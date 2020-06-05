Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

5605 Arrowhead Court, $178,500, Vern E. Brown and Constance J. Brown to Luke Witts and Megan Witts

152 S. Austin Ave., $120,000 (Contract dated Feb. 2012), Nancy F. Eichenauer to Bailey Broderick

152 S. Austin Ave., $126,000, Bailey Broderick to Shawn Michael Becker and Taranne Marie Becker

920 N. Brush College Road, $62,000, Renaldo G. Ellis to Tara D. Dyer

26 Central Drive, $75,000 Phillip L. Giberson and S. Annette Giberson to Ronald H. Reed and Sandra L. Reed

2008 E. Cleveland, $ 17,500, Alvin L. Boyd and Connie L. Boyd to Eric Neill, Jenifer Neill and Michael Brincken

1428 N. College St., $20,000, Damon Perkins and Sonya Perkins to New Millennium Faith Ministries

100 Colorado Drive, $76,777, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Dennis Drew

1857 E. Decatur St., $9,000, Michael Dyer and Tara to Brenda K. Luter

173 N. Dennis Ave., $78,000, Jeffrey A. Smith and Stephanie Smith to Kathleen A. Wrigley

2060 W. Division St., $70,000, Donald C. Norfleet Jr., and Melissa K. Norfleet to Neidra Burries

3487 N. Dove Drive, $106,500, Lamar D. Brown and Ruby M. Brown to Robert F. Emery

1403 N. Fairview Ave., $27,000, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to James R. Van Meter Sr., and Jerri J. Evans

193 N. Fieldcrest Road, $77,000, Saria Lappin to Justin Ballard and Ashley Askew

2419 N. Florian Ave., $133,900, Timothy L. Drew to Marsha N. Ligon and Alfred L. Ligon

2683 S. Forrest Green Drive, $182,000, Brandon Barney and Kelsi Barney to David A. Springer and Charissa L. Springer

2065 N. Graceland Ave., $28,000, Joseph Lump to Michael Seeley

1660 Home Park Ave., $65,500, Ruth Ann Laverty and Janet Denton to Brandon D. Shanks

1740 W. Hunt St., $25,000, Norma J. Warner to Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church

230 Larkspur Drive, $157,500, Corey Piper and Megan Meadows NKA Megan Piper to Ryan L. Cain and Saria Lappin

52 Lynette Place, $60,000, Macon County sheriff to Micah Bouillon

1435 W. Macon St., $53,000, Robert D. Sampson to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

4505 W. Main St., $65,00, Derek Richards to Timmy Joe Thompson and Linda Sue Thompson

4026 Nottingham Drive, $51,500, Michael JD Wheeler to Kelsi Barney 

1615 W. Ravina Park Road, $67,900, Aaron D. Greenwell and Abby L. Greenwell to Robert Stanley and Justa Stanley

2664 Saddle Trek, $205,000, Bradley A. Jesse and Megan L. Jesse to Lindsay F. Abbott

6105 Sangamon Road, $153,000, Paul H. Dignan Jr., and Carla Dignan to Daniel E. Cantrell

441 Shoreline Drive, $140,000, Sandra Ann Murray to Rev. Richard Weltin

455 Shoreline Drive, $235,000, John E. Highcock and Judy A. Hichcock to Richard Zaczynski and Ashley Kaczynski

248 Silver Drive, $150,000, James G. Turner to Christina M. Blankenship

3623 N. Union St., $83,000, Robert F. Moody and Michele L. Moody to Brandon Barney

3285 W. Westiminster Ave, $66,500, Broderick Rowcliff to Richard Grondhal and Genni Mahoney

3062 S. Wheatland Road, $102,500, Neil A. Seeley and Krystal Seeley to Matthew Duffer and Kelsey Duffer

1741 E. Whitmer St., $500, Richard A. Robinson and Sandra D. Kopp

Mount Zion

225 Bell Court, $126,000, Steven K. Horve to Eric Gibbs and Samantha Gibbs

655 Fawn Court, $172,500, Mark J. Michel to Aaron D. Greenwell and Abby Greenwell

1614 Powers Court, $107,500, Richard A. Kaczynski and Ashley Kaczynski to Bret Nelson

380 Secretariat Place, $368,000, John T. McGeehan to Justin A. Dalby and Jessica D. Dalby

500 N. State Route 121, $171,000, T & C Investment Properties LCC to Todd W. Teel Jr., and Lindsey N. Teel

Oreana

208 Rayjon Drive, $82,000, Justin Lyon to Amanda Crabtree

Warrensburg

14 Redlick Court, $91,500, Michael P. Patzwitz, Tara L. Patzwitz and Mark E. Patzwitz to Marc Bobbitt

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in May.

 

17 Decatur bars you'll never drink at again

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News