Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

 4787 Arbor Court, $113,500, James M. Bednar to George Lamasters

1719 W. Center St., $18,000, 2019 Castle LLC to Richard V. Novak

415 E. Christine Drive, $77,000, Michael Thompson to John J. Norris

1074 E. Clay St., $2,500, Jerome K. Carson to Tony and Angela Carson

2077 N. College St., $19,000, Doris M. Karr to Anastasia D. Cochran

1355 W. Cushing St., $44,000, Angela M. Reish to Joseph Haskell and Brooklyn M. Haskell fka Brooke Richardson

3515 Doneta Ave., $15,000, independent co-administrators of the estate of Joyce A. Jacobs, deceased, to Wendell L. Jr. and Teresa M. McRoberts

1234 E. Eldorado St., $27,000, Oren L. Davis Post #99 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States to Mohammed Farhan

601 S. Gravel Pit Road, $168,000, Lee and Jennifer Sharp to Randy W. Nobles

540 E. Grove Road, $178,000, Judith A. Norris and John Norris, co-trustees of the Norris Family Trust, to Steven and Kerry M. Craft

2223 N. Illinois St., $10,000, estate of Beverly A. White, deceased, to Michael J. Jenkins

2628 E. Locust St., $37,000, Paul Marlow to Venus Harrington

4580 E. Lost Bridge Road, $125,000, David Maxwell Chapman to James W. Rade

4960 E. Lost Bridge Road, $150,000 (contract dated 2014), Wayne and Judy Kaiser to Afrim Alijoski nka Aliu

1452 N. Maple St., $29,000 (contract dated 2010), Andrew R. Hendrian to Julius and Andrall Coats

1638 N. Maple St., $2,000, Maria G. Camareno to Ryan Blankenship

621 S. McClellan St., $33,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James and Peggy Baity

38 Meadowlark Drive, $57,900, James and Jessica Drayton to Walter K. Karumba

3675 Meadowlark Drive, $25,000, U.S. Bank Trust as trustee for LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, to David Cech

2141 W. Melrose Drive, $60,000, Annette F. Rogers to W and W Holdings, LLC

1920 E. Mound Road, $150,000, Up-N-Running LLC to Lee A. and Jennifer E. Sharp

320 N. Newcastle Drive, $55,000, Mary E. Reiser to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0320

58 Nolen Drive, $61,000, Kenneth R. Miller to The Romano Family Limited Partnership

987 W. Packard St., $12,900 (contract dated 2018), Pamela S. Blickensderfer to Daniel Joseph Nardo

1842 S. Phyllis Drive, $80,000, Kelly Mcourt Springman to Ashley E. Laramee

273 W. Prairie St., $110,000, David Gilman to Wellspring Properties LLC

745 W. Sawyer St., $9,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Leteah Pender

600 Southbrooke Drive, $415,000, Cardail and Camille Batiste to John M. and Sarah E. Kiley

110 N. Twin Lakes Road, $115,000, Cheri Henneman to Shawn McNeil

3320 Upton Lane, $147,000, Darren W. and Rachel A. Melton to Mark T. Dyson and Teri M. Moore

29 Wyoming Drive, $56,000, estate of Otis T. Wildy, deceased, to Darryl Dougherty

2 8th Drive, $99,900, Guy Bretz to Danny A. Simms

921 S. 17th St., $8,000, Everett Eugene Adams to Michael L. Seeley

1200 S. 21st St., $110,000, Grant M. Wells and Gretchen L. Craven, appointed co-independent administrators of Michael S. Wells c/o Grant M. Wells, to Joseph Wagner

Argenta

9235 Klamath Road, $230,000, Gary L. and Janet Sickbert to William M. and Courtney G. Sheehan 

Blue Mound

10520 Mount Auburn Road, $190,000, Huss Farms LLC to Angela S. Kramer

8869 Pleasant View Road, $70,000, Corey Trimble to Tony Reed

Elwin 

4960 S. Taylor Road, $24,000, Todd and Rhonda Thorton to Matthew and Jennifer Sykes and William & Nilda Van Alstine

Forsyth

177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $592,594, Horve Developers LLC, to Jon and Kristina Czerwinski

Mount Zion

425 Elm St., $122,000, James L. Heimrich to Ronald & Deanna Frazier

32 Queen Anne Court, $207,500, Steven Owens to Ernest E. and Marie Stoops

Niantic

 622 Roy Snead Road, $76,400, Planet Home Lending LLC, to Emily R. Montgomery

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.

 

 

 

 

 

