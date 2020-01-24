Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1937 Dagmar Place, $147,283, Corey A. Thompson and Kam E. Thompson to Zachary L. Young
736 W. Division St., $13,750 (contract dated 2015), Prairie State Bank to Eddie Louis Green
138 E. Kenwood Ave., $73,000, Debra L. Patterson to Walter Danzeisen
2218 Lilac Drive, $135,000, Lance E. Tener and Daphne Tener to Tony Lynn Stewart and Andrea N. Stewart
2 Medial Court, $80,900, Dennis R. Drew to Dwight Simmons Jr.
3050 S. Twin Bridge Road, $174,900, David W. Russell and Sharilyn Russell to Steve R. Travis
3601 Whistling Meadows Lane, $28,000, Jones Masonary Construction Inc. to Thomas E. Jaeger Jr. and Kimberly A. Jaeger
Forsyth
128 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $440,635, Horve Develoopers LLC to Justin Powell and Leslie Powell
Macon
192 W. Glenn St., $70,000, Brit Lovelace to Jeanna R. Lovelace
5863 Lakelaine Drive, $290,000, Daniel Gillen and Lisa Gillen to Allison Hinch
Mount Zion
410 W. Wildwood Drive, $125,000, Philip T. Woodward and Heather G. Woodward to Lee V. Shaw Jr.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.
Some of the new Illinois laws for 2020