Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2885 E. Cerro Gordo St., $42,000, Marty L. and Sherry J. Hiser to Jennifer Scanlan
3098 E. Cherry Drive, $55,000, Randall Riddle to Evette A. Martin
1144 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $14,000 (contract 2018), Justin L. and Lauren N. Phillips to Derrick L. and Ashley N. Taylor
3209 Fields Court, $70,000, Estate of Jeanne C. Steinkamp, deceased; Brett Henry an Stephen Kent Steinkamp to Roger and Dawn Taylor
1097 W. Green St., $7,000 (contract 2020), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Crystal Ann Roberts and Kristy Michelle Bailey
804 W. Harrison Ave., $49,000, Chad A. Baker to Sheri Morrow
145 Home Ave., $41,000, Jeffrey K. and Kerrin E. Wantland to Earl Nawls
3528 Hyman Drive, $65,000, U.S. Bank National Association as legal title Trustee of Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to Chad E. M. Brackett
4 Lincoln Place, $3,000, Debra Carter to Keith Bailey
32 Lombardy Drive, $150,000, Carol G. Diehl to James M. and Kelley Morrison
1933 S. Lynnwood Drive, $112,500, Samantha J. Bright to Jeffrey James Springman
4657 N. Neeley Ave., $72,000, Patricia Bundy to Joshua R. Bullock
1627 E. North Port Road, $122,500, Mazlam and Fatime Jusufo to Travis Allen and Brianna Fae Mayfield
17 Seventh Drive, $62,500, Jason C. Headrick to Elizabeth Stewart
930 Tohill Road, $254,100, Peggy S. Fear to Nicholas and Lauren Hortenstine
2034 E. Whitmer St., $37,000, Thomas Faught to Jeremy T. and April D. Brinkley
418 W. Wood St., $74,679, Al Apartments, Inc. to Ilirian Asani
240 Woodland Lane, $72,500, John D. and Diane Damarin to Highledge Investments
3666 N. Woodridge Drive, $155,000, Christin Kelley nka Christin R. and Matthew M. Sebek to Xiao Yo Zheng
2055 S. 32nd Place, $43,000, Germaine and Angela Parker to Daelin Hill
2516 S. 70th St., $85,000, David B. Elliott to Kylie J. Badman
Blue Mound
114 S. College St., $39,650, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Dalton City
8675 Countryside Drive, $257,000, Craig D. and Kelly K. Lundy to Brad and Krystle Lockwood
Forsyth
1 Woodland Drive, $149,900, Tony J. Woolum to Karen S. Hammel
768 Schroll Court, $270,000, The Thomas W. Kowa Revocable Trust dated Aug. 17, 2020 to Mark K. and Amy J. Switalski
Mount Zion
610 S. Whitetail Circle, $128,000, Craig and Donna Rohman to Dominiquea Cliff
620 N. Whitetail Circle, $164,500, C & S Properties, LLC, Series Five, an Illinois LLC to Nathaniel Langfelder
Oreana
302 N. East St., $147,800, Steven D. and Tonya J. McConnell to Kylee Nicole Foulks
7725 Wilber Drive, $115,000, James S. and Megan J. Misner to Jackson Meek
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.