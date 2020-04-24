Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

4871 Arbor Court, $104,900, Genevieve McMillan, Susan Doane and Richard McMillan to 3AM, LLC

110 S. Austin Ave., $90,000, Elizabeth J. Curlin Laura E. Curlin, James Z. Curlin and Margaret R. Curlin to Ryan P. and Melissa Rinchiuso

4740 N. Beechwood Trail, $176,500, Timothy Fyke to Elizabeth M. Hughes

3070 Danny Drive, $60,000, Thelma Tate Trust to Megan L. Overbeck

1642 E. Decatur St., $10,000, (Contract dated 2017), Russell J. Berry and Mary Beth Russell to Kay Roby

419 Hackberry Drive, $128,000, Frances J. Stengel, trustee, to Brylan H. Helm and Alison M. Moeller

337 E. Holiday Drive, $106,000, Sue E. Kinney nka Sue E. Fleming to Jackie R. and Maekeitha D. Matthews

1619 Home Park Ave., $35,500, Nancy Jahr, trustee, to Zachary R. Luka

2105 Home Park Ave., $76,500, Faye E. Logan to Jesse and Lisa M. Wherry

305 W. Karen Drive, $95,000, Elizabeth York to Bailey M. Welch

1136 W. Mound Road, $74,000, Lisa Racine Nolan to Drake and Brittney M. Lancaster

3837 N. Neeley Ave., $50,000, Donald D. Jenkins, Jr. to Donald D. Jenkins III

2330 Oakridge Drive, $525,000, Tansel Turgut and Eva Turgut Satell to Jeremy Garner and Valerie Doran

3028 Olympia Drive, $139,000, Dennis and Carol Cunningham to Michele Jarke

1729 W. Ravina Park Road, $79,900, Janna S. Drew to Sue E. Fleming

2031 W. Ravina Park Road, $165,000, Robert and Sheila Sangster to Omer Gurlekce

5625 E. Timberlake Drive, $212,000, Mario and Virginia Fucinari to David H. and Karen J. Goebel

3311 N. University Ave., $106,000, Gerald D. Grasch Trust to William A. and Melissa Austin

2910 Wasson Way, $79,900, Robert J. and Kelli M. Murray to Brianna J. Winters

110 N. Westlawn Ave., $80,000, Regions Bank, trustee, to Timothy Lourash

989 N. Wilder Ave., $42,000, (Contract dated 2013), Toshihird and Teresa A. Sekimi to Ligeia J. Taylor

1761 E. Winnetka Ave., $88,500, Anita Kaye Lydick to Pierre C. Manley

1515 W. Wood St., $100,000, Ronald D. and Nancy Hotwick to Callie Myers

Forsyth

315 Cale Court, $215,000, Robert F. and Laura L. Rasmus to Devin M. and Morgan R. Ringel

Mount Zion

145 Lexington Circle, $313,500, Michael P. and Bonnie C. Drumm to Shawn C. and Lyndsey M. Peacock

10 Morning Glory Court, $227,000, Andrew D. and Rebekah M. Bruce to Brady J. Streckfuss and Stacie L. Ostrander

Warrensburg

4 Highland Court, $123,000, James Q. and Stephanie Phillips to Marie E. Hands

459 S. Main St., $75,000, Danny and Joyce Hadley to Heather Neff

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News