Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
33 N. Country Club Road, $170,000, Verneil R. Phillips and Jennifer M. Phillips to Ruhail Iqbal
2304 E. Division St., $16,500, Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Melody E. Baker
68 First South Shores Ave., $68,500, Bryan Kenney to Sarah Girard
2388 N. Florian AVe., $94,000, R. Eric Pistorius, trustee of Robert L. Pistorius family trust to Mandy S. Grammer
1529 N. Gulick Ave., $31,897 (contract dated Nov. 2005), Lincoln Land IL land trust to Connell Gray
4771 E. Hayden Drive, $82,400, Cody Kuehl to Robert M. and Chantel N. Betzer
948 N. Hill Ave., $15,247, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bilal Fiad
3533 Hyman Drive, $32,385, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dennis Richard Drew
1122 W. King St., $28,000, Darren L. Koehler to Saundra S. Miller-Wakeman
3734 E. Lake Shore Drive, $129,500, Katie Smith to Cody Bilyeu
2552 Lansdowne Drive, $160,000, Edward E. Bacon and Susan C. Bacon to Andrew T. Sloan and Rachel E. Sloan
3957 E. Marietta St., $69,000, Roger D. Hunt, executor of estate of Dale Wilford Hunt, deceased to Sherry E. Templeton
1150 Meadowview Drive, $249,000, Michael D. Robertson and Peggy A. Wendt to Anthony J. Schmoldt and Holly L. Schmoldt
1150 N. Nickey Ave., $50,000, Barbara Brown to John C. Vogel and Phyllis A. Vogel
1750 S. Phyllis Drive, $81,600,Lawrence D. Anderson to Kevin G. Paulding
200 S. Woodale Ave., $146,000, Tyler M. and Kathryn J.F. Fleming to Denise L. Albert Swarthout and Matthew Swarthout
Blue Mound
258 E. Burgess St., $6,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to Kristopher D. Thompson
210 S. Jackson St., $5,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to Kristopher D. Thompson
Forsyth
950 Cara Chris Lane, $430,000, Thomas H. Eichenauer and Gloria C. Eichenauer to Angela E. Daniels and Jon D. Daniels
962 Cara Chris Lane, $435,000, David A. Gibbs to Seth R. Ronchetti and Christina L. Colley-Ronchetti
840 Fairway Drive, $252,500, Andrew V. Stickney and Stacy L. Stickney to Brent Hoadley and Crystal Hoadley
390 Loma Drive, $137,500, Timothy Eric Walbert, successor of Darlene A. Walberg trust to Thomas A. Swafford Sr. and Leesha R. Swafford
Maroa
529 E. Washington St., $224,900, Andrew R. Briscoe and Melissa D. Briscoe to Thomas Montgomery and Veronica Montgomery
Mount Zion
724 Antler Drive, $197,000, Adam C. and Emily S. O'Connell to Lee and Amber Larkins
1395 Ashland Ave., $370,000, Larry A. Quick and Carol S. Quick to Andrew S. Gensler and Andrea L. Gensler
235 August Hill Drive, $257,900, Steven A. Lewis to Terry Robert Byers and Janet Lorraine Byers
670 Pearl Court, $253,000, Casa Development LLC to Adam O'Connell and Emily O'Connell
635 S. Whitetail Circle, $123,000, Lee Larkins and Amber Williams to Andrew and Morgan Arseneau
Niantic
9340 W. Eldorado St., $275,000, John R. Dunn, Carmen L. Dunn and Eldorado Farms Inc. to Jason Lubich
Oreana
309 W. Bell St., $105,000, Trent Oros to Benjamin L. Pate Jr. and Cheryl L. Pate
Warrensburg
345 S. Durfee St., $120,000, Mark Williams to Donald Wilson and Victoria Williams and Amanda Wilson
185 E. Warren St., $133,000, Joshua Phillips to Ricky A. Pirtle Jr.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.