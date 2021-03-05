 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

2885 E. Cerro Gordo St., $42,000, Marty L. and Sherry J. Hiser to Jennifer Scanlan

3098 E. Cherry Drive, $55,000, Randall Riddle to Evette A. Martin 

1144 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $14,000 (contract 2018), Justin L. and Lauren N. Phillips to Derrick L. and Ashley N. Taylor

3209 Fields Court, $70,000, Estate of Jeanne C. Steinkamp, deceased; Brett Henry an Stephen Kent Steinkamp to Roger and Dawn Taylor

1097 W. Green St., $7,000 (contract 2020), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Crystal Ann Roberts and Kristy Michelle Bailey

804 W. Harrison Ave., $49,000, Chad A. Baker to Sheri Morrow 

145 Home Ave., $41,000, Jeffrey K. and Kerrin E. Wantland to Earl Nawls

3528 Hyman Drive, $65,000, U.S. Bank National Association as legal title Trustee of Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust to Chad E. M. Brackett

4 Lincoln Place, $3,000, Debra Carter to Keith Bailey 

32 Lombardy Drive, $150,000, Carol G. Diehl to James M. and Kelley Morrison 

1933 S. Lynnwood Drive, $112,500, Samantha J. Bright to Jeffrey James Springman 

4657 N. Neeley Ave., $72,000, Patricia Bundy to Joshua R. Bullock

1627 E. North Port Road, $122,500, Mazlam and Fatime Jusufo to Travis Allen and Brianna Fae Mayfield 

17 Seventh Drive, $62,500, Jason C. Headrick to Elizabeth Stewart

930 Tohill Road, $254,100, Peggy S. Fear to Nicholas and Lauren Hortenstine

2034 E. Whitmer St., $37,000, Thomas Faught to Jeremy T. and April D. Brinkley

418 W. Wood St., $74,679, Al Apartments, Inc. to Ilirian Asani

240 Woodland Lane, $72,500, John D. and Diane Damarin to Highledge Investments

3666 N. Woodridge Drive, $155,000, Christin Kelley nka Christin R. and Matthew M. Sebek to Xiao Yo Zheng

2055 S. 32nd Place, $43,000, Germaine and Angela Parker to Daelin Hill 

2516 S. 70th St., $85,000, David B. Elliott to Kylie J. Badman

 

Blue Mound

114 S. College St., $39,650, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 

Dalton City

8675 Countryside Drive, $257,000, Craig D. and Kelly K. Lundy to Brad and Krystle Lockwood 

Forsyth

1 Woodland Drive, $149,900, Tony J. Woolum to Karen S. Hammel 

768 Schroll Court, $270,000, The Thomas W. Kowa Revocable Trust dated Aug. 17, 2020 to Mark K. and Amy J. Switalski

Mount Zion

610 S. Whitetail Circle, $128,000, Craig and Donna Rohman to Dominiquea Cliff 

620 N. Whitetail Circle, $164,500, C & S Properties, LLC, Series Five, an Illinois LLC to Nathaniel Langfelder

 Oreana

302 N. East St., $147,800, Steven D. and Tonya J. McConnell to Kylee Nicole Foulks

7725 Wilber Drive, $115,000, James S. and Megan J. Misner to Jackson Meek 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

