Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3625 W. Center St., $470,000, Kent D. Bangert and Sharon R. Bangert to Keith W. Jarosinski and Helen Valentine

2020 E. Cleveland Ave., $13,700, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hannah Walker

70 Clubview Place, $337,500, Stephan Ragaini and Kathy Ragaini to Brandon Hamm and Micah Hamm

1717 E. Grove Road, $200,000, David L. Christianson to Rachel and Nathan Vogel

5260 E. Harbour Court, $255,000, Paul D. Fregeau to Robin Shively and Michelle M. Shively

1561 N. Main St., $25,000, U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Marie Bleus-Francois

1205 W. Marietta St., $4,362.75, Federal National Mortgage Association to John E. Fick and Norma J. Fick

721 Millstream Place, $89,500, Suzanne M. Runde to Caitlin Houlihan

1010 W. Packard St., $64,900, Blayne Broyles-Espinosa and Samantha Broyles-Espinosa to Curtis Jones

2028 Ramsey Drive, $65,000, Brian Overholser to Teresa A. Sefried

4461 S. Taylor Road, $115,000, Jenna Woods and Cody M. Woods to Sarah Young

421 Woodside Trail, Unit E-8, $43,500, Sheila K. Fabley to Jerry A. Brown Jr. 

129 S. 44th St., $400,000, Clayton H. Whitney to Stephen J. Chadwick and Melinda N. Chadwick

2023 S. 45th St., $60,000, Michael E. Hilderbrand to Debra L. Koin

Argenta

560 N.  Main St., $74,000, estate of Donald L. Cook, deceased to Shirley Thompson

Blue Mound

6328 N. Pleasant View Road, $175,000, Kurt W. Hoch to David K. Lewallen and Jessica L. Lewallen

Forsyth

321 E. Ruehl St., $40,000, Andrew Hendrian to Ya Fang Chen

Macon

350 E. Cook St., $105,000, Anthony Allen Hicks and Lee Megan Hicks to Jason Tipton

Mount Zion

935 Oakview St., $128,000, Nancy A. Kornewald to David Paul James

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

