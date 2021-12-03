Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (

Decatur

2025 Buckhead Blvd., $70.000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Elliott and Amy Brammer

4027 N. Buckingham Drive, $124,900, Magdalen Brown to Kristina N. Whitney

3909 Camelot Circle, $29,000, Karole D. Kirk to Qamil Ballazhi

210 S. Camp St., $62,000, Aubie Endrizzi to Deborah L. and Nicholas S. Logan

4002 E. Cantrell St., $86,000, Elm Rentals Series 1, LLC to Bryan and Tonya Feller

2294 W. Cushing St., $42,900, MLIP02, LLC to Tyler Knox

1777 Danceland Road, $444,000, The L.E. Trust dated Dec. 28, 2012 to Jeffrey L. Hamann

4105 Doneta Ave., $99,000, William E. Barnes by Jodi Barnes, his Attorney-in-fact and Jacqueline J. Barnes, her Attorney-in-fact to Robert R. Jr. and Lia N. Anderson

84 N. East Court Drive, $108,950, John and Jocelyn West to Avon and Karen Cook

590 Excelsior Road, $43,500, Michael Bennett to Patrick and Editha Stokes

609 S. Dennis Ave., $142,000, Benjamin G. and Abby E. Steele to Edward Smith

Recommended for you…

1985 W. Forest Ave., $113,000, Jonathan A. Torreson to Kurtis R. Brown

4220 Fort Daniel Road, 480,000, Glenn and Esther Williams to Joseph B. Whitlow

1585 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Michael Beggs to Andrew Richards

858 W. Green St., $115,000, Alice Brandon, Ind. Exec. Estate of M. Brandon to SRKW, Inc.

2625 Jennifer Drive, $185,000, Joseph and Heather Sawyer to Cheick A. Savane

344 Hackberry Place, $140.000, Dawn M. Watkins to Nickolas G. Patrick

3834 E. Harrison St., $20,000, Donna Sperry to Matthew Little

275 Heather Drive, $195,500, Michael David Whiteman to Emili White

2373 E. Hendrix St., $58,500, Taylor Smith to Sailesh B. Kumar

1814 S. Lynnwood Court, $80,000, The Estate of Norma C. Brown, deceased to Sabrina Thomas

2168 N. Main St., $19,900, Dale and Tonya R. Powless to Angela E. Hills

2188 E. Main St., $6,000 (contract 2016), Andrew R. Hendrian to Thmylos T. Walker

596 S. Monroe St., $104,000, Dorlin Y. Carney to Alica Townsend

3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $68,000, Fortress Properties, LLC to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Attorney, Macon County Title

3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $105,000, William Dady to Julius Depriest

1312 E. North St., $4,000, David Brown to Charles L. Copeland

4320 Oak Drive, $13,250, Estate of Gamil Sawiris, deceased by Tharwat Jacqueline Sawiris, independent Administrator to Massoud Aliabadi

448 Park Lane Court, $73,000, Timothy White to Steven E. and Laurie M. Brady

485 Robinson Ave., $161,500, Richard L. Eggers to Rachel Howie

2020 Roosevelt Ave., $12,000, Craig E. and Leigh Anne Brown to Brian Cory

421 Shoreline Drive, $140,000, Jamie L. Hatfiled to Tomesa Peck

710 Spruce Hill Drive, $462,500, Micah B. Jensen to Micheal Lester Yinger

3765 N. Westlawn Ave., $500,000, BMC Global Properties, LLC to 3765 Westlawn Avenue, LLC

4580 White St., $5,000, Beverly K. Makowicz to Jacob R. Ray

1001 E. William St., $428, Lot only, Estate of Joseph W. Mueller, Jonathan Crocker, ADM to Brandon Hague

2560 E. William St., $49,000, Debra Rathje to Michael Bruce

3550 E. William Street Road, $250,000, Debra Rathje to Christopher and Christina Entler

1628 E. Winnetka Ave., $115,000, Timothy A. Hart to Arena S. Armour

1939 S. Windsor Road, $40,000, Donald Matthew Richardson to Donald R. Richardson

2195 E. Wood St., $75,000, Linda J. Brandon to Fares L Al Kabsh

3170 Woodland Shores Drive. $530,000, Charles C. and Carol M. Hughes to Antonio D. and Summer A. Lozada

761 S. 21st St., $45,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Trust known as Trust. No. 5675 to Sean Smith

1047 N. 33rd St., $91,000, Adam W. Skyes to Michael A. Beggs

750 N. 34th St., $95,000, Trevor D. and Jennifer N. Stinson to Adam Skyes

1049 n. 35th St., $44,000, Van N. Tripp Jr. And Stacey Armstrong to Patrick and Lisa Riley

Blue Mound

113 E. Power St., $220,000, Brandon Charles Hilton to William Coash

Maroa

E. School Road, $21,000 (Land only), Maurice W. Day Estate to Bernad D. Modesty

Mount Zion

1625 Hunters Pointe Court, $325,000, Tracy A. and Bonnie S. Virden to Chao Gong and Zhan Zhan

320 Spitler Park Drive, $114,897, First Mid Wealth Management, Successor-in-interest by Merger with Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company to Nathan G. Berger

Niantic

155 E. Lockhart, $104,500, James G. and Patricia J. Tolly to Eric Walters

Warrensburg

222 E. Hamilton St., $23,000, Carl Parkhurst, Jr to Stacey Wenskunas

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0