park Drive, $750,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to SA Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC
635 Mintler Drive, $139,897, Samuel R. Robeson to Paul and Audrey Dillon
1615 Robin Court, $139,900, Richard L. Bailey to Kimberley and David Moore
Warrensburg
11242 N. Kenney Road, $350,000, Robert W. and Judith I. Kimmons to Duane A. Treadwell
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.
