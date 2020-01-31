Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

1320 W. Alpine Court, $165,000, Gary A. Quinlan to Brenda J. Holmes

3797 N. Ashley Court, $122,000, Maria S. Jacobs to Thomas Bowman

2633 Bayshore Heights Drive, $180,000, Gary G. Genenbacher and Kimberly Genenbacher to Dereon Bond and Leanne Bond

1556 E. Buena Vista Ave., $38,000, Christopher M. Costley and Teresa J. Costley to Brandon Pinkston and Nicole Pinkston

4060 N. Camelot Drive, $29,000, Sally A. McCoskey to William Peter and Brenda Peter

2151 N. Charles St., $17,500, Shawn D. and Jennifer Winholtz to Arber Emvoski

3121 Colorado Drive, $90,000, Thaison Michael Pham and Nguyen Huyen to Garth Minor

1340 W. Decatur St., $13,000, Deanna K. Hammond to Janice Hutchins

343 W. Division St., $3,500, Halahan Properties LLC to Rebecca Swan

783 W. Division St.,, 1695 N. Church St., 1121 E. Main St., 1859 W. Waggoner St., 1910 W. Leafland Ave., 1840 W. Leafland Ave., $77,000, Ryan Blankenship to Christina Blankenship

286 Dover Drive, $39,100, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

2109 W. Forest Ave., $39,500, Beverly Rose Capshaw to Mark Cisco

216 E. Holiday Drive, $50,300, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Kayla Oliver

2529 W. Hunt St., $82,000, Paul Vern Thistlethwaite and Judythe A. Thistlethwaite to Jennie D. Thompson

721 W. Karen Court, $105,573, NSPAS & FLP to Adam John Bohlen

721 W. Karen Court, $125,000, Adam Bohlen to Heather Wilson

31 Kaydon Drive, $44,500, Tammy L. Deckard to Tina Wallace

360 W. Leafland Ave., $11,500, Jonathan Boey and Brandon Boey to Chester and Janice Hutchins

1544 E. Locust St., $3,000, Brian A. Miller to Melvin Lenox

1283 E. Logan St., $3,000, Teresa A. Kaufman to Chas Burns

2170 S. Lost Bridge Road, $85,000, Susan Newell to Carrie L. Merris

506 W. Macon St., $17,000, Floyd Tyus Jr. to Doris D. Lee

1199 N. Main St., $2,000, Elmer E. Schultz to Jacob Well c/o Patty Carter

1657 E. Main St., $10,000 (contract dated 2019), Ernesto Leon Reyes to Jon White

1665 E. Main St., $10,000 (contract dated 2019), Ernesto Leon to Jon White

2404 E. Main St., $2,000, Chase R. Spitzer to Kristopher D. Thompson

3 Millikin Place, $260,000, Matthew D. and Tracy Jacobson to Robert E. Creviston

1051 W. Mound Road, $240,000, Kevin Campbell, Michael A. Clark and Julie Clark to New Life Pregnancy Center

604 W. North St., $49,900, Lijuan Chen to Andrea L. Carson

1475 W. Ravina Park Road, $175,000, Robert D. Traughber and Sharon K. Traughber to Lindell R. Roundtree and Delois B. Conner

1634 W. Riverview Ave., $82,500, Marcy A. Ford to Samantha Miller

1152 E. Rogers Ave., $3,000, Jeffrey Mendenall to Jason Mendenall

450 N. Scovill Court, $124,000, Zintka O. Bilyeu and Stephen A. Olson to Lowell R. Garrett and Marva L. Garrett

2575 South Shores Drive, $420,000, Marc T. Hinch and Allison G. Hinch to John W. Ridley and Amy Elizabeth Chronister Ridley

4160 Southlake Court, $1,250,000, Shane Fancher and Michelle Fancher to Gary L. Hein III

2222 N. Sunnyside Road, $10,500, estate of Junior M. Fox, deceased c/o Owen D. Fox, executor to Terry Rhodes and Cathy Rhodes

5350 E. Twin Bridge Road, $113,500, Norma G. Chaney to Cody Robinson

1159 N. Union St., $2,000, Halahan Properties LLC to Rebecca Swan

134 Wedgewood Court, $289,000, Darin O. Aagard and Lisa R. Aagard to Bryan M. Neibuhr and Megan A. Neibuhr

1178 Wedgewood Court, $415,000, Wayne J. Conner to Naci Akyildiz

555 E. William Street Road, $88,500, Donna J. McCarty to Theodore V. Melnick

1570 W. Wood St., $141,000, James Drayton and Jessica Drayton to Steven Connell

Blue Mound

9672 W. Andrews Street Road, $75,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Dalton J. Younker

17 Margaret Drive, $77,700, Daniel Dean and Anne Lorraine Follis to Ryan D. Follis

Forsyth

180 Hickory Point Court, $222,000, Gregory D. Fombelle and Maya M. Fombelle to Kyle J. Reynolds and Kylie Reynolds

Mount Zion

720 Crestview Drive, $46,500, Gladys M. Burger to Mervin Leroy Dillow

1650 Hunters Pointe Court, $255,000, Brit William Miller and Emily Miller to First Mid Wealth Management, trustee

755 S. Whitetail Circle, $100,000, Deborah Koin to Deanna L. Graven

915 Woodland Drive, $67,000 (contract dated 2015), Mark L. Britton to Britton Garrett Partners LLLP

915 Woodland Drive, $79,900, Britton Garrett Partners LLLP to Grant Fritzsche and Julie Fritzsche

Oreana

209 W. Plains Drive, $81,000, Kelly D. Koontz to Karen E. Lee

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.

 

