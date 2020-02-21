Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
525 W. Buckingham Drive, $47,500, Two City Investments LLC, to Stephanie Dawn Coffman
415 E. Christine Drive, $77,000, Michael Thompson to John J. Norris
3474 N. Christine Drive, $65,000, estate of Marvin Spitzer, deceased, to Scott Z. Spitzer
531 S. Crae St., $36,400, Nicholas A. Spannaus, successor trustee of the Diann L. Spannaus Trust, dated June 22, 2011 to Jerome Bryson, Sr.
1676 W. Cushing and 1098 W. Marietta, $40,000, PSB IRA #1105 to Kristopher D. Thompson
2324 E. Division St., $14,000, Jeffery Taylor to Dillon Pick and Janet Mitchell
2342 S. Glenn Ave., $134,500, Joann W. Williams Trust to Kenneth W. and Denise M. Sarna
4031 E. Grand Ave., $53,000, Larry Lee and Sandra I. Boyer to Darrius Lamar Warren
1211 W. Grand Ave., $27,500 (Contract dated 2010), Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee, to Julius Coats and Andrall Miller-Coats
601 S. Gravel Pit Road, $168,000, Lee and Jennifer Sharp to Randy W. Nobles
1810 W. Hunt St., $23,000, Michael Lacox to Tucker Bird
3480 Jeanette Drive, $20,000, Sandra A. Payne to Elizabeth Anne Payne
1075 W. Macon St., $48,000, Decatur Pilot NFP Corp to Tyrik R. Deberry
1462 E. Main St., $3,500, estate of Eileen Seldat, deceased, to Jon White
2915 E. Main St.,$60,000, J. Martin House to David L. Gordon
2925 E. Main St., $40,000, William L. Fiesler to David Gordon
1920 E. Mound Road, $150,000, Up-N-Runnin, LLC, to Lee A. and Jennifer E. Sharp
702 W. Pershing Road, $114,000, Larry A. Adams to Kimberly E. Edwards
1839 W. Riverview Ave., $16,000, sheriff of Macon County to Todd Gober
1030 N. Summit Ave., $23,000, Cindy L. Hipp to Tucker Bird
2125 N. Summit Ave., $89,500, Lisa Richars to Micah R. Ray
1516 E. Vanderhoof St., $24,000 (Contract dated Aug. 2015), Mary Blacet to Scott L. and Suzanne R. Holder
464 Woodside Trl, $35,052, Danny and Lura Weatherford by Andrew Weatherford to Lilly Huffman
29 Wyoming Drive, $56,000, estate of Otis T. Wildy, deceased, to Darryl Dougherty
545 S. 19th St., $14,000, Doris Ann Lewis, trustee of Doris Ann Lewis Family Revocable Trust, to J & L Fisher Properties LLC
825 S. 21st St., $31,500, Rebecca D. Wayne nka Rebecca Eline to Wiegand Holdings LLC
1911 N. 24th St., $55,452, Regions Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
1816 N. 29th St., $21,250, Anna V. Blackwell to 10 Point Properties LLC
855 N. 35th St., $9,855, sheriff of Macon County to Todd Gober
Argenta
9235 Klamath Road, $230,000, Gary L. and Janet Sickbert to William M. and Courtney G. Sheehan
Blue Mound
8869 Pleasant View Road, $70,000, Corey Trimble to Tony Reed
Maroa
9951 W. Duroc Road, $37,500, Gary and Ocie Paxton to Thomas A. Justison and Thomas F. Justison
Mount Zion
1435 Ashland Ave., $347,000, William R. and Melissa D. Petersen to Gary Lamonda Jr.
Niantic
622 Roy Snead Road, $76,400, Planet Home Lending LLC, to Emily R. Montgomery
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.
