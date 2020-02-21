Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

 525 W. Buckingham Drive, $47,500, Two City Investments LLC, to Stephanie Dawn Coffman

415 E. Christine Drive, $77,000, Michael Thompson to John J. Norris

3474 N. Christine Drive, $65,000, estate of Marvin Spitzer, deceased, to Scott Z. Spitzer

531 S. Crae St., $36,400, Nicholas A. Spannaus, successor trustee of the Diann L. Spannaus Trust, dated June 22, 2011 to Jerome Bryson, Sr.

1676 W. Cushing and 1098 W. Marietta, $40,000, PSB IRA #1105 to Kristopher D. Thompson

2324 E. Division St., $14,000, Jeffery Taylor to Dillon Pick and Janet Mitchell

2342 S. Glenn Ave., $134,500, Joann W. Williams Trust to Kenneth W. and Denise M. Sarna

4031 E. Grand Ave., $53,000, Larry Lee and Sandra I. Boyer to Darrius Lamar Warren

1211 W. Grand Ave., $27,500 (Contract dated 2010), Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee, to Julius Coats and Andrall Miller-Coats

601 S. Gravel Pit Road, $168,000, Lee and Jennifer Sharp to Randy W. Nobles

1810 W. Hunt St., $23,000, Michael Lacox to Tucker Bird

3480 Jeanette Drive, $20,000, Sandra A. Payne to Elizabeth Anne Payne

1075 W. Macon St., $48,000, Decatur Pilot NFP Corp to Tyrik R. Deberry

1462 E. Main St., $3,500, estate of Eileen Seldat, deceased, to Jon White

2915 E. Main St.,$60,000, J. Martin House to David L. Gordon

2925 E. Main St., $40,000, William L. Fiesler to David Gordon

1920 E. Mound Road, $150,000, Up-N-Runnin, LLC, to Lee A. and Jennifer E. Sharp

702 W. Pershing Road, $114,000, Larry A. Adams to Kimberly E. Edwards

1839 W. Riverview Ave., $16,000, sheriff of Macon County to Todd Gober

1030 N. Summit Ave., $23,000, Cindy L. Hipp to Tucker Bird

2125 N. Summit Ave., $89,500, Lisa Richars to Micah R. Ray

1516 E. Vanderhoof St., $24,000 (Contract dated Aug. 2015), Mary Blacet to Scott L. and Suzanne R. Holder

464 Woodside Trl, $35,052, Danny and Lura Weatherford by Andrew Weatherford to Lilly Huffman

29 Wyoming Drive, $56,000, estate of Otis T. Wildy, deceased, to Darryl Dougherty

545 S. 19th St., $14,000, Doris Ann Lewis, trustee of Doris Ann Lewis Family Revocable Trust, to J & L Fisher Properties LLC

825 S. 21st St., $31,500, Rebecca D. Wayne nka Rebecca Eline to Wiegand Holdings LLC

1911 N. 24th St., $55,452, Regions Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

1816 N. 29th St., $21,250, Anna V. Blackwell to 10 Point Properties LLC

855 N. 35th St., $9,855, sheriff of Macon County to Todd Gober

Argenta

 9235 Klamath Road, $230,000, Gary L. and Janet Sickbert to William M. and Courtney G. Sheehan

Blue Mound

 8869 Pleasant View Road, $70,000, Corey Trimble to Tony Reed

 

Maroa

 9951 W. Duroc Road, $37,500, Gary and Ocie Paxton to Thomas A. Justison and Thomas F. Justison

Mount Zion

 1435 Ashland Ave., $347,000, William R. and Melissa D. Petersen to Gary Lamonda Jr.

Niantic

 622 Roy Snead Road, $76,400, Planet Home Lending LLC, to Emily R. Montgomery

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.

