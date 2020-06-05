Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
5605 Arrowhead Court, $178,500, Vern E. Brown and Constance J. Brown to Luke Witts and Megan Witts
152 S. Austin Ave., $120,000 (Contract dated Feb. 2012), Nancy F. Eichenauer to Bailey Broderick
152 S. Austin Ave., $126,000, Bailey Broderick to Shawn Michael Becker and Taranne Marie Becker
920 N. Brush College Road, $62,000, Renaldo G. Ellis to Tara D. Dyer
26 Central Drive, $75,000 Phillip L. Giberson and S. Annette Giberson to Ronald H. Reed and Sandra L. Reed
2008 E. Cleveland, $ 17,500, Alvin L. Boyd and Connie L. Boyd to Eric Neill, Jenifer Neill and Michael Brincken
1428 N. College St., $20,000, Damon Perkins and Sonya Perkins to New Millennium Faith Ministries
100 Colorado Drive, $76,777, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Dennis Drew
1857 E. Decatur St., $9,000, Michael Dyer and Tara to Brenda K. Luter
173 N. Dennis Ave., $78,000, Jeffrey A. Smith and Stephanie Smith to Kathleen A. Wrigley
2060 W. Division St., $70,000, Donald C. Norfleet Jr., and Melissa K. Norfleet to Neidra Burries
3487 N. Dove Drive, $106,500, Lamar D. Brown and Ruby M. Brown to Robert F. Emery
1403 N. Fairview Ave., $27,000, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to James R. Van Meter Sr., and Jerri J. Evans
193 N. Fieldcrest Road, $77,000, Saria Lappin to Justin Ballard and Ashley Askew
2419 N. Florian Ave., $133,900, Timothy L. Drew to Marsha N. Ligon and Alfred L. Ligon
2683 S. Forrest Green Drive, $182,000, Brandon Barney and Kelsi Barney to David A. Springer and Charissa L. Springer
2065 N. Graceland Ave., $28,000, Joseph Lump to Michael Seeley
1660 Home Park Ave., $65,500, Ruth Ann Laverty and Janet Denton to Brandon D. Shanks
1740 W. Hunt St., $25,000, Norma J. Warner to Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church
230 Larkspur Drive, $157,500, Corey Piper and Megan Meadows NKA Megan Piper to Ryan L. Cain and Saria Lappin
52 Lynette Place, $60,000, Macon County sheriff to Micah Bouillon
1435 W. Macon St., $53,000, Robert D. Sampson to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
4505 W. Main St., $65,00, Derek Richards to Timmy Joe Thompson and Linda Sue Thompson
4026 Nottingham Drive, $51,500, Michael JD Wheeler to Kelsi Barney
1615 W. Ravina Park Road, $67,900, Aaron D. Greenwell and Abby L. Greenwell to Robert Stanley and Justa Stanley
2664 Saddle Trek, $205,000, Bradley A. Jesse and Megan L. Jesse to Lindsay F. Abbott
6105 Sangamon Road, $153,000, Paul H. Dignan Jr., and Carla Dignan to Daniel E. Cantrell
441 Shoreline Drive, $140,000, Sandra Ann Murray to Rev. Richard Weltin
455 Shoreline Drive, $235,000, John E. Highcock and Judy A. Hichcock to Richard Zaczynski and Ashley Kaczynski
248 Silver Drive, $150,000, James G. Turner to Christina M. Blankenship
3623 N. Union St., $83,000, Robert F. Moody and Michele L. Moody to Brandon Barney
3285 W. Westiminster Ave, $66,500, Broderick Rowcliff to Richard Grondhal and Genni Mahoney
3062 S. Wheatland Road, $102,500, Neil A. Seeley and Krystal Seeley to Matthew Duffer and Kelsey Duffer
1741 E. Whitmer St., $500, Richard A. Robinson and Sandra D. Kopp
Mount Zion
225 Bell Court, $126,000, Steven K. Horve to Eric Gibbs and Samantha Gibbs
655 Fawn Court, $172,500, Mark J. Michel to Aaron D. Greenwell and Abby Greenwell
1614 Powers Court, $107,500, Richard A. Kaczynski and Ashley Kaczynski to Bret Nelson
380 Secretariat Place, $368,000, John T. McGeehan to Justin A. Dalby and Jessica D. Dalby
500 N. State Route 121, $171,000, T & C Investment Properties LCC to Todd W. Teel Jr., and Lindsey N. Teel
Oreana
208 Rayjon Drive, $82,000, Justin Lyon to Amanda Crabtree
Warrensburg
14 Redlick Court, $91,500, Michael P. Patzwitz, Tara L. Patzwitz and Mark E. Patzwitz to Marc Bobbitt
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in May.
17 Decatur bars you'll never drink at again
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.