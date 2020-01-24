Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

1937 Dagmar Place, $147,283, Corey A. Thompson and Kam E. Thompson to Zachary L. Young

736 W. Division St., $13,750 (contract dated 2015), Prairie State Bank to Eddie Louis Green

138 E. Kenwood Ave., $73,000, Debra L. Patterson to Walter Danzeisen

2218 Lilac Drive, $135,000, Lance E. Tener and Daphne Tener to Tony Lynn Stewart and Andrea N. Stewart

2 Medial Court, $80,900, Dennis R. Drew to Dwight Simmons Jr. 

3050 S. Twin Bridge Road, $174,900, David W. Russell and Sharilyn Russell to Steve R. Travis

3601 Whistling Meadows Lane, $28,000, Jones Masonary Construction Inc. to Thomas E. Jaeger Jr. and Kimberly A. Jaeger

Forsyth

128 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $440,635, Horve Develoopers LLC to Justin Powell and Leslie Powell

Macon

192 W. Glenn St., $70,000, Brit Lovelace to Jeanna R. Lovelace

5863 Lakelaine Drive, $290,000, Daniel Gillen and Lisa Gillen to Allison Hinch

Mount Zion

410 W. Wildwood Drive, $125,000, Philip T. Woodward and Heather G. Woodward to Lee V. Shaw Jr. 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.

 

Some of the new Illinois laws for 2020

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News