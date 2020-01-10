Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

215 N. Airport Road, $32,333, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Katelyn Martin

4023 N. Arthur Court, $87,500, Angel Wilson, successor trustee of Janice R. Resch to Darren S. Sloan and Donna M. Sloan

3727 N. Ashley Court, $150,000, Barbara J. Young to James H. Newcome and Londa L. Newcome

1657 W. Center St., $25,000, Lawrence D. Fouste to Bujar Limani

2145 W. Center St., $32,500, Cynthia M. Peterson to Nicholas D. Weaver

3828 N.E. Court Drive, $61,700, Thomas E. Miller and V. Pauline Miller to K. Patrick Wilkey and Jacqueline L. Wilkey

4650 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Erma I. Ragle to David L. Burge and Marla J. Burge

2131 Gary Court, $109,350, Randy L. Jordan and Shelley Jordan to Christine Kennedy-Hanlan

1113 E. Harrison Ave., $16,500, Donna M. Tucker estate to Charles Constant

3469 Honeytree St., $84,000, Andrea Baker to Neil A. Vickers

1320 Lakewood Ave., $63,500, James Lichtenberger to Chad Allan Fyke

4222 E. Marietta St., $57,900, Zachery D. Batson to Hunter Huff

3494 Marilyn Drive, $70,000, John F. Sadowski to Todd M. Sadowski and Tiffany M. Sadowski

5145 Melwood Court, $111,825, Duffy D. Smith to Garrett Karsten and Shiowa Hanson

1686 Midland Road, $139,400, Charles and Josephine Walters to Glen D. and Nancy L. Cox

1016 E. Mueller St., $9,000, James and Barbara Kitson to James Beams

1156 E. Mueller St., $15,000, James and Barbara Kitson to James Beams

3980 W. Rock Springs Road, $222,500, Larry Westfield to Stephen W. Mattingly

71 Ronald Drive, $115,000, James H. Butler and Sally J. Butler to Doris L. Greenwood

743 Shorewood Drive, $83,500, Joann Newland to Linda Mendenall

846 S. Stone St., $60,000 Kurtis Field and Cristen Bolander-Field to Zachary Wicklund and Brooke Wicklund

382 Timber Place, $115,000, Angela V. Mitchell to Bruce W. Cramm and Mary J. Cramm

88 Twickingham Drive, $148,000, Justine Kay Lewis to Lela A. Kirgan and Greg E. Pavel

5480 E. Twin Bridge Road, $25,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur LLC

58 Whippoorwill Drive, $55,000 Richard Mattingly to Bradley Beebe

1075 E. William St., $2,000, Michael Harsh and Llesena Ontiveras to New Vision Community Services

2625 E. Wood St., $27,000, Sandra C. Smith, Roberta J. Bland, Linda S. O'Dell, Deborah F. Clark and Pamela M. Rife to Patrick R. O'Dell

364 S. Woodale Ave., $75,000, Bradley L. Byers to Joann Alder

2410 S. 34th St., $42,750, Craig Kowalski and Chrystal Kowalski to Vicki Knox

Mount Zion

6304 Cavalcade St., $95,000, Champaign Investment LLC to Jaycee M. Andrews

515 W. Wildwood Drive, $141,000, Celeste Pelfrey and Robert Pelfrey to Vanessa Beachy

621 Woodland Court, $195,795, C&S Properties LLC to Bruce L. Brown and Marilyn K. Brown

Niantic

11902 W. Long Point Road, $70,000, Charles Leeper to Rebecca Steele and Jeffrey Steele

Oakley

105 W. South St., $59,500, Seth A. Beyers to Kayla Faith

Weldon

12469 E. Lake Fork Road, $60,000, David W. Collins and Kathy A. Collins to Daniel T. Koenigs to Deanna M. Koenigs

Warrensburg

6879 N. Kenney Road, $135,000, Keith Roberts to Jarrod D. Wrigley

330 Northland Drive, $110,000, Kyle A. Matas and Sarah N. Matas to Deanna R. Neeley

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

 

