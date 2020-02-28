Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4787 Arbor Court, $113,500, James M. Bednar to George Lamasters
1719 W. Center St., $18,000, 2019 Castle LLC to Richard V. Novak
415 E. Christine Drive, $77,000, Michael Thompson to John J. Norris
1074 E. Clay St., $2,500, Jerome K. Carson to Tony and Angela Carson
2077 N. College St., $19,000, Doris M. Karr to Anastasia D. Cochran
1355 W. Cushing St., $44,000, Angela M. Reish to Joseph Haskell and Brooklyn M. Haskell fka Brooke Richardson
3515 Doneta Ave., $15,000, independent co-administrators of the estate of Joyce A. Jacobs, deceased, to Wendell L. Jr. and Teresa M. McRoberts
1234 E. Eldorado St., $27,000, Oren L. Davis Post #99 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States to Mohammed Farhan
601 S. Gravel Pit Road, $168,000, Lee and Jennifer Sharp to Randy W. Nobles
540 E. Grove Road, $178,000, Judith A. Norris and John Norris, co-trustees of the Norris Family Trust, to Steven and Kerry M. Craft
2223 N. Illinois St., $10,000, estate of Beverly A. White, deceased, to Michael J. Jenkins
2628 E. Locust St., $37,000, Paul Marlow to Venus Harrington
4580 E. Lost Bridge Road, $125,000, David Maxwell Chapman to James W. Rade
4960 E. Lost Bridge Road, $150,000 (contract dated 2014), Wayne and Judy Kaiser to Afrim Alijoski nka Aliu
1452 N. Maple St., $29,000 (contract dated 2010), Andrew R. Hendrian to Julius and Andrall Coats
1638 N. Maple St., $2,000, Maria G. Camareno to Ryan Blankenship
621 S. McClellan St., $33,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James and Peggy Baity
38 Meadowlark Drive, $57,900, James and Jessica Drayton to Walter K. Karumba
3675 Meadowlark Drive, $25,000, U.S. Bank Trust as trustee for LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, to David Cech
2141 W. Melrose Drive, $60,000, Annette F. Rogers to W and W Holdings, LLC
1920 E. Mound Road, $150,000, Up-N-Running LLC to Lee A. and Jennifer E. Sharp
320 N. Newcastle Drive, $55,000, Mary E. Reiser to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0320
58 Nolen Drive, $61,000, Kenneth R. Miller to The Romano Family Limited Partnership
987 W. Packard St., $12,900 (contract dated 2018), Pamela S. Blickensderfer to Daniel Joseph Nardo
1842 S. Phyllis Drive, $80,000, Kelly Mcourt Springman to Ashley E. Laramee
273 W. Prairie St., $110,000, David Gilman to Wellspring Properties LLC
745 W. Sawyer St., $9,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Leteah Pender
600 Southbrooke Drive, $415,000, Cardail and Camille Batiste to John M. and Sarah E. Kiley
110 N. Twin Lakes Road, $115,000, Cheri Henneman to Shawn McNeil
3320 Upton Lane, $147,000, Darren W. and Rachel A. Melton to Mark T. Dyson and Teri M. Moore
29 Wyoming Drive, $56,000, estate of Otis T. Wildy, deceased, to Darryl Dougherty
2 8th Drive, $99,900, Guy Bretz to Danny A. Simms
921 S. 17th St., $8,000, Everett Eugene Adams to Michael L. Seeley
1200 S. 21st St., $110,000, Grant M. Wells and Gretchen L. Craven, appointed co-independent administrators of Michael S. Wells c/o Grant M. Wells, to Joseph Wagner
Argenta
9235 Klamath Road, $230,000, Gary L. and Janet Sickbert to William M. and Courtney G. Sheehan
Blue Mound
10520 Mount Auburn Road, $190,000, Huss Farms LLC to Angela S. Kramer
8869 Pleasant View Road, $70,000, Corey Trimble to Tony Reed
Elwin
4960 S. Taylor Road, $24,000, Todd and Rhonda Thorton to Matthew and Jennifer Sykes and William & Nilda Van Alstine
Forsyth
177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $592,594, Horve Developers LLC, to Jon and Kristina Czerwinski
Mount Zion
425 Elm St., $122,000, James L. Heimrich to Ronald & Deanna Frazier
32 Queen Anne Court, $207,500, Steven Owens to Ernest E. and Marie Stoops
Niantic
622 Roy Snead Road, $76,400, Planet Home Lending LLC, to Emily R. Montgomery
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.