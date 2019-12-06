Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

33 N. Country Club Road, $170,000, Verneil R. Phillips and Jennifer M. Phillips to Ruhail Iqbal

2304 E. Division St., $16,500, Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Melody E. Baker

68 First South Shores Ave., $68,500, Bryan Kenney to Sarah Girard

2388 N. Florian AVe., $94,000, R. Eric Pistorius, trustee of Robert L. Pistorius family trust to Mandy S. Grammer

1529 N. Gulick Ave., $31,897 (contract dated Nov. 2005), Lincoln Land IL land trust to Connell Gray

4771 E. Hayden Drive, $82,400, Cody Kuehl to Robert M. and Chantel N. Betzer

948 N. Hill Ave., $15,247, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bilal Fiad

3533 Hyman Drive, $32,385, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dennis Richard Drew

1122 W. King St., $28,000, Darren L. Koehler to Saundra S. Miller-Wakeman

3734 E. Lake Shore Drive, $129,500, Katie Smith to Cody Bilyeu

2552 Lansdowne Drive, $160,000, Edward E. Bacon and Susan C. Bacon to Andrew T. Sloan and Rachel E. Sloan

3957 E. Marietta St., $69,000, Roger D. Hunt, executor of estate of Dale Wilford Hunt, deceased to Sherry E. Templeton

1150 Meadowview Drive, $249,000, Michael D. Robertson and Peggy A. Wendt to Anthony J. Schmoldt and Holly L. Schmoldt

1150 N. Nickey Ave., $50,000, Barbara Brown to John C. Vogel and Phyllis A. Vogel

1750 S. Phyllis Drive, $81,600,Lawrence D. Anderson to Kevin G. Paulding

200 S. Woodale Ave., $146,000, Tyler M. and Kathryn J.F. Fleming to Denise L. Albert Swarthout and Matthew Swarthout

Blue Mound

258 E. Burgess St., $6,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to Kristopher D. Thompson

210 S. Jackson St., $5,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to Kristopher D. Thompson

Forsyth

950 Cara Chris Lane, $430,000, Thomas H. Eichenauer and Gloria C. Eichenauer to Angela E. Daniels and Jon D. Daniels

962 Cara Chris Lane, $435,000, David A. Gibbs to Seth R. Ronchetti and Christina L. Colley-Ronchetti

840 Fairway Drive, $252,500, Andrew V. Stickney and Stacy L. Stickney to Brent Hoadley and Crystal Hoadley

390 Loma Drive, $137,500, Timothy Eric Walbert, successor of Darlene A. Walberg trust to Thomas A. Swafford Sr.  and Leesha R. Swafford

Maroa

529 E. Washington St., $224,900, Andrew R. Briscoe and Melissa D. Briscoe to Thomas Montgomery and Veronica Montgomery

Mount Zion

724 Antler Drive, $197,000, Adam C. and Emily S. O'Connell to Lee and Amber Larkins

1395 Ashland Ave., $370,000, Larry A. Quick and Carol S. Quick to Andrew S. Gensler and Andrea L. Gensler

235 August Hill Drive, $257,900, Steven A. Lewis to Terry Robert Byers and Janet Lorraine Byers 

670 Pearl Court, $253,000, Casa Development LLC to Adam O'Connell and Emily O'Connell

635 S. Whitetail Circle, $123,000, Lee Larkins and Amber Williams to Andrew and Morgan Arseneau

Niantic

9340 W. Eldorado St., $275,000, John R. Dunn, Carmen L. Dunn and Eldorado Farms Inc. to Jason Lubich

Oreana

309 W. Bell St., $105,000, Trent Oros to Benjamin L. Pate Jr. and Cheryl L. Pate

Warrensburg

345 S. Durfee St., $120,000, Mark Williams to Donald Wilson and Victoria Williams and Amanda Wilson

185 E. Warren St., $133,000, Joshua Phillips to Ricky A. Pirtle Jr.

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

