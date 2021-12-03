Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (

Decatur
2025 Buckhead Blvd., $70.000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Elliott and Amy Brammer
4027 N. Buckingham Drive, $124,900, Magdalen Brown to Kristina N. Whitney
3909 Camelot Circle, $29,000, Karole D. Kirk to Qamil Ballazhi
210 S. Camp St., $62,000, Aubie Endrizzi to Deborah L. and Nicholas S. Logan
4002 E. Cantrell St., $86,000, Elm Rentals Series 1, LLC to Bryan and Tonya Feller
2294 W. Cushing St., $42,900, MLIP02, LLC to Tyler Knox
1777 Danceland Road, $444,000, The L.E. Trust dated Dec. 28, 2012 to Jeffrey L. Hamann
4105 Doneta Ave., $99,000, William E. Barnes by Jodi Barnes, his Attorney-in-fact and Jacqueline J. Barnes, her Attorney-in-fact to Robert R. Jr. and Lia N. Anderson
84 N. East Court Drive, $108,950, John and Jocelyn West to Avon and Karen Cook
590 Excelsior Road, $43,500, Michael Bennett to Patrick and Editha Stokes
609 S. Dennis Ave., $142,000, Benjamin G. and Abby E. Steele to Edward Smith
1985 W. Forest Ave., $113,000, Jonathan A. Torreson to Kurtis R. Brown
4220 Fort Daniel Road, 480,000, Glenn and Esther Williams to Joseph B. Whitlow
1585 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Michael Beggs to Andrew Richards
858 W. Green St., $115,000, Alice Brandon, Ind. Exec. Estate of M. Brandon to SRKW, Inc.
2625 Jennifer Drive, $185,000, Joseph and Heather Sawyer to Cheick A. Savane
344 Hackberry Place, $140.000, Dawn M. Watkins to Nickolas G. Patrick
3834 E. Harrison St., $20,000, Donna Sperry to Matthew Little
275 Heather Drive, $195,500, Michael David Whiteman to Emili White
2373 E. Hendrix St., $58,500, Taylor Smith to Sailesh B. Kumar
1814 S. Lynnwood Court, $80,000, The Estate of Norma C. Brown, deceased to Sabrina Thomas
2168 N. Main St., $19,900, Dale and Tonya R. Powless to Angela E. Hills
2188 E. Main St., $6,000 (contract 2016), Andrew R. Hendrian to Thmylos T. Walker
596 S. Monroe St., $104,000, Dorlin Y. Carney to Alica Townsend
3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $68,000, Fortress Properties, LLC to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Attorney, Macon County Title
3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $105,000, William Dady to Julius Depriest
1312 E. North St., $4,000, David Brown to Charles L. Copeland
4320 Oak Drive, $13,250, Estate of Gamil Sawiris, deceased by Tharwat Jacqueline Sawiris, independent Administrator to Massoud Aliabadi
448 Park Lane Court, $73,000, Timothy White to Steven E. and Laurie M. Brady
485 Robinson Ave., $161,500, Richard L. Eggers to Rachel Howie
2020 Roosevelt Ave., $12,000, Craig E. and Leigh Anne Brown to Brian Cory
421 Shoreline Drive, $140,000, Jamie L. Hatfiled to Tomesa Peck
710 Spruce Hill Drive, $462,500, Micah B. Jensen to Micheal Lester Yinger
3765 N. Westlawn Ave., $500,000, BMC Global Properties, LLC to 3765 Westlawn Avenue, LLC
4580 White St., $5,000, Beverly K. Makowicz to Jacob R. Ray
1001 E. William St., $428, Lot only, Estate of Joseph W. Mueller, Jonathan Crocker, ADM to Brandon Hague
2560 E. William St., $49,000, Debra Rathje to Michael Bruce
3550 E. William Street Road, $250,000, Debra Rathje to Christopher and Christina Entler
1628 E. Winnetka Ave., $115,000, Timothy A. Hart to Arena S. Armour
1939 S. Windsor Road, $40,000, Donald Matthew Richardson to Donald R. Richardson
2195 E. Wood St., $75,000, Linda J. Brandon to Fares L Al Kabsh
3170 Woodland Shores Drive. $530,000, Charles C. and Carol M. Hughes to Antonio D. and Summer A. Lozada
761 S. 21st St., $45,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Trust known as Trust. No. 5675 to Sean Smith
1047 N. 33rd St., $91,000, Adam W. Skyes to Michael A. Beggs
750 N. 34th St., $95,000, Trevor D. and Jennifer N. Stinson to Adam Skyes
1049 n. 35th St., $44,000, Van N. Tripp Jr. And Stacey Armstrong to Patrick and Lisa Riley
Blue Mound
113 E. Power St., $220,000, Brandon Charles Hilton to William Coash
Maroa
E. School Road, $21,000 (Land only), Maurice W. Day Estate to Bernad D. Modesty
Mount Zion
1625 Hunters Pointe Court, $325,000, Tracy A. and Bonnie S. Virden to Chao Gong and Zhan Zhan
320 Spitler Park Drive, $114,897, First Mid Wealth Management, Successor-in-interest by Merger with Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company to Nathan G. Berger
Niantic
155 E. Lockhart, $104,500, James G. and Patricia J. Tolly to Eric Walters
Warrensburg
222 E. Hamilton St., $23,000, Carl Parkhurst, Jr to Stacey Wenskunas
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR