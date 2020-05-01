Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3625 W. Center St., $470,000, Kent D. Bangert and Sharon R. Bangert to Keith W. Jarosinski and Helen Valentine
2020 E. Cleveland Ave., $13,700, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hannah Walker
70 Clubview Place, $337,500, Stephan Ragaini and Kathy Ragaini to Brandon Hamm and Micah Hamm
1717 E. Grove Road, $200,000, David L. Christianson to Rachel and Nathan Vogel
5260 E. Harbour Court, $255,000, Paul D. Fregeau to Robin Shively and Michelle M. Shively
1561 N. Main St., $25,000, U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Marie Bleus-Francois
1205 W. Marietta St., $4,362.75, Federal National Mortgage Association to John E. Fick and Norma J. Fick
721 Millstream Place, $89,500, Suzanne M. Runde to Caitlin Houlihan
1010 W. Packard St., $64,900, Blayne Broyles-Espinosa and Samantha Broyles-Espinosa to Curtis Jones
2028 Ramsey Drive, $65,000, Brian Overholser to Teresa A. Sefried
4461 S. Taylor Road, $115,000, Jenna Woods and Cody M. Woods to Sarah Young
421 Woodside Trail, Unit E-8, $43,500, Sheila K. Fabley to Jerry A. Brown Jr.
129 S. 44th St., $400,000, Clayton H. Whitney to Stephen J. Chadwick and Melinda N. Chadwick
2023 S. 45th St., $60,000, Michael E. Hilderbrand to Debra L. Koin
Argenta
560 N. Main St., $74,000, estate of Donald L. Cook, deceased to Shirley Thompson
Blue Mound
6328 N. Pleasant View Road, $175,000, Kurt W. Hoch to David K. Lewallen and Jessica L. Lewallen
Forsyth
321 E. Ruehl St., $40,000, Andrew Hendrian to Ya Fang Chen
Macon
350 E. Cook St., $105,000, Anthony Allen Hicks and Lee Megan Hicks to Jason Tipton
Mount Zion
935 Oakview St., $128,000, Nancy A. Kornewald to David Paul James
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
